NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (the “Company” “Solar Senior” or “SUNS”) (NASDAQ: SUNS), today reported net investment income of $5.7 million, or $0.35 per average share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For fiscal year 2019, net investment income was $22.6 million, or $1.41 per average share.



At December 31, 2019, net asset value (NAV) was stable at $16.32 per share, and the Company’s portfolio of investments was 100% performing.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a monthly distribution for March of $0.1175 per share payable on April 3, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 19, 2020. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to shareholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year.

HIGHLIGHTS:

At December 31, 2019:

Comprehensive Investment portfolio* fair value: $664.6 million

Number of portfolio companies*: 227

Net assets: $261.8 million

Net asset value per share: $16.32

Comprehensive Portfolio Activity* for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Investments made during the quarter: $68.5 million Investments prepaid or sold during the quarter: $66.6 million Comprehensive Portfolio Activity** for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Investments made during the year: $258.3 million Investments prepaid or sold during the year: $185.6 million Operating Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Net investment income: $5.7 million Net investment income per share: $0.35 Net realized and unrealized gain: $0.1 million Net increase in net assets from operations: $5.8 million Earnings per share: $0.36 Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Net investment income: $22.6 million Net investment income per share: $1.41 Net realized and unrealized gain: $0.3 million Net increase in net assets from operations: $22.9 million Earnings per share: $1.43



* The Comprehensive Investment Portfolio is comprised of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, Gemino Healthcare Finance’s (“Gemino”) full portfolio and North Mill Capital LLC’s (“North Mill”) full portfolio, and excludes the Company’s fair value of its equity interest in Gemino and North Mill.



** Comprehensive Portfolio Activity includes gross originations/repayments through Gemino and North Mill attributable to the Company.

“We are pleased with SUNS’ 2019 operating performance. Overall, the financial health of our portfolio companies remains sound, with 100% of our portfolio performing. Our 29% growth, year-over-year, in the fair value of our specialty finance asset-based loan portfolio and continued focus on investing in defensive, non-cyclical industries has positioned the Company well for this potentially late stage of the credit cycle,” said Michael Gross, Co-CEO.

“We intend to continue to grow our portfolio by deploying our available investment capacity predominantly in our niche asset-based lending strategies, while remaining highly selective in cash flow lending,” said Bruce Spohler, Co-CEO. “In addition to focusing on prudent organic portfolio growth, we continue to evaluate opportunities to acquire additional portfolios of asset-based loans and specialty lending platforms.”

Comprehensive Investment Portfolio

Investment Activity

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, Solar Senior Capital had total originations of $68.5 million and repayments of $66.6 million across the Company’s core businesses comprised of senior secured cash flow, traditional asset-based lending and healthcare asset-based lending.

The investment activity of our Comprehensive Investment Portfolio for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was as follows:

Total Portfolio Activity – Q4 2019

(in millions) Asset

Classes Cash Flow

Loans Asset-based

Loans

North Mill(2) Asset-based

Healthcare

Loans Gemino Life

Science Total

Portfolio

Activity Originations $30.8 $15.4 $17.2 $5.1 $68.5 Repayments / Amortization $38.1(1) $20.2 $1.3 $7.0 $66.6 Net Portfolio Activity $(7.3) $(4.8) $15.9 $(1.9) $1.9





(1) Includes realization of an equity position related to a debt investment. (2) North Mill’s originations and repayments in Q4 2019 are based on the gross, as opposed to net, portfolio and will differ from prior periods.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, Solar Senior Capital had total originations of $258.3 million and repayments of $185.6 million across the Company’s core businesses comprised of senior secured cash flow, traditional asset-based lending and healthcare asset-based lending, resulting in net portfolio growth of $72.7 million in the comprehensive portfolio.



The investment activity of our Comprehensive Investment Portfolio for the year ended December 31, 2019 was as follows:

Total Portfolio Activity – Year Ended 2019

(in millions) Asset

Classes Cash Flow

Loans Asset-based

Loans

North Mill(2) Asset-based

Healthcare

Loans Gemino Life

Science Total

Portfolio

Activity Originations $97.7 $99.6 $40.2 $20.8 $258.3 Repayments / Amortization $93.2(1) $57.4 $17.1 $17.9 $185.6 Net Portfolio Activity $4.5 $42.2 $23.1 $2.9 $72.7





(1) Includes realization of two separate equity positions related to debt investments. (2) North Mill’s originations and repayments in Q4 2019 are based on the gross, as opposed to net, portfolio and will differ from prior periods.

