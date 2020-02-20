(Lahore, Pakistan), Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dallas-based franchise Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is expanding to Pakistan with their first location expected to open in Lahore later this year.

Earlier this month, representatives Azam Bhatti and Mazhar Zaidi from the A.J. Corporation inked their master franchise agreement with Dickey’s to develop their country’s first American-based barbecue franchise and bring true, Texas-style barbecue to Pakistan.

“Having had the opportunity to learn about the A.J. Corporation, sit and converse with Azam Bhatti, the founder, as well as visit Pakistan with our partner Mazhar Zaidi, our brand is in solid hands as we begin our journey in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” Jim Perkins, Vice President of International Development for Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

Since opening their first overseas locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 2018, this new deal now marks the 6th international location for the world’s largest barbecue concept.

The A.J. Corporation acquired full franchising rights for Pakistan that includes a total development of 20 stores spread out over the next 10 years and plans to offer a variety of menu items, delivery and catering options at their first location.

“We have a love for barbecue, because of its unique taste and we are excited to introduce Pakistan to Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.,” says Azam Bhatti, founder of the A.J. Corporation.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

