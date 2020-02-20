LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) today announced financial results for the 14 and 53 week periods ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter Year to Date ($000's) 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Total revenue $ 725,238 $ 605,912 19.7 % $ 2,756,163 $ 2,457,449 12.2 % Income from operations 53,411 33,207 60.8 % 212,023 187,789 12.9 % Net income 42,686 30,332 40.7 % 174,452 158,225 10.3 % Diluted EPS $ 0.61 $ 0.42 45.4 % $ 2.46 $ 2.20 11.9 %

Note: Fourth quarter and full year 2019 results include 14 and 53 weeks, respectively, compared to 13 and 52 weeks in the fourth quarter and full year of 2018, respectively.

Results for the fourth quarter included the following highlights:

Comparable restaurant sales increased 4.4% at company restaurants and 3.4% at domestic franchise restaurants;

Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, increased 117 basis points to 17.1% as the benefit of the 53 rd week, a higher average check, and labor productivity were partially offset by wage rate and commodity inflation. Restaurant margin dollars increased 28.6% to $122.9 million from $95.6 million in the prior year;

week; 11 company restaurants, including two Bubba’s 33 restaurants, and three international franchise restaurants were opened; and

The Company repurchased 170,187 shares of common stock for $8.9 million.

Results for the year-to-date period included the following highlights:

Comparable restaurant sales increased 4.7% at company restaurants and 3.8% at domestic franchise restaurants;

Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased six basis points to 17.3%, as higher labor costs driven by wage rate and other inflation was offset by lower cost of sales due to the benefit of a higher average check. Restaurant margin dollars increased 11.8% to $474.2 million from $424.2 million in the prior year;

Diluted earnings per share increased 11.9% to $2.46 from $2.20 in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share were positively impacted by $0.10 to $0.11 as a result of the 53 rd week;

week; 22 company restaurants, including three Bubba’s 33 restaurants, and nine, primarily international, franchise restaurants were opened; and

The Company repurchased 2,625,245 shares of common stock for $139.8 million.

Kent Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, Inc., commented, “We are very pleased to end the year on a strong note, highlighted by our double digit revenue growth and improved restaurant margins in the second half of the year. Fourth quarter comparable restaurant sales grew 4.4% at company restaurants, which represents our 40th consecutive quarter of growth. This is certainly a credit to our operators, who for 10 straight years have found ways to continue to grow sales. In addition, our healthy cash flow allowed us to increase our quarterly cash dividend to $0.36 per share in 2020 which is our seventh straight year of increasing our dividends by double digits.”

Taylor continued, “We are off to a solid start in 2020, with comparable restaurant sales growth of 6.4% for the first seven weeks of the year. In addition, our development pipeline remains strong and we continue to target at least 30 company restaurant openings for the year.”

2020 Outlook

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first seven weeks of our first quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 6.4% compared to the prior year period.

Management reiterated the following expectations for 2020:

Positive comparable restaurant sales growth;

At least 30 company restaurant openings;

Store week growth of 3.5% to 4.5%, including the negative impact of lapping the 53 rd week from 2019;

week from 2019; Commodity cost inflation of 1.0% to 2.0%;

Mid-single digit growth in labor dollars per store week; and

An income tax rate of 14.0% to 15.0%.

Management updated the following expectations for 2020:

Total capital expenditures of $210 million to $220 million.

Cash Dividend Payment

On February 20, 2020, our Board of Directors authorized the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock. This payment, which will be distributed on March 27, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2020, represents a 20% increase from the cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock declared during each quarter of 2019. Since the inception of our dividend program in 2011, our cash dividend per share of common stock has increased an average of 18.2% per year.

Non-GAAP Measures

We prepare our consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Within our press release, we make reference to restaurant margin (in dollars and as a percentage of sales). Restaurant margin represents restaurant and other sales less restaurant-level operating costs, including cost of sales, labor, rent and other operating costs. Restaurant margin should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall company performance and profitability in that this measure does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders due to the nature of the costs excluded. Restaurant margin is widely regarded as a useful metric by which to evaluate restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance. In calculating restaurant margin, we exclude certain non-restaurant-level costs that support operations, including pre-opening and general and administrative expenses, but do not have a direct impact on restaurant-level operational efficiency and performance. We also exclude depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which relates to restaurant-level assets, as it represents a non-cash charge for the investment in our restaurants. We also exclude impairment and closure expense as we believe this provides a clearer perspective of ongoing operating performance and a more useful comparison to prior period results. Restaurant margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry. A reconciliation of income from operations to restaurant margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Conference Call

Texas Roadhouse is hosting a conference call today, February 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The dial-in number is (877) 699-0953 or (647) 689-5456 for international calls. A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call. To access the replay, please dial (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international calls, and use 8963721 as the pass code. There will be a simultaneous Web cast conducted at www.texasroadhouse.com .

