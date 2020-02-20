PHOENIX, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today reported results for the 13-week fourth quarter and 52-week year ended December 29, 2019.
Fourth Quarter Highlights:
Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights:
“During the fourth quarter, I was encouraged by the Sprouts team’s dedication to driving same store sales growth, while we simultaneously delivered positive margins,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “We remain engaged in developing a long-term strategy and are optimistic about the future of Sprouts rooted in a brand that is good for you, good for your family and good for the planet.”
2020 First Quarter and Full Year Outlook
The following provides information on our outlook for 2020, which does not factor in any strategic changes. In addition, the Company notes the fiscal year 2020 will be a 53-week year, with the extra week falling in the fourth quarter. We estimate the impact from the 53rd week to be approximately $120 million in sales, $9 million in income before income taxes, and $0.06 in diluted earnings per share:
|Full year 2020 Outlook
|Q1 2020 Outlook
|(52-Week)
|Net sales growth
|5.5% to 6.5%
|5.5% to 6.5%
|Comparable store sales growth
|0% to 1%
|0% to 1%
|Unit growth
|Approximately 20
|Diluted earnings per share
|$0.45 to $0.47
|$1.17 to $1.23
|Earnings before taxes ("EBT") Growth
|$187M to $197M
|Effective tax rate
|Approximately 26%
|Capital expenditures (net of landlord reimbursements)
|$120M to $130M
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call
We will hold a conference call at 3 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) on Thursday, February 20, 2020 during which Sprouts executives will further discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results.
A webcast of the conference call will be available through Sprouts’ investor webpage located at investors.sprouts.com. Participants should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.
The conference call will be available via the following dial-in numbers:
The audio replay will remain available for 72 hours and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the confirmation code: 9977410.
Important Information Regarding Outlook
There is no guarantee that Sprouts will achieve its projected financial expectations, which are based on management estimates, currently available information and assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. These expectations are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Sprouts Farmers Market or its management "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," or "believes," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s guidance, outlook, growth and opportunities. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the company’s ability to successfully compete in its intensely competitive industry; the company’s ability to successfully open new stores; the company’s ability to manage its growth; the company’s ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the company’s ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; general economic conditions; accounting standard changes; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. The company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.
Corporate Profile
About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades by offering affordable, fresh, natural and organic products. True to its farmers market heritage, Sprouts is known for pioneering its unique grocery model by offering a welcoming store layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. Sprouts also offers a unique assortment of healthier products with special attributes, such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed, to meet the growing and diverse needs of today’s consumer. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 30,000 team members and operates over 340 stores in 22 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|Thirteen weeks ended
|Fifty-two weeks ended
|December 29,
2019
|December 30,
2018
|December 29,
2019
|December 30,
2018
|Net sales
|$
|1,364,991
|$
|1,269,338
|$
|5,634,835
|$
|5,207,336
|Cost of sales
|896,028
|848,369
|3,740,017
|3,459,861
|Gross profit
|468,963
|420,969
|1,894,818
|1,747,475
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|387,481
|352,672
|1,549,707
|1,404,443
|Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)
|30,703
|27,966
|120,491
|108,045
|Store closure and other costs
|3,864
|11,579
|7,260
|12,076
|Income from operations
|46,915
|28,752
|217,360
|222,911
|Interest expense, net
|5,195
|7,420
|21,192
|27,435
|Other income
|—
|—
|—
|320
|Income before income taxes
|41,720
|21,332
|196,168
|195,796
|Income tax provision
|10,086
|8,629
|46,539
|37,260
|Net income
|$
|31,634
|$
|12,703
|$
|149,629
|$
|158,536
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.10
|$
|1.25
|$
|1.23
|Diluted
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.10
|$
|1.25
|$
|1.22
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|117,934
|126,574
|119,368
|128,827
|Diluted
|118,219
|127,398
|119,742
|129,776
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|December 29,
2019
|December 30,
2018
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|85,314
|$
|1,588
|Accounts receivable, net
|15,713
|40,564
|Inventories
|275,979
|264,366
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|10,833
|27,323
|Total current assets
|387,839
|333,841
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
|741,508
|766,429
|Operating lease assets
|1,028,436
|—
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|185,395
|194,803
|Goodwill
|368,078
|368,078
|Other assets
|11,727
|12,463
|Total assets
|$
|2,722,983
|$
|1,675,614
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|261,326
|$
|253,969
|Accrued salaries and benefits
|48,579
|48,603
|Current portion of capital and financing lease obligations
|—
|7,428
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|106,153
|—
|Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|754
|—
|Total current liabilities
|416,812
|310,000
|Long-term capital and financing lease obligations
|—
|119,642
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|1,078,927
|—
|Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities
|549,419
|453,000
