LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” today announced that its former CEO John Ikard will take over as Chairman of the Board.

Ikard succeeds Larry Hauserman, who served as the company’s CEO from 1983-1992, and was a major contributor in FirstBank becoming the largest bank headquartered in Colorado. Hauserman was appointed Co-Chair of the Board in 1992 and then named Chair in 2016. He will remain on the company’s Board of Directors.

“It’s been an honor to lead this organization’s board and be part of such a great team,” said Larry Hauserman. “But it’s the right time to step aside, and allow someone else to takeover. I can’t think of a better individual to pass the reins to than John Ikard. He’s been instrumental in FirstBank’s success, and I know he will make an outstanding chairman.”

Ikard, who served as CEO from 1999-2017, is known for helping FirstBank achieve a strong financial position and record growth. He also made community involvement a hallmark of the bank, enabling the organization to donate thousands of volunteer hours and over $55 million to local nonprofits during his tenure.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have not one, but two FirstBank CEOs serve as chairman,” said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank. “That is incredibly unique for our industry, and is a true testament to their knowledge and leadership. While we’re sad to see Larry Hauserman step down, we’re grateful to have John Ikard at the helm. We know he’ll be a tremendous resource and advisor to our executive team as we continue to grow and navigate the industry’s rapidly changing landscape.”

As of Dec. 30, FirstBank reported total assets of $19.97 billion, an increase of 7.5 percent from the same period in 2018. The bank is recognized as one of the most philanthropic companies in Colorado and Arizona, and recently helped Colorado Gives Day raise a record $39.6 million for state nonprofits.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $19 billion in assets and operates more than 115 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing more than $65 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving all employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

