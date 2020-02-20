LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) today announced financial results for the 14 and 53 week periods ended December 31, 2019.
|Fourth Quarter
|Year to Date
|($000's)
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|Total revenue
|$
|725,238
|$
|605,912
|19.7
|%
|$
|2,756,163
|$
|2,457,449
|12.2
|%
|Income from operations
|53,411
|33,207
|60.8
|%
|212,023
|187,789
|12.9
|%
|Net income
|42,686
|30,332
|40.7
|%
|174,452
|158,225
|10.3
|%
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.42
|45.4
|%
|$
|2.46
|$
|2.20
|11.9
|%
Note: Fourth quarter and full year 2019 results include 14 and 53 weeks, respectively, compared to 13 and 52 weeks in the fourth quarter and full year of 2018, respectively.
Results for the fourth quarter included the following highlights:
Results for the year-to-date period included the following highlights:
Kent Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, Inc., commented, “We are very pleased to end the year on a strong note, highlighted by our double digit revenue growth and improved restaurant margins in the second half of the year. Fourth quarter comparable restaurant sales grew 4.4% at company restaurants, which represents our 40th consecutive quarter of growth. This is certainly a credit to our operators, who for 10 straight years have found ways to continue to grow sales. In addition, our healthy cash flow allowed us to increase our quarterly cash dividend to $0.36 per share in 2020 which is our seventh straight year of increasing our dividends by double digits.”
Taylor continued, “We are off to a solid start in 2020, with comparable restaurant sales growth of 6.4% for the first seven weeks of the year. In addition, our development pipeline remains strong and we continue to target at least 30 company restaurant openings for the year.”
2020 Outlook
Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first seven weeks of our first quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 6.4% compared to the prior year period.
Management reiterated the following expectations for 2020:
Management updated the following expectations for 2020:
Cash Dividend Payment
On February 20, 2020, our Board of Directors authorized the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock. This payment, which will be distributed on March 27, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2020, represents a 20% increase from the cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock declared during each quarter of 2019. Since the inception of our dividend program in 2011, our cash dividend per share of common stock has increased an average of 18.2% per year.
Non-GAAP Measures
We prepare our consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Within our press release, we make reference to restaurant margin (in dollars and as a percentage of sales). Restaurant margin represents restaurant and other sales less restaurant-level operating costs, including cost of sales, labor, rent and other operating costs. Restaurant margin should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall company performance and profitability in that this measure does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders due to the nature of the costs excluded. Restaurant margin is widely regarded as a useful metric by which to evaluate restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance. In calculating restaurant margin, we exclude certain non-restaurant-level costs that support operations, including pre-opening and general and administrative expenses, but do not have a direct impact on restaurant-level operational efficiency and performance. We also exclude depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which relates to restaurant-level assets, as it represents a non-cash charge for the investment in our restaurants. We also exclude impairment and closure expense as we believe this provides a clearer perspective of ongoing operating performance and a more useful comparison to prior period results. Restaurant margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry. A reconciliation of income from operations to restaurant margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.
About the Company
Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 610 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements in this release that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, those relating to our anticipated financial performance, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Texas Roadhouse. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward-looking statements based on a number of factors including, without limitation, the actual number of restaurants opening; the sales at these and our other company and franchise restaurants; changes in restaurant development or operating costs, such as food and labor; our ability to acquire franchise restaurants; our ability to integrate the franchise restaurants we acquire or other concepts we develop; our ability to continue to generate the necessary cash flows to fund our new restaurant growth, continue our share repurchase program and pay a quarterly cash dividend; strength of consumer spending; pending or future legal claims; breaches of security; conditions beyond our control such as weather, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics impacting our customers or food supplies; food safety and food-borne illness concerns; acts of war or terrorism and other factors disclosed from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
|Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|14 and 13 Weeks Ended
|53 and 52 Weeks Ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 25, 2018
|December 31, 2019
|December 25, 2018
|Revenue:
|Restaurant and other sales
|$
|719,457
|$
|600,936
|$
|2,734,177
|$
|2,437,115
|Franchise royalties and fees
|5,781
|4,976
|21,986
|20,334
|Total revenue
|725,238
|605,912
|2,756,163
|2,457,449
|Costs and expenses:
|Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below):
|Cost of sales
|233,221
|196,476
|883,357
|795,300
|Labor
|237,902
|200,086
|905,614
|793,384
|Rent
|13,358
|12,491
|52,531
|48,791
|Other operating
|112,093
|96,295
|418,448
|375,477
|Pre-opening
|7,355
|5,522
|20,156
|19,051
|Depreciation and amortization
|30,970
|25,724
|115,544
|101,216
|Impairment and closure, net
|(1,293
|)
|150
|(899
|)
|278
|General and administrative
|38,221
|35,961
|149,389
|136,163
|Total costs and expenses
|671,827
|572,705
|2,544,140
|2,269,660
|Income from operations
|53,411
|33,207
|212,023
|187,789
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(12
|)
|219
|1,514
|(591
|)
|Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|278
|203
|378
|1,353
|Income before taxes
|53,677
|33,629
|213,915
|188,551
|Provision for income taxes
|9,066
|1,936
|32,397
|24,257
|Net income including noncontrolling interests
|44,611
|31,693
|181,518
|164,294
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|1,925
|1,361
|7,066
|6,069
|Net income attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries
|$
|42,686
|$
|30,332
|$
|174,452
|$
|158,225
|Net income per common share attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries:
|Basic
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.42
|$
|2.47
|$
|2.21
|Diluted
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.42
|$
|2.46
|$
|2.20
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|69,431
|71,584
|70,509
|71,467
|Diluted
|69,888
|72,182
|70,916
|71,964
|Cash dividends declared per share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.25
|$
|1.20
|$
|1.00
|Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|December 31, 2019
|December 25, 2018
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|107,879
|$
|210,125
|Other current assets, net
|140,020
|134,894
|Property and equipment, net
|1,056,563
|956,676
|Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|499,801
|-
|Goodwill
|124,748
|123,220
|Intangible assets, net
|1,234
|1,959
|Other assets
|53,320
|42,402
|Total assets
|$
|1,983,565
|$
|1,469,276
|Current liabilities
|417,220
|385,142
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|538,710
|-
|Other liabilities
|96,466
|123,426
|Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries stockholders' equity
|915,994
|945,569
|Noncontrolling interests
|15,175
|15,139
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,983,565
|$
|1,469,276
|Note: Beginning in 2019, we adopted Accounting Standards Codification 842, Leases, which requires the recognition of an operating lease right-of-use asset and operating lease liability for virtually all leases.
|Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|53 and 52 Weeks Ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 25, 2018
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income including noncontrolling interests
|$
|181,518
|$
|164,294
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|115,544
|101,216
|Share-based compensation expense
|35,500
|33,983
|Other noncash adjustments, net
|12,374
|18,726
|Change in working capital
|29,362
|34,649
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|374,298
|352,868
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures - property and equipment
|(214,340
|)
|(155,980
|)
|Acquisition of franchise restaurants, net of cash acquired
|(1,536
|)
|(2,165
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|1,056
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(214,820
|)
|(158,145
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Principal payments on long-term debt
|-
|(50,000
|)
|Repurchase of shares of common stock
|(139,849
|)
|-
|Dividends paid
|(102,366
|)
|(68,550
|)
|Other financing activities, net
|(19,509
|)
|(16,966
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(261,724
|)
|(135,516
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(102,246
|)
|59,207
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|210,125
|150,918
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|$
|107,879
|$
|210,125
|Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Restaurant Margin
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|14 and 13 Weeks Ended
|53 and 52 Weeks Ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 25, 2018
|December 31, 2019
|December 25, 2018
|Income from operations
|$
|53,411
|$
|33,207
|$
|212,023
|$
|187,789
|Less:
|Franchise royalties and fees
|5,781
|4,976
|21,986
|20,334
|Add:
|Pre-opening
|7,355
|5,522
|20,156
|19,051
|Depreciation and amortization
|30,970
|25,724
|115,544
|101,216
|Impairment and closure, net
|(1,293
|)
|150
|(899
|)
|278
|General and administrative
|38,221
|35,961
|149,389
|136,163
|Restaurant margin
|$
|122,883
|$
|95,588
|$
|474,227
|$
|424,163
|Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales)
|17.1
|%
|15.9
|%
|17.3
|%
|17.4
|%
|Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
|($ amounts in thousands, except weekly sales by group)
|(unaudited)
|Fourth Quarter
|Change
|Year to Date
|Change
|2019
|2018
|vs LY
|2019
|2018
|vs LY
|Restaurant openings
|Company - Texas Roadhouse
|9
|10
|(1
|)
|19
|23
|(4
|)
|Company - Bubba's 33
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|(2
|)
|Company - Other
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S.