Portfolio Composition



Our Comprehensive Investment Portfolio composition by business unit at December 31, 2019 was as follows:

Comprehensive Investment Portfolio

Composition

(at fair value) Amount Weighted

Average

Asset-level

Yield

($mm) % First Lien Senior Secured Loans Cash Flow 1st Lien Senior Secured Loans $330.6 49.7% 7.1%4 Traditional Asset-Based 1st Lien Senior Secured Loans(1) (North Mill) $171.16 25.8% 13.8%5 Healthcare Asset-Based 1st Lien Senior Secured Loans(1) (Gemino) $131.8

19.8% 11.0%5 Life Science 1st Lien Senior Secured Loans $23.0 3.5% 10.0%7 Total First Lien Senior Secured Loans $656.5 98.8% 9.7% Cash Flow Second Lien Senior Secured Loans $7.9 1.2% 8.6%4 Total Senior Secured Loans $664.4 >99.9% 9.7% Equity and Equity-like Securities(2) $0.2 <0.1% Total Comprehensive Investment Portfolio $664.6 100% Floating Rate Investments(3) $642.8 96.8%





(1) Includes North Mill and Gemino’s full portfolio, all of which are 1st lien senior secured loans. (2) Excludes the Company’s equity investments in North Mill and Gemino, which distribute quarterly dividends to the Company. (3) Floating rate investments calculated as a percent of the Company’s income-producing Comprehensive Investment Portfolio. (4) Represents the yield to maturity based on fair market value at 12/31/19. (5) Represents total interest and fee income for the twelve month period ending on December 31, 2019 against the average portfolio over the same fiscal period. (6) North Mill’s portfolio at 12/31/2019 reflects gross assets which differs from prior periods when net balances were reported. (7) Excludes success fees and all realized and unrealized warrant gains.

The Comprehensive Investment Portfolio is diversified across approximately 227 unique borrowers with average issuer exposure of $2.9 million, or 0.4% of the comprehensive portfolio at December 31, 2019.



The Comprehensive Investment Portfolio is invested 98.8% in first lien senior secured cash flow and asset-based loans and 1.2% in second lien senior secured cash flow loans.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2018:

Investment Income

For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, gross investment income totaled $40.1 million and $39.8 million, respectively. The increase in gross investment income from fiscal year 2018 to fiscal year 2019 was primarily due to average portfolio growth, partially offset by yield compression.

Our gross investment income by business unit is broken out below.

Investment Income Contribution by Business Unit(1)

(in millions) For the Year

Ended: Cash Flow

Lending Asset-based

Lending

(North Mill) Asset-based

Healthcare Lending

(Gemino) Life Science Total 12/31/2019 $28.0 $5.6 $3.5 $3.0 $40.1 % Contribution 69.8% 14.0% 8.7% 7.5% 100.0%





(1) Investment Income Contribution by Business Unit includes interest income/fees from cash flow loans and life science loans on balance sheet and distributions from North Mill Capital and Gemino Healthcare Finance.

Expenses

Net expenses totaled $17.5 million and $17.2 million, respectively, for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Over the same periods, $1.5 million and $1.1 million of performance-based incentive fees and $1.3 million and $0.0 million of base management fees, were voluntarily waived by the Company’s investment manager.

Net Investment Income

Net investment income totaled $22.6 million and $22.6 million, or $1.41 and $1.41 per average share, respectively, for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Net Realized and Unrealized Gain (Loss)

Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 totaled approximately $0.3 million and ($8.8) million, respectively.

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting From Operations

For the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, the Company had a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $22.9 million and $13.8 million, respectively. For the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, earnings per average share were $1.43 and $0.86, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At December 31, 2019, the Company had $211.2 million in borrowings outstanding on its credit facilities and $88.8 million of unused capacity, subject to borrowing base limits. When including the North Mill and Gemino non-recourse credit facilities, the Company had approximately $162 million of unused borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facilities, subject to borrowing base limits at December 31, 2019.

