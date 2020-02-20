LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour , the leader in Continuous Application Relationship Management, and Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced a global strategic partnership to reduce operational risk and cyber risk through visibility and control of application relationships. With this new partnership, enterprises can ensure they are secure across public, private and hybrid cloud environments by gaining comprehensive intelligence into their application relationships.



As it becomes increasingly complex to manage risk in enterprise environments due to cloud growth and application sprawl, businesses need better levels of visibility and insight into the relationships between applications. The vArmour partnership with Tufin brings application relationship management and computed policies from the vArmour Security Graph into the Tufin Orchestration Suite. The combination of observability and policy orchestration allows joint customers to streamline change management and control unnecessary or risky access across the network without impeding the business.

Through the partnership with Tufin, joint customers will now be able to achieve:

Application relationship visibility for private, public, and hybrid cloud environments: Comprehensive visibility into application relationships for connectivity requirements and correlation to existing infrastructure and policies

Comprehensive visibility into application relationships for connectivity requirements and correlation to existing infrastructure and policies Workflow Agility: Leverage existing orchestration and change management workflows to enable developers and security administrators to keep up with application usage and changes

Leverage existing orchestration and change management workflows to enable developers and security administrators to keep up with application usage and changes Automated security policy computation and management: Create, monitor, and enforce application communications policies for adherence to risk, regulatory, or compliance requirements

“We are excited about joining Tufin’s Technology Alliance Partner [TAP] Program. Our integration with Tufin will leverage our Security Graph technology to provide additional application context to our mutual customers,” said Kate Kuehn, SVP of Alliances, vArmour. “This will simplify the operation and management of policy for our joint customers while enhancing application visibility and control to reduce both operational and cyber risk. We could not be more thrilled about the partnership.”

“Tufin reduces the attack surface while minimizing disruptions to the business, enabling enterprises to implement security changes in minutes instead of days,” says Pamela Cyr, SVP, Business and Corporate Development, Tufin. “We are excited to partner with vArmour to help joint customers understand and orchestrate network security policies and simplify change management introduced by application’s network dependencies and connectivity in the hybrid cloud, ensuring that application transition and migration activities are secure and compliant.”

To learn more about the vArmour and Tufin, join us on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 1:00 - 1:15 pm PT for a Product Integration Overview at the Tufin Booth #5883, North Expo - Moscone Center, with Ethan Smart, Senior Solutions Engineer at vArmour.

About vArmour

vArmour is the leader in Continuous Application Relationship Management. Hundreds of companies worldwide rely on the vArmour Application Controller for application visibility, to consistently and effectively apply security controls across hybrid clouds, to reduce the attack surface, and to maintain continuous compliance. Based in Los Altos, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, AllegisCyber, Redline Capital, Citi Ventures, and Telstra. Learn more at www.varmour.com .

