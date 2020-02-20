New York, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865923/?utm_source=GNW





- Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) are pre-fabricated silicon devices that can be electrically programmed in the field to become almost any kind of digital circuit or system. They are an array of configurable logic blocks (CLBs) connected via programmable interconnects and can be reprogrammed to the desired application or functionality requirements after manufacturing.

- The current FPGAs are often ideal replacements for end-of-life FPGAs, Application Specific Standard Product (ASSPs) and Complex Programmable Logic Device (CPLDs), like PCI controllers and physical-layer interfaces. A single-chip FPGA solution on the printed-circuit board is attractive, as it eliminates the need for an additional configuration device.

- Consumer electronics need more computing power, and the flexibility in hardware for product differentiation and new-standards adaptability are driving the huge demand for FPGA.

- FPGA chip adoption across all industries is driven by the fact that they combine the best parts of application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and processor-based systems. Also, for low-to-medium volume productions, FPGAs provide the cheaper solution and faster time to market, as compared to Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC), which normally require a lot of resources in terms of time and money, to obtain the first device.



- SRAM-based FPGAs are configured with data logical cells in static memory because SRAM is volatile without power source. There are basic modes for programming, like Master mode (FPGAs study configured data from external flash memory chip) and Slave mode (FPGAs are configured by a master processor, which is dedicated via interfaces for scanning data).

- The popularity of SRAM programming technology is derived from the simplicity of its manufacturing process. The technology, which is two process generations ahead of other FPGAs, results in process advantage that provides higher performance, greater logic density, and improved power efficiency.

- The rise in applications of SRAM FPGAs in harsh radiation environments has increased recently. Programmable devices require reduction techniques for ensuring targeting memory, with user logic and embedded RAM blocks. The storage of SRAM help in configuring data with internal volatile memory cells, with distribution being done throughout the device.

- However, volatility is the major drawback of SRAM based FPGA because in the absence of power availability the entire programming will be lost. Overcoming these volatilities require external storage with application, where there is more power availability, as this helps in taking inputs from external storage devices.



China to Drive the Market in Asia-Pacific



- China is the major player in consumer electronics sector. With the increasing sales of these devices, specifically the smartphones, incorporation of FPGA in them is expected to increase over the forecast period. The smartphones sales value in China rose from USD 90.1 billion in 2013 to USD 152.3 billion in 2017.

- In addition to this, Chinese companies are investing in developing Artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The AI chip developers in China, including Hisilicon Semiconductor, Cambricon, DeePhi Tech, Horizon Robotics, and Bitmain have been aggressively planning new business strategies to compete against global first-tier chip vendors, leveraging assistance from the Chinese government.

- The Chinese government has recently announced a three-year plan to promote AI technology and industry development from 2018-2020, targeting eight major applications, including smart cars and service robots with several types of chips, including ASIC, GPU, FPGA, and CPU being used in them.

- Moreover, the Chinese start up company DeePhi Tech, with the support of technical expertise of the market leader Xilinx Inc., had developed AI chips using highly efficient FPGA-accelerated speech recognition engine, achieving 43 times the original performance compared to a CPU.



The nature of competition within the industry can be studied in two different segments. Mainly due to economies of scale and nature of the product offering, the market space remains highly contested and the cost-volume metrics favor companies that operate with low-fixed costs Some key players in the Market are Xilinx, Achronix Semiconductor Corp, Altera Corporation, E2V Technologies among others. Some key recent developments in the market include:

March 2019 - Xilinx, Inc. announced next FPGA for space applications 20nm Kintex Ultrascale XQRKU060 which will empower future-ultrahigh throughput applications which will also have the same die as its current commercial equivalent.



