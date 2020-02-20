New York, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oscilloscope Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865918/?utm_source=GNW

Oscilloscopes are primarily used in designing and manufacturing activities, but with the advent of digital oscilloscopes, there has been a growth of end-use verticals and applications which is making a positive impact on the global oscilloscope market.



- Increased focus on product design, safety, and density are driving the adoption of oscilloscope in the manufacturing sector across the globe. Additionally, growing R&D investments across various sectors such as automotive, healthcare, and electronics are creating new growth avenues for market players.

- Analog oscilloscope was used extensively in consumer electronics, manufacturing, and precision engineering, before the introduction of digital oscilloscopes. However, the ability to convert any form of energy (heat, light, and sound) into digital form with more accuracy and precision is the leading factor for the huge market share of the digital oscilloscopes. Also, digital oscilloscopes tend to be more user-friendly than any other measuring instruments that measure electric voltage & current. The digital oscilloscope displays a much better and detailed visual that shows precisely the shape and timing of the pulse.

- Also, scientific instruments and medical monitoring instruments are widely getting adopted in the developing and developed economies, which are supporting the growth in the applications of an oscilloscope. The technological innovation is playing a significant role in the adoption of real-time oscilloscope among the end-user industries. The growth of the semiconductor and electronics industry is another key driving force for the growth of global oscilloscope market globally.

- Its advanced user interface, high acquisition rate, signal fidelity, and an innovative trigger system are some of the beneficial factors further driving the market. Also, the innovation in the wireless sensor is a driving factor for the adoption of advanced oscilloscope in the global market.

- The key challenge for the global oscilloscope market is that the oscilloscopes are less power efficiency. In addition to that, a significant problem related to noise has hindered the adoption rate of oscilloscopes. Also, the high maintenance costs associated with the oscilloscopes are hindering the adoption in certain regions. Also, the lack of expertise in handling and using the oscilloscopes are adding to further hindrances in the growth of the market.



Scope of the Report

Oscilloscopes are an essential part of electronics test equipment that enables waveforms to be seen and makes it easier to see any problem occurring in an electronics circuit. It is one of the widely used testing instrument in laboratory applications. It is also known as Cathode Ray Oscilloscope (CRO), because of the cathode ray tubes (CRTs) used to enable the display of waveforms. Nowadays, LCDs or plasma displays are used as they are smaller and more convenient to use, especially as they do not require the very high voltages of the old CRTs.



Key Market Trends

Automotive Sector to Have a Significant Impact on the Market



- The automotive industry is expected to have major potential applications in the market, owing to the growing adoption of electric and autonomous cars. Additionally, hybrid vehicles will also positively influence the growth of the global oscilloscope market.

- With the increase of sensors, actuators and wiring diagrams built in the modern automobiles, the automobile oscilloscope is an instrument which diagnoses irregularities in the automobile faster and easier. The oscilloscope observes output signals from inductive sensors, whose output signals form an impulse sequence, slow-changing analog signals, primary and secondary ignition circuits, intake manifold absolute pressure, starter current waveforms, charging currents, etc. Hence, the production and sales of connected and hybrid cars are further accentuating the market growth in the automotive sector.

- According to the International Energy Agency, the United States had approximately 1.1 million battery and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in use in 2018.

- Also, major oscilloscope providers are introducing new products specifically for automotive applications, to gain maximum market traction. For instance, in Aug 2019, Teledyne LeCroy launched a new dedicated Automotive Ethernet Debug Toolkit and an Automotive Ethernet Breakout Test Fixture which covers all aspects of physical layer Automotive Ethernet testing with compliance testing for 100Base-T1 and 1000Base-T1.

- Also, in July 2019, Tektronix released two new software packages that greatly simplify Automotive Ethernet testing, debug and Protocol Decode for use with its 5 and 6 Series mixed-signal oscilloscopes (MSO). Using the new Signal Separation software, automotive engineers can now perform Automotive Ethernet testing without disrupting the ECU system or cutting the Ethernet cable to install a directional coupler, while the PAM3 analysis package provides in-depth insight into signal characteristics at the system level.



Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period



- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to remain a highly attractive market for oscilloscope in the forecast period and register the highest market growth. Growing penetration of oscilloscopes in various APAC countries is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the rapid growth of the electronics manufacturing and automotive manufacturing sectors is also playing an essential role in propelling the oscilloscope market forward in APAC.

- Investments in new automotive manufacturing projects in Asian countries are expected to drive the global oscilloscope market during the forecast period. Electric and hybrid car production units will support manufacturers of the region.

- Developing countries such as China and India are investing more in high-precision laboratory instruments, which will drive the oscilloscope market. Such investments in these regions will face a linear growth trend during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global oscilloscope market is fragmented as it is composed of many large organizations from the electronics industry. Strong competition, rapid growth in the semiconductor industry, and frequent changes in government norms & regulations are some of the major forces likely to guide the growth trends of the market over the next couple of years. The vendors constantly compete to provide cost-efficient and high-quality services to survive and succeed in an intensely competitive market.



- August 2019 - RIGOL Technologies announced an expansion to its UltraVision II oscilloscope portfolio with the introduction of the New MSO8000 Series Digital Oscilloscope. Delivering Bandwidth up to 2 GHz Bandwidth and a new Jitter and Real-Time Eye Analysis package the MSO8000 Series extends RIGOL’s value proposition into serial data analysis and signal integrity applications.

- July 2019 - Tektronix has announced the expansion of its scalable DPO70000SX Series Performance Oscilloscope to include new 13 GHz and 16 GHz models, for automotive and military applications. The new offerings allow engineers to take advantage of the high sample rate and low noise floor of Tektronix’s highest performance family of oscilloscopes at lower bandwidth levels and more affordable price points.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

