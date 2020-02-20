NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI), E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC), and Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI)

Buyer: Amherst Residential, LLC

On February 18, 2020 Front Yard announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Amherst Residential. Per the merger agreement Front Yard stockholders will receive $12.50 in cash for each share of Front Yard common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2020.





E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC)

Buyer: Morgan Stanley

On February 20, 2020 E*TRADE announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Morgan Stanley. Per the merger agreement E*TRADE stockholders will receive 1.0432 shares of Morgan Stanley common stock for each share of E*TRADE common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.





Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS)

Buyer: Dialog Semiconductor plc

On February 20, 2020 Adesto announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Dialog. Per the merger agreement Adesto stockholders will receive $12.55 in cash for each share of Adesto common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2020.





