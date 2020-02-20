NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rookout , the next-gen developer platform helping companies reduce the amount of time spent debugging applications in production, announced today its commercial agreement with AppDynamics at their global event Transform 2020. The agreement integrates Rookout with the AppDynamics platform, creating AppDynamics Deep Code Insights. Rookout provides the power of debugging to AppDynamics, in order to dramatically increase enterprise agility and velocity when it comes to diagnosing and pinpointing the root cause of performance issues.

“The ability to jump directly from an AppDynamics issue to a specific line of code that caused the error without restarting, redeploying, or adding more code -- that’s the magic of Deep Code Insights,” said Or Weis, Co-Founder and CEO of Rookout. “AppDynamics is one of the most powerful developer platforms in the world, and so this was an obvious partnership. We want to bring the next-gen developer workflow to enterprise customers and help them increase product velocity.”

Debugging modern, distributed applications is complex, time consuming, and costly -- not only for application developers, but also IT teams and organizations broadly. By combining Rookout's live-code debugging and AppDynamics’s leading, enterprise-grade APM solution, Deep Code Insights unites application developers and IT Operations personnel to leverage a shared tool to troubleshoot and diagnose performance issues.

“AppDynamics and Rookout both address the complexity of debugging modern applications,” said Kevin Wagner, VP of corporate development and strategy at AppDynamics. “We want to make it easier for businesses to understand their own software, which is why together, we are narrowing the gaps between indicating a code-related problem impacting performance, pinpointing the direct issue within the line of code, and deploying a solution quickly for a seamless customer experience.”

“Rookout helps me get the debugging data I need in seconds instead of waiting for several hours,” said Jerrie Pineda, Enterprise Software Architect at Maverik. “As a result, our mean time to resolution (MTTR) for most issues is slashed up to 80%.”

About Rookout

Rookout is a data extraction and pipelining platform that provides an unparalleled capability to collect any piece of data, from the deepest levels of live code, on-demand. Using non-breaking breakpoints, Rookout empowers engineers to find the information they need and deliver it anywhere, in order to understand and advance their software. With Rookout, software teams, save hours of work and reduce debugging and logging time by 80% — with zero friction, overhead, or risk. Rookout is SOC2 compliant and is currently available in Python, Node.js, and JVM runtimes, in all environments from on-prem to serverless.

About AppDynamics

AppDynamics is the Application Intelligence company. With AppDynamics, enterprises have real-time insights into application performance, user performance and business performance so they can move faster in an increasingly sophisticated, software-driven world. AppDynamics’ integrated suite of applications is built on its innovative, enterprise-grade App iQ Platform that enables its customers to make faster decisions that enhance customer engagement and improve operational and business performance. AppDynamics is uniquely positioned to enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformations by actively monitoring, analyzing and optimizing complex application environments at scale.