Credit Rating

On December 11, 2019, DBRS Morningstar assigned a Long-Term Issuer Rating and a Long-Term Senior Debt rating of BBB to the Company, with a stable trend on both ratings.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Portfolio

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2019, 100% of Solar Senior Capital’s portfolio, on a cost basis, was performing.

The Company puts its greatest emphasis on risk mitigation and credit performance. On a quarterly basis, or more frequently if deemed necessary, the Company formally rates each portfolio investment on a scale of one to four, with one representing the least amount of risk.

As of December 31, 2019, the composition of our portfolio, on a risk ratings basis, was as follows:

Internal Investment Rating Investments at Fair Value % of Total Portfolio 1 $78.2 17.0% 2 $373.9 81.2% 3 $8.2 1.8% 4 $0.0 0.0%

SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands, except share amounts)

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Investments at fair value: Companies less than 5% owned (cost: $363,947 and $355,354, respectively) $ 361,665 $ 348,211 Companies 5% to 25% owned (cost: $0 and $3,524, respectively) — 2,350 Companies more than 25% owned (cost: $98,439 and $98,439, respectively) 98,600 99,550 Cash 7,054 4,875 Cash equivalents (cost: $99,898 and $0, respectively) 99,898 — Interest receivable 1,933 2,141 Dividends receivable 1,893 1,893 Receivable for investments sold 6,667 87 Prepaid expenses and other assets 248 188 Total assets $ 577,958 $ 459,295 Liabilities Payable for investments and cash equivalents purchased $ 101,811 $ 22,805 Credit facility ($157,600 and $119,200 face amounts, respectively, reported net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $1,286 and $1,662, respectively.) 156,314 117,538 FLLP 2015-1, LLC revolving credit facility (the “FLLP Facility”) ($53,602 and $51,371 face amounts, respectively, reported net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $615 and $0, respectively.) 52,987 51,371 Distributions payable 1,885 1,885 Management fee payable 426 1,189 Performance-based incentive fee payable — 106 Interest payable 1,172 1,260 Administrative services payable 826 923 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 723 826 Total liabilities $ 316,144 $ 197,903 Net Assets Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 and 200,000,000 common shares authorized, respectively, and 16,046,214 and 16,040,485 issued and outstanding, respectively $ 160 $ 160 Paid-in capital in excess of par 282,181 288,789 Accumulated distributable net loss (20,527) (27,557) Total net assets $ 261,814 $ 261,392 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 16.32 $ 16.30

SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share amounts)

Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 INVESTMENT INCOME: Interest: Companies less than 5% owned $ 30,496 $ 27,145 Companies 5% to 25% owned 386 360 Dividends: Companies more than 25% owned 9,060 12,040 Other income: Companies less than 5% owned 122 191 Companies 5% to 25% owned 27 23 Companies more than 25% owned — 50 Total investment income 40,091 39,809 EXPENSES: Management fees $ 4,799 $ 4,603 Performance-based incentive fees 1,484 2,922 Interest and other credit facility expenses 10,738 7,808 Administrative services expense 1,575 1,529 Other general and administrative expenses 1,667 1,434 Total expenses 20,263 18,296 Management fees waived (1,317) — Performance-based incentive fees waived (1,476) (1,107) Net expenses 17,470 17,189 Net investment income $ 22,621 $ 22,620 REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS) ON INVESTMENTS AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: Net realized gain (loss) on investments and cash equivalents: Companies less than 5% owned $ (6,741) $ (5,082) Companies 5% to 25% owned 1,979 — Companies more than 25% owne — (3,209) Net realized loss on investments and cash equivalents (4,762) (8,291) Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments and cash equivalents: Companies less than 5% owned 4,861 1,931 Companies 5% to 25% owned 1,174 238 Companies more than 25% owned (950) (2,685) Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments and cash equivalents 5,085 (516) Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments and cash equivalents.. 323 (8,807) NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $ 22,944 $ 13,813 EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.43 $ 0.86