|Other long-term liabilities
|41,517
|153,377
|Deferred income tax liability
|54,356
|50,399
|Total liabilities
|2,141,031
|1,086,418
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Undesignated preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 117,543,668 shares issued and outstanding, December
29, 2019; 124,975,691 shares issued and outstanding, December 30, 2018
|117
|124
|Additional paid-in capital
|670,966
|657,140
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(4,682
|)
|1,134
|Accumulated deficit
|(84,449
|)
|(69,202
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|581,952
|589,196
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,722,983
|$
|1,675,614
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)
|Fifty-two weeks ended
|December 29, 2019
|December 30, 2018
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|$
|149,629
|$
|158,536
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|122,804
|110,749
|Operating lease asset amortization
|81,842
|—
|Store closure and other costs
|4,113
|4,115
|Share-based compensation
|8,949
|14,512
|Deferred income taxes
|(216
|)
|23,333
|Other non-cash items
|4,136
|1,482
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|36,062
|(7,666
|)
|Inventories
|(11,612
|)
|(34,824
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|19,208
|(2,908
|)
|Other assets
|(1,275
|)
|(5,086
|)
|Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|28,699
|4,366
|Accrued salaries and benefits
|295
|3,039
|Operating lease liabilities
|(88,002
|)
|—
|Other long-term liabilities
|578
|24,731
|Cash flows from operating activities
|355,210
|294,379
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(183,232
|)
|(177,082
|)
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|(183,232
|)
|(177,082
|)
|Cash flows used in financing activities
|Proceeds from revolving credit facilities
|265,405
|233,000
|Payments on revolving credit facilities
|(180,405
|)
|(128,000
|)
|Payments on capital and financing lease obligations
|—
|(4,517
|)
|Payments on finance lease obligations
|(690
|)
|—
|Payments of deferred financing costs
|—
|(2,131
|)
|Cash from landlords related to capital and financing lease obligations
|—
|3,643
|Repurchase of common stock
|(176,310
|)
|(258,307
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|4,878
|21,843
|Other
|(319
|)
|(59
|)
|Cash flows used in financing activities
|(87,441
|)
|(134,528
|)
|Increase / (Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|84,537
|(17,231
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period
|2,248
|19,479
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period
|$
|86,785
|$
|2,248
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company presents EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income before income taxes (adjusted EBT), adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP. The company's management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the company, and certain of these measures may be used as components of incentive compensation.
The company defines EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income tax, and depreciation, amortization and accretion and adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of special items. The company defines adjusted EBT, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share by adjusting the applicable GAAP measure to remove the impact of special items.
Non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Because of their limitations, non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to reinvest in the growth of the company’s business, or as a measure of cash that will be available to meet the company’s obligations. Each non-GAAP measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company’s results as reported under GAAP.
The following table shows a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to net income for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 29, 2019 and December 30, 2018 and a reconciliation of EBT, net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted EBT, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 29, 2019 and December 30, 2018:
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|Thirteen weeks ended
|Fifty-two weeks ended
|December 29,
2019
|December 30,
2018
|December 29,
2019
|December 30,
2018
|Net income
|$
|31,634
|$
|12,703
|$
|149,629
|$
|158,536
|Income tax provision (1)
|10,086
|8,629
|46,539
|37,260
|Income before income taxes (Earnings before taxes "EBT")
|41,720
|21,332
|196,168
|195,796
|Special Items:
|Executive Compensation (2)
|—
|3,618
|508
|3,618
|Store closures (3)
|—
|7,961
|—
|7,961
|Total Special Items - pre-tax
|—
|11,579
|508
|11,579
|Adjusted EBT
|$
|41,720
|$
|32,911
|$
|196,676
|$
|207,375
|Net income
|$
|31,634
|$
|12,703
|$
|149,629
|$
|158,536
|Income tax provision (1)
|10,086
|8,629
|46,539
|37,260
|Interest expense, net
|5,195
|7,420
|21,192
|27,435
|Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
|46,915
|28,752
|217,360
|223,231
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|31,258
|28,571
|122,804
|110,749
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
|$
|78,173
|$
|57,323
|$
|340,164
|$
|333,980
|Special Items:
|Executive Compensation (2)
|—
|3,618
|508
|3,618
|Store closures (3)
|—
|7,961
|—
|7,961
|Total Special Items - pre-tax
|—
|11,579
|508
|11,579
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|78,173
|$
|68,902
|$
|340,672
|$
|345,559
|Net income
|$
|31,634
|$
|12,703
|$
|149,629
|$
|158,536
|Special Items:
|Executive compensation, net of tax (2)
|—
|5,652
|—
|5,652
|Store closures, net of tax (3)
|—
|5,921
|377
|5,921
|Adjusted Net income before one-time tax benefit
|31,634
|24,276
|150,006
|170,109
|Income tax benefit related to Tax Act and other one-time tax benefits (4)
|—
|—
|—
|(2,573
|)
|Adjusted Net income
|$
|31,634
|$
|24,276
|$
|150,006
|$
|167,536
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.10
|$
|1.25
|$
|1.22
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.19
|$
|1.25
|$
|1.29
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|118,219
|127,398
|119,742
|129,776
Source: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.
Phoenix, AZ
2/20/2020
|Investor Contact:
|Media Contact:
|Susannah Livingston
|Diego Romero
|(602) 682-1584
|(602) 682-3173
|susannahlivingston@sprouts.com
|media@sprouts.com
Sprouts Farmers Market
Phoenix, Arizona, UNITED STATES