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International
|3
|1
|2
|8
|5
|3
|Total
|14
|12
|2
|31
|33
|(2
|)
|Restaurant acquisitions/dispositions
|Company
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Franchise
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|0
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|0
|Total
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Restaurant closures
|Company - Texas Roadhouse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International
|0
|0
|0
|(2
|)
|0
|(2
|)
|Total
|0
|0
|0
|(2
|)
|0
|(2
|)
|Restaurants open at the end of the quarter
|Company - Texas Roadhouse
|484
|464
|20
|Company - Bubba's 33
|28
|25
|3
|Company - Other
|2
|2
|0
|Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S.
|69
|69
|0
|Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International
|28
|22
|6
|Total
|611
|582
|29
|Company restaurants
|Restaurant and other sales
|$
|719,457
|$
|600,936
|19.7
|%
|$
|2,734,177
|$
|2,437,115
|12.2
|%
|Store weeks
|7,118
|6,307
|12.9
|%
|26,473
|24,693
|7.2
|%
|Comparable restaurant sales growth (1)
|4.4
|%
|5.6
|%
|4.7
|%
|5.4
|%
|Texas Roadhouse restaurants only:
|Comparable restaurant sales growth (1)
|4.3
|%
|5.6
|%
|4.6
|%
|5.4
|%
|Average unit volume (2)
|$
|1,434
|$
|1,251
|14.6
|%
|$
|5,555
|$
|5,209
|6.6
|%
|Average unit volume, 2018 adjusted (3)
|$
|1,434
|$
|1,380
|4.0
|%
|$
|5,555
|$
|5,338
|4.1
|%
|Weekly sales by group:
|Comparable restaurants (448 units)
|$
|102,824
|Average unit volume restaurants (21 units) (4)
|$
|94,379
|Restaurants less than 6 months old (15 units)
|$
|106,328
|Restaurant operating costs (as a % of restaurant and other sales)
|Cost of sales
|32.4
|%
|32.7
|%
|(28
|)
|bps
|32.3
|%
|32.6
|%
|(32
|)
|bps
|Labor
|33.1
|%
|33.3
|%
|(23
|)
|bps
|33.1
|%
|32.6
|%
|57
|bps
|Rent
|1.9
|%
|2.1
|%
|(22
|)
|bps
|1.9
|%
|2.0
|%
|(8
|)
|bps
|Other operating
|15.6
|%
|16.0
|%
|(44
|)
|bps
|15.3
|%
|15.4
|%
|(10
|)
|bps
|Total
|82.9
|%
|84.1
|%
|(117
|)
|bps
|82.7
|%
|82.6
|%
|6
|bps
|Restaurant margin
|17.1
|%
|15.9
|%
|117
|bps
|17.3
|%
|17.4
|%
|(6
|)
|bps
|Restaurant margin ($ in thousands)
|$
|122,883
|$
|95,588
|28.6
|%
|$
|474,227
|$
|424,163
|11.8
|%
|Restaurant margin $/Store week
|$
|17,264
|$
|15,156
|13.9
|%
|$
|17,914
|$
|17,177
|4.3
|%
|Franchise restaurants
|Franchise royalties and fees
|$
|5,781
|$
|4,976
|16.2
|%
|$
|21,986
|$
|20,334
|8.1
|%
|Store weeks
|1,330
|1,192
|11.6
|%
|4,953
|4,670
|6.1
|%
|Comparable restaurant sales growth (1)
|3.0
|%
|2.7
|%
|3.0
|%
|2.2
|%
|U.S. franchise restaurants only:
|Comparable restaurant sales growth (1)
|3.4
|%
|4.8
|%
|3.8
|%
|4.3
|%
|Average unit volume (2)
|$
|1,489
|$
|1,308
|13.8
|%
|$
|5,732
|$
|5,389
|6.4
|%
|Average unit volume, 2018 adjusted (3)
|$
|1,489
|$
|1,440
|3.4
|%
|$
|5,732
|$
|5,521
|3.8
|%
|Pre-opening expense
|$
|7,355
|$
|5,522
|33.2
|%
|$
|20,156
|$
|19,051
|5.8
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|$
|30,970
|$
|25,724
|20.4
|%
|$
|115,544
|$
|101,216
|14.2
|%
|As a % of revenue
|4.3
|%
|4.2
|%
|2
|bps
|4.2
|%
|4.1
|%
|7
|bps
|General and administrative expenses
|$
|38,221
|$
|35,961
|6.3
|%
|$
|149,389
|$
|136,163
|9.7
|%
|As a % of revenue
|5.3
|%
|5.9
|%
|(66
|)
|bps
|5.4
|%
|5.5
|%
|(12
|)
|bps
|(1) Comparable restaurant sales growth reflects the change in year-over-year sales for restaurants open a full 18 months before the beginning of the period measured, excluding sales from restaurants closed during the period.
|(2) Average unit volume includes sales from Texas Roadhouse restaurants open for a full six months before the beginning of the period measured, excluding any sales at restaurants closed during the period. Q4 2019 and 2019 YTD include 14 and 53 weeks, respectively, while Q4 2018 and 2018 YTD include 13 and 52 weeks.
|(3) For comparative purposes, Q4 2018 and 2018 YTD were adjusted to include 14 and 53 weeks, respectively.
|(4) Average unit volume restaurants include restaurants open a full six and up to 18 months before the beginning of the period measured.
|Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
Texas Roadhouse, Inc
Louisville, Kentucky, UNITED STATES
