New York, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drug addiction treatment market is forecast to reach USD 31.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Drug addiction can be defined as the condition that affects the behavior and brain of an individual. When an individual is addicted to a drug, he/she fails in controlling the urge to use it, in spite of knowing the harm related to the use of those drugs. The condition is not just about cocaine, heroin, or the use of other illegal drugs. Addiction to nicotine, opioid painkillers, alcohol, and other legal substances may also result in the condition. Continuous exposure to these drugs results in effecting the ability of the functioning of their brain, which leads to their lack of failure in controlling their urge to take the drug. The mentioned change in the functioning of the brain occurs over a period of time. It may result in losing self-control among individuals and lead to damaging behaviors. The extent to which an individual becomes addicted or how quick an individual gets addicted is dependent on the type of drug being consumed.
Drugs like opioid painkillers have a higher risk and result in quick addiction as compared to the other types of drugs. The term drug addiction is often interchangeably used with drug abuse. Drug abuse is when an individual uses illegal or legal substances in ways in ways he/she shouldn’t. On the other hand, addiction is when an individual fails in stopping the consumption of these drugs. Thus, various supporting factors like the government initiatives and rise in awareness about drug addiction and technological developments in the diagnostic industry are boosting the growth of the market. In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a significant portion of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the continuously expanding healthcare market, increasing investments in the healthcare sector, and elevating focus on R&D activities, which are supporting the growth of the market in this region.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Drug Addiction Treatment market, according to Drug Type, Treatment, End-user, and Region:
Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
