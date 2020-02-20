Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, announces launch of King of Hemp™ pre-rolls in select markets. The pre-rolls have hit strategic markets that the company has determined to be advantageous.



Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp™ pre-roll line offers high-end products that are an effective and flavorful alternative to cigarettes and other hemp consumption methods. The newly launched King of Hemp™ pre-rolls are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, federal regulations, regulations in the markets where they are available for purchase, and do not exceed 0.3% THC.

The King of Hemp™ pre-rolls use Hemp, Inc.’s A and B hemp colas, which are derived from Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush, one of the top selling cultivars on the market. The strain, rich soil and climate lend themselves to these colas being among the highest quality buds, positioning them to be some of the best tasting for consumption.

“Releasing the King of Hemp™ pre-rolls in select markets is a really exciting step in eventually making them available to the broader public. We have a really strong product and want to push it strategically,” said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. “The King of Hemp™ pre-rolls have already been very well received; it is a testament to the great care that went into developing and producing them.”

According to a report from Research and Markets, the global industrial hemp market is projected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2019 to USD 26.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 34%. Hemp, Inc. identified an increased demand for smokeable hemp flower as people seek alternative methods of consumption. The Brightfield Group predicts the smokeable hemp flower market is projected to be worth $70.6 million this year, jumping from $11.7 million in 2018.

To see one-minute videos of Hemp, Inc.’s current activities or to see the King of Hemp™ pre-rolls, visit Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page. Those interested in King of Hemp™ pre-rolls should email flower@hempinc.com.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. To clarify the issue of OTC placing a stop sign next to Hemp, Inc.’s stock trading symbol, that symbol indicates Hemp, Inc. does not report their financials. As a non-reporting pink sheet company, Hemp, Inc. is not required to report. The company does, however, choose to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials on its website. According to the company’s CEO, the OTC stop sign is a misrepresentation of that reporting fact. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Hemp, Inc.

855-436-7688

ir@hempinc.com