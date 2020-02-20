SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prey Inc., provider of the cross-platform, open source device manager, reactive anti-theft and data protection platform that protects more than eight million mobile devices, today announced the Device Loan Manager, a new capability available to Enterprise and Education customers. Prey’s Device Loan Manager provides an accessible platform for administering frequent laptop checkouts, and 1:1 laptop programs in educational facilities.



Managers can use this new tool to assign laptops integrated in their Enterprise account to users for specific periods of time, or indefinitely. The platform will keep track of the assigned user, the loan’s expiration date, and it will configure the device through the installed Prey client to locally notify the user when the device is due, and secure the asset against late returns or unwanted behaviors while alerting the administrator.

“The Device Loan Manager was co-designed with partnered schools and enterprises and it streamlines the loan process, helps maintain accountability, and ensures the laptop is secured throughout the process,” said Carlos Yaconi, founder and CEO of Prey Inc. “On the other hand, this tool unifies an important day-to-day task for our IT and asset managers with their device management platform. This effectively reduces the need to maintain secondary tools that work in parallel, and don’t take advantage of Prey’s remote security tools.”

The initial release of the Device Loan Manager gives the user access to three types of laptop loans:

An Open-ended Assignment -- Without return date and no follow-up security actions. Ideal for keeping a tab on devices with permanent users, or flexible loan agendas.

-- Without return date and no follow-up security actions. Ideal for keeping a tab on devices with permanent users, or flexible loan agendas. An Unsecured Loan -- With a return date and no follow-up security actions upon expiration. Ideal for quick accountability on low-risk loans, such as those that don’t exit the facility or the assigned rooms.

-- With a return date and no follow-up security actions upon expiration. Ideal for quick accountability on low-risk loans, such as those that don’t exit the facility or the assigned rooms. A Secured Loan -- With a return date and follow-up lock upon loan expiration. Ideal for device loans in which the device might be at risk of not being returned. For example, in institutions with big checkout programs that give users freedom of movement.

About Prey Inc.

Prey Inc. is the only provider of anti-theft solutions for tracking and protecting mobile devices that can manage and secure all of an organization’s mobile devices from the same place. Installed on more than 8 million devices worldwide, Prey’s cross-platform, open-source security solution consolidates mobile device management on a single account, no matter how many different device manufacturers or operating systems need to be tracked. Find out more at www.preyproject.com .