ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kill Cliff , makers of all-natural functional beverages, announces unprecedented growth in the first quarter of 2020, led by new distribution into all Publix stores. Kill Cliff will be available in stores across seven states in the Southeast where Publix is located. Each location will carry seven Kill Cliff ready-to-drink beverages, including favorites like Cherry Limeade Ignite and Blood Orange Recover.

Kill Cliff is also pumped to announce new distribution into Weis Markets which is quickly expanding its reach in the Northeast. Kill Cliff will be on the shelves at more than 200 Weis Market locations across the region with multiple flavors of Ignite and Recover.

Not only is Kill Cliff enjoying growth through new retail distribution, but it is also expanding its presence within current retailers, making a wider variety of flavors available to consumers. Kill Cliff drinks have been so popular since launching in 1,200 Walmart stores just eight months ago, the chain is adding additional flavors on the shelf with a brand block and expanding to thousands of locations.

In just the first six weeks of 2020, Kill Cliff has smashed its goals with over 50 percent growth logged this year alone and realizing over 200 percent growth in retail distribution over the last 12 months. “Our retail growth has been tremendous and we’ve been fortunate to create alignment with retailers and buyers that share our values as a brand,” says COO and Navy SEAL veteran, John Timar. Website traffic on killcliff.com has more than doubled and direct to consumer sales have exceeded 134 percent growth year over year.

“Kill Cliff is an entirely unique and differentiated brand with attributes that today’s consumer is seeking,” says Timar. “We have purpose and meaning. We’ll make you laugh. We lead. We inspire. We create. Ingredients and transparency are the cornerstone of our business. Our authenticity is driving our success.”

Founded by a former Navy SEAL, Kill Cliff makes incredibly tasty and healthy beverages, designed for consumers that want to get out there and crush life. The intense growth is proof consumers demand all-natural clean energy and hydration from brands with purpose and integrity. The bold flavors of Kill Cliff drinks make them an exceptional alternative to traditional energy drinks on the market today. With all-natural ingredients and no sugar, Kill Cliff drinks are also a perfect match for cleaner dietary lifestyles like Keto, Paleo and Whole30. Nothing fake. Nothing artificial. Who said unicorns don’t exist?

Kill Cliff will be sampling its drinks, including the new Kill Cliff CBD , at Expo West March 4-6. Stop by booth N1905 to get the experience.

About KILL CLIFF

Founded and created by a Navy SEAL with the spirit of giving back to the community, KILL CLIFF® makes clean and delicious drinks. KILL CLIFF products deliver clean fuel for the active lifestyle, providing energy, hydration and nutrients without all the junk so many beverages have today. Kill Cliff was just voted one of the 250 most disruptive brands by IAB and is poised to make significant gains in the multi-billion dollar beverage market. Headquartered in Atlanta, the KILL CLIFF team includes civilians and accomplished military veterans and is absolutely committed to serving and supporting the Navy SEAL community. KILL CLIFF honors the dedication and sacrifice made by these warriors and their families by donating a portion of the proceeds through their Official Partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation . Visit KillCliff.com and follow KILL CLIFF on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and Instagram @killcliff .

