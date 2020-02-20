WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPX: NECB), today announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will be held at the Renaissance Westchester Hotel, 80 West Red Oak Lane, West Harrison, New York on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.



NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank. NorthEast Community Bank is a New York State chartered savings bank that operates six full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York.