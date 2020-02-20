SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile , the world’s leading smart location company, today announced the appointment of Rob O’Hare as its Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Houlé as Chief Business Officer and Katherine Ando as Head of Growth Marketing. The hires come at a time of expansion for Tile as the company rapidly scales its embedded partner platform as well as international footprint in APAC and EMEA. Tile is the category creator and leader in the U.S. and has sold over 30 million units to-date.



As part of the executive team, O’Hare will work closely with Tile’s CEO to develop and execute Tile’s overall financial plans and business strategy. This will focus on building the core financial practices needed to meet Tile’s expanding operations. O’Hare has deep experience in leading the financial operations of high-growth technology companies. Prior to Tile, he served as Chief Financial Officer for Spark Networks SE and held financial leadership roles at Square and Pandora.

Jeff Houlé will lead partner and platform growth as Tile’s Chief Business Officer. In this newly created executive leadership position, Houlé will broaden and develop Tile’s partner strategy, working with global brands to make more products findable while also onboarding new access point partners to expand Tile’s global finding network. Tile aims to double its number of platform partners, which most recently includes HP . Houlé previously held leadership roles for over ten years at Dolby, including Vice President of Commercial Partnerships.

Ando will be responsible for managing Tile’s growth marketing teams, including Tile.com and Tile’s direct to consumer business, paid media and CRM. In this role she’ll work closely with Tile’s product, marketing, creative and sales teams to help lead the company’s direct to consumer growth strategy. She is well-versed in the consumer technology space, having overseen growth at top hardware and software platform companies. Previously, she was Head of Direct to Consumer at GoPro. Before that, she led digital merchandising and marketing programs at Apple and eBay.

“We're incredibly fortunate to have these industry veterans join our team,” said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile. “Tile has big plans for 2020 and beyond, including core service innovations, a significant leap forward of our premium subscription product, an ever-growing partner portfolio and accelerated global expansion. As the company continues to grow, we’re confident Jeff, Rob and Kathy will help lead us to greater heights, and ultimately help Tile users manage life’s daily disruptions.”

The news follows a strong end to 2019, which saw the relaunch of the Tile product lineup including two new form factors, a significant update to its popular Premium service and direct integration with Google Assistant. The Tile platform currently processes 2.2 billion daily location updates for over three million monthly active users, locating up to six million unique items every day.

