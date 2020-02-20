PHOENIX, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today reported results for the 13-week fourth quarter and 52-week year ended December 29, 2019.



Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Net sales of $1.4 billion; an 8% increase from the same period in 2018

Comparable store sales growth of 1.5% and two-year comparable store sales growth of 3.8%

Net income of $32 million; compared to net income of $13 million and adjusted net income of $24 million from the same period in 2018

Diluted earnings per share of $0.27; compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.10 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.19 from the same period in 2018

Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights:

Net sales of $5.6 billion; an 8% increase from 2018

Comparable store sales growth of 1.1% and two-year comparable store sales growth of 3.2%

Net income and adjusted net income of $150 million; compared to net income of $159 million and adjusted net income of $168 million in 2018

Diluted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.25; compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.22 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.29 in 2018

“During the fourth quarter, I was encouraged by the Sprouts team’s dedication to driving same store sales growth, while we simultaneously delivered positive margins,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “We remain engaged in developing a long-term strategy and are optimistic about the future of Sprouts rooted in a brand that is good for you, good for your family and good for the planet.”

2020 First Quarter and Full Year Outlook

The following provides information on our outlook for 2020, which does not factor in any strategic changes. In addition, the Company notes the fiscal year 2020 will be a 53-week year, with the extra week falling in the fourth quarter. We estimate the impact from the 53rd week to be approximately $120 million in sales, $9 million in income before income taxes, and $0.06 in diluted earnings per share:

Full year 2020 Outlook Q1 2020 Outlook (52-Week) Net sales growth 5.5% to 6.5% 5.5% to 6.5% Comparable store sales growth 0% to 1% 0% to 1% Unit growth Approximately 20 Diluted earnings per share $0.45 to $0.47 $1.17 to $1.23 Earnings before taxes ("EBT") Growth $187M to $197M Effective tax rate Approximately 26% Capital expenditures (net of landlord reimbursements) $120M to $130M

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call



We will hold a conference call at 3 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) on Thursday, February 20, 2020 during which Sprouts executives will further discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available through Sprouts’ investor webpage located at investors.sprouts.com. Participants should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The conference call will be available via the following dial-in numbers:

U.S. Participants: 877-398-9481

International Participants: +1-408-337-0130

Conference ID: 9977410

The audio replay will remain available for 72 hours and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the confirmation code: 9977410.

Important Information Regarding Outlook

There is no guarantee that Sprouts will achieve its projected financial expectations, which are based on management estimates, currently available information and assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. These expectations are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Sprouts Farmers Market or its management "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," or "believes," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s guidance, outlook, growth and opportunities. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the company’s ability to successfully compete in its intensely competitive industry; the company’s ability to successfully open new stores; the company’s ability to manage its growth; the company’s ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the company’s ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; general economic conditions; accounting standard changes; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. The company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

Corporate Profile

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades by offering affordable, fresh, natural and organic products. True to its farmers market heritage, Sprouts is known for pioneering its unique grocery model by offering a welcoming store layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. Sprouts also offers a unique assortment of healthier products with special attributes, such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed, to meet the growing and diverse needs of today’s consumer. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 30,000 team members and operates over 340 stores in 22 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.





SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Thirteen weeks ended Fifty-two weeks ended December 29,

2019 December 30,

2018 December 29,

2019 December 30,

2018 Net sales $ 1,364,991 $ 1,269,338 $ 5,634,835 $ 5,207,336 Cost of sales 896,028 848,369 3,740,017 3,459,861 Gross profit 468,963 420,969 1,894,818 1,747,475 Selling, general and administrative expenses 387,481 352,672 1,549,707 1,404,443 Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales) 30,703 27,966 120,491 108,045 Store closure and other costs 3,864 11,579 7,260 12,076 Income from operations 46,915 28,752 217,360 222,911 Interest expense, net 5,195 7,420 21,192 27,435 Other income — — — 320 Income before income taxes 41,720 21,332 196,168 195,796 Income tax provision 10,086 8,629 46,539 37,260 Net income $ 31,634 $ 12,703 $ 149,629 $ 158,536 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.10 $ 1.25 $ 1.23 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.10 $ 1.25 $ 1.22 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 117,934 126,574 119,368 128,827 Diluted 118,219 127,398 119,742 129,776

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

December 29,

2019 December 30,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,314 $ 1,588 Accounts receivable, net 15,713 40,564 Inventories 275,979 264,366 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,833 27,323 Total current assets 387,839 333,841 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 741,508 766,429 Operating lease assets 1,028,436 — Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 185,395 194,803 Goodwill 368,078 368,078 Other assets 11,727 12,463 Total assets $ 2,722,983 $ 1,675,614 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 261,326 $ 253,969 Accrued salaries and benefits 48,579 48,603 Current portion of capital and financing lease obligations — 7,428 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 106,153 — Current portion of finance lease liabilities 754 — Total current liabilities 416,812 310,000 Long-term capital and financing lease obligations — 119,642 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,078,927 — Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 549,419 453,000 Other long-term liabilities 41,517 153,377 Deferred income tax liability 54,356 50,399 Total liabilities 2,141,031 1,086,418 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Undesignated preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 117,543,668 shares issued and outstanding, December

