PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People , a breakthrough One-Experience Talent Platform for the enterprise, achieved high rankings across key talent management technology categories, including Overall Leaders and Quality of Service, as part of HRO Today’s 2020 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings .



Chief Customer Officer Pat Amaral notes, “I’m incredibly proud of our team, especially their willingness to always go the extra mile to make GR8 People customers as successful as possible. Our motivation comes from getting to work with some of the smartest talent acquisition teams around, and we’re fully engaged in their success.”

Unique to the Baker’s Dozen ratings program is that results are “based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services; the ratings are not based on the opinion of the HRO Today staff.” Statistical validity is a primary aim, and the rankings are calculated using a predetermined algorithm that weights the survey questions and categories according to importance.

“We’ve always been driven by the principle that when you pair exceptional technology with meaningful customer service, that’s when great things truly happen,” adds CEO Diane Smith. “Talent acquisition practitioners won’t find a more experienced or knowledgeable partner in the industry, or one as committed to continually evolving the most powerful talent platform on the market, one in which all solutions are built natively.”

GR8 People attributes its strong Overall Leadership and Quality of Service position to the following customer support and partnership principles:

Live Customer Support/Problem Resolution

While on-demand options are a must in today’s self-service culture, GR8 People remains committed to ensuring customers also have ready access to live support when they want—or need—it. Ongoing Training/Product Updates/Proactive Outreach

The customer success team hosts regular general site administrator user forum sessions as well as tailored one-on-one trainings to help customers get the most out of all recruiting software functionality, including product updates and enhancements. Plus, the team reaches out directly to customers to ensure their use of built-in automations and other features that we know are essential to driving recruiter efficiency and effectiveness. Natively-built Features and Functionality

The GR8 People product team has created a unified and seamless end-to-end talent platform that includes fully configurable workflows, smart automation and AI-driven tools and solutions—all of which are built natively to ensure optimal performance while avoiding the ongoing challenges associated with TA tech stack integrations. Metrics and Insights for Continuous Improvement

From ad hoc and “mission critical” custom reports to large data set reporting processing and exports, GR8 People delivers a 360-degree view of every talent data point recruiters need to track and measure activities while gaining meaningful visibility into leading KPIs, system utilization trends and career site metrics. This allows our customers to drive better talent—and business—decisions.

Contact sales@gr8people.com to demo GR8 People’s One-Experience Talent Platform today.

ABOUT GR8 PEOPLE

More than 250 enterprise customers in over 75 countries use GR8 People’s unified and seamless platform to attract, engage and hire the world’s best talent. With all applications built natively, the One-Experience Talent Platform brings together ATS, CRM, recruitment marketing, campus & event, employee referral, internal mobility and onboarding to significantly improve hiring performance, agility and business intelligence. Forward-thinking organizations, including EA, Burton, Informatica, Randstad, Teradata, Talbots and T. Rowe Price, have turned to GR8 People to power recruiter performance across the entire hiring lifecycle for more efficient and effective talent acquisition results.