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 610 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, those relating to our anticipated financial performance, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Texas Roadhouse. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward-looking statements based on a number of factors including, without limitation, the actual number of restaurants opening; the sales at these and our other company and franchise restaurants; changes in restaurant development or operating costs, such as food and labor; our ability to acquire franchise restaurants; our ability to integrate the franchise restaurants we acquire or other concepts we develop; our ability to continue to generate the necessary cash flows to fund our new restaurant growth, continue our share repurchase program and pay a quarterly cash dividend; strength of consumer spending; pending or future legal claims; breaches of security; conditions beyond our control such as weather, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics impacting our customers or food supplies; food safety and food-borne illness concerns; acts of war or terrorism and other factors disclosed from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) 14 and 13 Weeks Ended 53 and 52 Weeks Ended December 31, 2019 December 25, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 25, 2018 Revenue: Restaurant and other sales $ 719,457 $ 600,936 $ 2,734,177 $ 2,437,115 Franchise royalties and fees 5,781 4,976 21,986 20,334 Total revenue 725,238 605,912 2,756,163 2,457,449 Costs and expenses: Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below): Cost of sales 233,221 196,476 883,357 795,300 Labor 237,902 200,086 905,614 793,384 Rent 13,358 12,491 52,531 48,791 Other operating 112,093 96,295 418,448 375,477 Pre-opening 7,355 5,522 20,156 19,051 Depreciation and amortization 30,970 25,724 115,544 101,216 Impairment and closure, net (1,293 ) 150 (899 ) 278 General and administrative 38,221 35,961 149,389 136,163 Total costs and expenses 671,827 572,705 2,544,140 2,269,660 Income from operations 53,411 33,207 212,023 187,789 Interest (expense) income, net (12 ) 219 1,514 (591 ) Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates 278 203 378 1,353 Income before taxes 53,677 33,629 213,915 188,551 Provision for income taxes 9,066 1,936 32,397 24,257 Net income including noncontrolling interests 44,611 31,693 181,518 164,294 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,925 1,361 7,066 6,069 Net income attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries $ 42,686 $ 30,332 $ 174,452 $ 158,225 Net income per common share attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries: Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.42 $ 2.47 $ 2.21 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.42 $ 2.46 $ 2.20 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 69,431 71,584 70,509 71,467 Diluted 69,888 72,182 70,916 71,964 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 1.20 $ 1.00





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2019 December 25, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,879 $ 210,125 Other current assets, net 140,020 134,894 Property and equipment, net 1,056,563 956,676 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 499,801 - Goodwill 124,748 123,220 Intangible assets, net 1,234 1,959 Other assets 53,320 42,402 Total assets $ 1,983,565 $ 1,469,276 Current liabilities 417,220 385,142 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 538,710 - Other liabilities 96,466 123,426 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries stockholders' equity 915,994 945,569 Noncontrolling interests 15,175 15,139 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,983,565 $ 1,469,276 Note: Beginning in 2019, we adopted Accounting Standards Codification 842, Leases, which requires the recognition of an operating lease right-of-use asset and operating lease liability for virtually all leases.





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

53 and 52 Weeks Ended December 31, 2019 December 25, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 181,518 $ 164,294 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 115,544 101,216 Share-based compensation expense 35,500 33,983 Other noncash adjustments, net 12,374 18,726 Change in working capital 29,362 34,649 Net cash provided by operating activities 374,298 352,868 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures - property and equipment (214,340 ) (155,980 ) Acquisition of franchise restaurants, net of cash acquired (1,536 ) (2,165 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,056 - Net cash used in investing activities (214,820 ) (158,145 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt - (50,000 ) Repurchase of shares of common stock (139,849 ) - Dividends paid (102,366 ) (68,550 ) Other financing activities, net (19,509 ) (16,966 ) Net cash used in financing activities (261,724 ) (135,516 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (102,246 ) 59,207 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 210,125 150,918 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 107,879 $ 210,125





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Restaurant Margin (in thousands) (unaudited) 14 and 13 Weeks Ended 53 and 52 Weeks Ended December 31, 2019 December 25, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 25, 2018 Income from operations $ 53,411 $ 33,207 $ 212,023 $ 187,789 Less: Franchise royalties and fees 5,781 4,976 21,986 20,334 Add: Pre-opening 7,355 5,522 20,156 19,051 Depreciation and amortization 30,970 25,724 115,544 101,216 Impairment and closure, net (1,293 ) 150 (899 ) 278 General and administrative 38,221 35,961 149,389 136,163 Restaurant margin $ 122,883 $ 95,588 $ 474,227 $ 424,163 Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales) 17.1 % 15.9 % 17.3 % 17.4 %