29, 2019; 124,975,691 shares issued and outstanding, December 30, 2018 117 124 Additional paid-in capital 670,966 657,140 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (4,682 ) 1,134 Accumulated deficit (84,449 ) (69,202 ) Total stockholders' equity 581,952 589,196 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,722,983 $ 1,675,614

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)

Fifty-two weeks ended December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 149,629 $ 158,536 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 122,804 110,749 Operating lease asset amortization 81,842 — Store closure and other costs 4,113 4,115 Share-based compensation 8,949 14,512 Deferred income taxes (216 ) 23,333 Other non-cash items 4,136 1,482 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 36,062 (7,666 ) Inventories (11,612 ) (34,824 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,208 (2,908 ) Other assets (1,275 ) (5,086 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 28,699 4,366 Accrued salaries and benefits 295 3,039 Operating lease liabilities (88,002 ) — Other long-term liabilities 578 24,731 Cash flows from operating activities 355,210 294,379 Cash flows used in investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (183,232 ) (177,082 ) Cash flows used in investing activities (183,232 ) (177,082 ) Cash flows used in financing activities Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 265,405 233,000 Payments on revolving credit facilities (180,405 ) (128,000 ) Payments on capital and financing lease obligations — (4,517 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (690 ) — Payments of deferred financing costs — (2,131 ) Cash from landlords related to capital and financing lease obligations — 3,643 Repurchase of common stock (176,310 ) (258,307 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,878 21,843 Other (319 ) (59 ) Cash flows used in financing activities (87,441 ) (134,528 ) Increase / (Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 84,537 (17,231 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 2,248 19,479 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 86,785 $ 2,248

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company presents EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income before income taxes (adjusted EBT), adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP. The company's management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the company, and certain of these measures may be used as components of incentive compensation.

The company defines EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income tax, and depreciation, amortization and accretion and adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of special items. The company defines adjusted EBT, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share by adjusting the applicable GAAP measure to remove the impact of special items.

Non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Because of their limitations, non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to reinvest in the growth of the company’s business, or as a measure of cash that will be available to meet the company’s obligations. Each non-GAAP measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company’s results as reported under GAAP.

The following table shows a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to net income for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 29, 2019 and December 30, 2018 and a reconciliation of EBT, net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted EBT, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 29, 2019 and December 30, 2018:



SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Thirteen weeks ended Fifty-two weeks ended December 29,

2019 December 30,

2018 December 29,

2019 December 30,

2018 Net income $ 31,634 $ 12,703 $ 149,629 $ 158,536 Income tax provision (1) 10,086 8,629 46,539 37,260 Income before income taxes (Earnings before taxes "EBT") 41,720 21,332 196,168 195,796 Special Items: Executive Compensation (2) — 3,618 508 3,618 Store closures (3) — 7,961 — 7,961 Total Special Items - pre-tax — 11,579 508 11,579 Adjusted EBT $ 41,720 $ 32,911 $ 196,676 $ 207,375 Net income $ 31,634 $ 12,703 $ 149,629 $ 158,536 Income tax provision (1) 10,086 8,629 46,539 37,260 Interest expense, net 5,195 7,420 21,192 27,435 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 46,915 28,752 217,360 223,231 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 31,258 28,571 122,804 110,749 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ 78,173 $ 57,323 $ 340,164 $ 333,980 Special Items: Executive Compensation (2) — 3,618 508 3,618 Store closures (3) — 7,961 — 7,961 Total Special Items - pre-tax — 11,579 508 11,579 Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,173 $ 68,902 $ 340,672 $ 345,559 Net income $ 31,634 $ 12,703 $ 149,629 $ 158,536 Special Items: Executive compensation, net of tax (2) — 5,652 — 5,652 Store closures, net of tax (3) — 5,921 377 5,921 Adjusted Net income before one-time tax benefit 31,634 24,276 150,006 170,109 Income tax benefit related to Tax Act and other one-time tax benefits (4) — — — (2,573 ) Adjusted Net income $ 31,634 $ 24,276 $ 150,006 $ 167,536 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.10 $ 1.25 $ 1.22 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.19 $ 1.25 $ 1.29 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 118,219 127,398 119,742 129,776

Income tax provision includes approximately a $12 million (or $0.10 per diluted share) benefit during the fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2018 in excess federal and state tax for share based compensation primarily associated with the exercise of expiring pre-IPO options. During the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2018, the Company recorded one-time pre-tax compensation charges of $4 million associated with the resignation of the former CEO. The after-tax impact includes incremental tax expense associated with certain nondeductible executive compensation costs. During the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2018, in connection with the closure to two stores, the Company recorded one-time non-cash pre-tax charges of $8 million primarily related to the estimated fair value of the lease termination obligations and asset impairments. After-tax impact includes the tax benefit on the pre-tax charge. During the fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2018, the Company adopted a tax calculation method change for the accelerated deduction of certain items, resulting in a discrete tax benefit of $3 million.

Source: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Phoenix, AZ

2/20/2020





Investor Contact: Media Contact: Susannah Livingston Diego Romero (602) 682-1584 (602) 682-3173 susannahlivingston@sprouts.com media@sprouts.com



