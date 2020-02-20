REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixth consecutive year, Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP was ranked most active law firm globally in PitchBook’s 2019 Global Venture Capital League Tables.



The league tables, the industry’s most comprehensive and independent coverage of venture capital and growth equity deal activity, recognized Gunderson Dettmer for closing 1,088 venture capital and growth equity transactions in 2019, raising over $46 billion for technology and life sciences companies worldwide. This result reflects Gunderson Dettmer’s continued market leadership in the venture capital marketplace and is the first time that any law firm in this category has exceeded closing 1,000 deals in a single year.

“We are proud to mark our 25th anniversary with the achievement of this milestone,” said David T. Young, Gunderson Dettmer’s Managing Partner. “The firm was founded to be the law firm of choice for fast-growing technology and life sciences companies and their investors. Today, our lawyers handle more venture capital and growth equity financings than any other law firm in the world. We are tremendously grateful to our clients for their continued confidence in us.”

In addition to its global recognition, Gunderson Dettmer was also the top-ranked firm in the following categories:

By Transaction Location

United States (890 deals)

Rest of the World (156 deals)

West Coast (505 deals)

Great Lakes (44 deals)

By Company Growth Stage

Early Stage (461 deals)

Late Stage (433 deals)

By Industry

Software (544 deals)

Commercial Services (84 deals)

Consumer Goods & Recreation (45 deals)

Media (36 deals)

IT Hardware (31 deals)

Gunderson Dettmer is the only business law firm singularly focused on the global venture capital and emerging technology marketplaces. With more than 270 attorneys in nine offices worldwide, Gunderson promotes innovation, entrepreneurship and technology by representing investors and companies at every stage in the growth lifecycle.