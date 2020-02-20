PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People, a breakthrough One-Experience Talent Platform for the enterprise, achieved high rankings across key talent management technology categories, including Overall Leaders and Quality of Service, as part of HRO Today’s 2020 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings.
Chief Customer Officer Pat Amaral notes, “I’m incredibly proud of our team, especially their willingness to always go the extra mile to make GR8 People customers as successful as possible. Our motivation comes from getting to work with some of the smartest talent acquisition teams around, and we’re fully engaged in their success.”
Unique to the Baker’s Dozen ratings program is that results are “based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services; the ratings are not based on the opinion of the HRO Today staff.” Statistical validity is a primary aim, and the rankings are calculated using a predetermined algorithm that weights the survey questions and categories according to importance.
“We’ve always been driven by the principle that when you pair exceptional technology with meaningful customer service, that’s when great things truly happen,” adds CEO Diane Smith. “Talent acquisition practitioners won’t find a more experienced or knowledgeable partner in the industry, or one as committed to continually evolving the most powerful talent platform on the market, one in which all solutions are built natively.”
GR8 People attributes its strong Overall Leadership and Quality of Service position to the following customer support and partnership principles:
Contact sales@gr8people.com to demo GR8 People’s One-Experience Talent Platform today.
ABOUT GR8 PEOPLE
More than 250 enterprise customers in over 75 countries use GR8 People’s unified and seamless platform to attract, engage and hire the world’s best talent. With all applications built natively, the One-Experience Talent Platform brings together ATS, CRM, recruitment marketing, campus & event, employee referral, internal mobility and onboarding to significantly improve hiring performance, agility and business intelligence. Forward-thinking organizations, including EA, Burton, Informatica, Randstad, Teradata, Talbots and T. Rowe Price, have turned to GR8 People to power recruiter performance across the entire hiring lifecycle for more efficient and effective talent acquisition results.
Contact
Alex Adams
aadams@gr8people.com
215-693-1192
GR8 People
Newtown, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: