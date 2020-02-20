  • Fourth Quarter 2019 Net Income of $20.5 million -- $0.67 per diluted share and Adjusted Net Operating Income of $23.3 million -- $0.76 per diluted share
  • 65% growth in Core (Excluding Commercial Auto) Excess and Surplus Lines ("E&S") Gross Written Premium versus the prior year quarter, and 55% growth for the full year versus the prior year
     
  • Fourth quarter Combined Ratio of 93.8%, a 2.7 percentage point improvement over the prior year quarter
     
  • Underwriting Profit of $13.6 million, an increase of 91%, or $6.5 million, over the prior year quarter
     
  • Tangible Equity per Share of $18.40, an increase of 20% from year-end 2018, inclusive of dividends

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JRVR) today reported fourth quarter 2019 net income of $20.5 million ($0.67 per diluted share), compared to net income of $11.6 million ($0.38 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Adjusted net operating income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $23.3 million ($0.76 per diluted share), compared to adjusted net operating income of $17.1 million ($0.56 per diluted share) for the same period in 2018.

 Earnings Per Diluted Share Three Months Ended
December 31,		 
   2019
 2018 
 Net Income $0.67 $0.38 
 Adjusted Net Operating Income 1 $0.76 $0.56 
  
 1. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below. 
  

J. Adam Abram, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “James River had a strong quarter, generating a 93.8% combined ratio, our lowest combined ratio in three years, and $13.6 million of underwriting profit, the highest quarterly number we have reported since becoming a public company in 2014.

We have enjoyed twelve consecutive quarters of rate increases in our E&S segment.  This quarter, renewal rates increased by 6.6%, which was the largest quarterly increase since the market began to improve.  The strong rate environment, coupled with a 27% growth in submissions during the fourth quarter, positions us well for 2020.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Operating Results

  • Gross written premium of $375.2 million, consisting of the following:
  Three Months Ended
    
  December 31,
    
 ($ in thousands)2019 2018 % Change
 
 Excess and Surplus Lines$234,449  $166,417  41% 
 Specialty Admitted Insurance94,758  91,238  4% 
 Casualty Reinsurance45,963  37,655  22% 
  $375,170  $295,310  27% 
             

  • Net written premium of $224.6 million, consisting of the following:
       
       
        
             
           
           
             
             
  Three Months Ended    
       
       
        
             
           
           
             
             
  December 31,    
       
       
        
             
           
           
             
             
 ($ in thousands)2019 2018 % Change
 
       
       
        
             
           
           
             
             
 Excess and Surplus Lines$163,614  $138,791  18% 
       
       
        
             
           
           
             
             
 Specialty Admitted Insurance15,012  13,513  11% 
       
       
        
             
           
           
             
             
 Casualty Reinsurance46,004  37,343  23% 
       
       
        
             
           
           
             
             
  $224,630  $189,647  18% 
       
       
        
             
           
           
             
             
             

  • Net earned premium of $221.1 million, consisting of the following:
  Three Months Ended
    
  December 31,
    
 ($ in thousands)2019 2018 % Change
 
 Excess and Surplus Lines$168,176  $145,057  16% 
 Specialty Admitted Insurance14,650  13,642  7% 
 Casualty Reinsurance38,280  42,857  (11)% 
  $221,106  $201,556  10% 
             

  • The Excess and Surplus Lines segment gross written premium and net written premium increased principally due to 65% growth in core (non-commercial auto) lines gross written premium and 60% growth in core lines net written premium, as eleven out of twelve core underwriting divisions grew.  The Commercial Auto division also contributed to the segment's increase in gross written premium, growing 17% over the prior year quarter, although this division's net written premium decreased 11% over the prior year quarter due to reinsurance on the Commercial Auto book, incepting March 1, 2019;
  • The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment gross written premium and net written premium increased as the segment added 4 new fronted programs throughout the year, growing fee income;
  • Net earned premium in our Casualty Reinsurance segment decreased from the prior year quarter, which was in line with our expectations and is consistent with plans we put in place two years ago.  Gross written premium and net written premium increased from the prior year quarter due to adjustments to premium estimates from previous underwriting years;
  • The Company had unfavorable reserve development of $8.8 million compared to unfavorable reserve development of $5.8 million in the prior year quarter (representing a 4.0 and 2.9 percentage point increase to the Company’s loss ratio in the periods, respectively);
  • Pre-tax (unfavorable) favorable reserve development by segment was as follows:
  Three Months Ended
 
  December 31,
 
 ($ in thousands)2019
 2018
 
 Excess and Surplus Lines$46  $(5,781) 
 Specialty Admitted Insurance1,000  3,238  
 Casualty Reinsurance(9,802) (3,296) 
  $(8,756) $(5,839) 
          

  • The Casualty Reinsurance segment's $9.8 million of unfavorable development was materially offset by commission slide adjustments of $4.6 million.  The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment experienced $1.0 million of favorable development in its workers' compensation business;
  • Group combined ratio of 93.8% versus 96.5% in the prior year quarter;
  • Group expense ratio of 16.4% improved from 21.3% in the prior year quarter, driven by a larger portion of our consolidated net earned premium coming from the Excess and Surplus Lines segment, which has significant scale and a lower expense ratio than our other segments; a reduction to sliding scale commissions in the Casualty Reinsurance segment; increased scale in the Specialty Admitted segment coupled with higher fee income; and a reduction to the 2019 compensation bonus pools.
  • Gross fee income by segment was as follows:
  Three Months Ended
    
  December 31,
    
 ($ in thousands)2019 2018 % Change
 
 Excess and Surplus Lines$1,944  $2,410  (19)% 
 Specialty Admitted Insurance4,248  3,876  10% 
  $6,192  $6,286  (1)% 
             
  • Fee income in the Excess and Surplus Lines segment decreased from its level in the prior year quarter.  Revenue from certain contracts that was previously recorded as fee for services revenue is now recognized as gross written premium because insurance is now a component of these contracts.  Fee income in the Specialty Admitted Insurance segment increased as a result of a mix shift to fronting arrangements with higher fees;
  • Net investment income was $20.8 million, an increase of 35% from the prior year quarter.  Further details can be found in the "Investment Results" section below.

Investment Results

Net investment income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $20.8 million, which compares to $15.5 million for the same period in 2018.  The increase resulted from a larger portfolio due to the October 2019 addition of $1.2 billion that was previously held in a collateral trust established in favor of the Company by a captive insurance company affiliate of a former insured.  The funds withdrawn from the collateral trust were invested in short term U.S. Treasury securities and are included in restricted cash equivalents on the Company's consolidated balance sheet.  As these assets were classified as cash equivalents, they were not included in the calculations of annualized gross investment yield on average fixed maturity, bank loan and equity securities and average duration of the fixed maturity and bank loan portfolio.

The Company’s net investment income (loss) consisted of the following:

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		    
 ($ in thousands)2019 2018 % Change
 
 Renewable Energy Investments$(329) $904  -  
 Other Private Investments665  (1,327) -  
 All Other Net Investment Income20,472 15,878 29% 
 Total Net Investment Income$20,808  $15,455  35% 

The Company’s annualized gross investment yield on average fixed maturity, bank loan and equity securities for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was 3.7% (versus 4.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2018) and the average duration of the fixed maturity and bank loan portfolio was 3.3 years at December 31, 2019 (versus 3.4 years at  December 31, 2018).  Renewable energy and other private investments produced an annualized return of 2.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 (-2.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2018).

Taxes

Generally the Company's effective tax rate fluctuates from period to period based on the relative mix of income reported by country and the respective tax rates imposed by each tax jurisdiction.  The tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was 29.0% and 11.2%, respectively, while the tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was 26.1% and 9.9%, respectively.  The tax rates were elevated for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 due to increases in reserve estimates in prior accident years which did not generate significant tax benefits.

Tangible Equity

Tangible equity before dividends increased 21.8% from $489.9 million at December 31, 2018 to $596.6 million at December 31, 2019, principally due to $38.3 million of net income, $46.9 million of after tax unrealized gains in the Company's fixed income investment portfolio, $8.3 million for derecognition of a build-to-suit lease and $12.6 million of option exercise activity and stock compensation.

December 31, 2019 tangible equity of $559.8 million after dividends increased 14.3% from $489.9 million at December 31, 2018.  Tangible equity per common share was $18.40 at December 31, 2019, net of $1.20 of dividends per share the Company paid during 2019.  The adjusted net operating income return on average tangible equity was 7.9% for the full year 2019, which compares to 14.8% for 2018.

Capital Management

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. This dividend is payable on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 to all shareholders of record on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Director Resignation

The Company also announced today the resignation of Bryan Martin from its Board of Directors.  J. Adam Abram, the Company’s Chairman and CEO stated, "Bryan Martin has been an instrumental member of our Board of Directors for the last 12 years, and a trusted and valuable advisor and friend to the management team and the Company. His support and guidance has been a critical factor in our success, dating from our privatization in 2007 to our return to the public markets and many years of profitable growth.  We will miss his counsel, and wish him all the best going forward."

"I am extremely proud of what James River has accomplished over the last 12 years and believe the Company is well-positioned to take advantage of robust opportunities," said Bryan Martin. "I'm confident that James River is prepared to continue its success as I increase my focus on my responsibilities at DE Shaw, along with other demands on my time."

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
 
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
        
 ($ in thousands, except for share data)
ASSETS   
Invested assets:   
Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale$1,433,626  $1,184,202 
Equity securities, at fair value80,735  78,385 
Bank loan participations, held-for-investment260,864  260,972 
Short-term investments156,925  81,966 
Other invested assets61,210  72,321 
Total invested assets1,993,360  1,677,846 
    
Cash and cash equivalents206,912  172,457 
Restricted cash equivalents1,199,164   
Accrued investment income13,597  11,110 
Premiums receivable and agents’ balances369,462  307,899 
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses668,045  467,371 
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses33,221  18,344 
Deferred policy acquisition costs62,006  54,450 
Goodwill and intangible assets218,771  219,368 
Other assets259,867  207,931 
Total assets$5,024,405  $3,136,776 
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses$2,045,506  $1,661,459 
Unearned premiums524,377  386,473 
Funds held1,199,164   
Senior debt158,300  118,300 
Junior subordinated debt104,055  104,055 
Accrued expenses58,416  51,792 
Other liabilities156,006  105,456 
Total liabilities4,245,824  2,427,535 
    
Total shareholders’ equity778,581  709,241 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$5,024,405  $3,136,776 
    
Tangible equity (a)$559,810  $489,873 
Tangible equity per common share outstanding (a)$18.40  $16.34 
Total shareholders’ equity per common share outstanding$25.59  $23.65 
Common shares outstanding30,424,391  29,988,460 
(a)  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures”.   
    
    


James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2019 2018 2019 2018
                 
  ($ in thousands, except for share data)
REVENUES        
Gross written premiums $375,170  $295,310  $1,470,735  $1,166,773 
Net written premiums 224,630  189,647  896,150  762,672 
         
Net earned premiums 221,106  201,556  823,746  815,398 
Net investment income 20,808  15,455  75,652  61,256 
Net realized and unrealized losses on investments (a) (3,250) (5,072) (2,919) (5,479)
Other income 2,486  2,583  10,646  14,424 
Total revenues 241,150  214,522  907,125  885,599 
         
EXPENSES        
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 171,038  151,522  672,102  600,276 
Other operating expenses 38,621  45,321  170,908  201,035 
Other expenses   1,334  1,055  1,300 
Interest expense 2,510  3,094  10,596  11,553 
Amortization of intangible assets 150  150  597  597 
Total expenses 212,319  201,421  855,258  814,761 
Income before taxes 28,831  13,101  51,867  70,838 
Income tax expense 8,360  1,469  13,528  7,008 
NET INCOME $20,471  $11,632  $38,339  $63,830 
ADJUSTED NET OPERATING INCOME (b) $23,252  $17,056  $42,934  $70,596 
         
EARNINGS PER SHARE        
Basic $0.67  $0.39  $1.27  $2.14 
Diluted $0.67  $0.38  $1.25  $2.11 
         
ADJUSTED NET OPERATING INCOME PER SHARE      
Basic $0.76  $0.57  $1.42  $2.36 
Diluted $0.76  $0.56  $1.40  $2.33 
         
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:        
Basic 30,407,807  29,966,695  30,275,184  29,887,990 
Diluted 30,716,072  30,356,990  30,673,924  30,307,101 
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.30  $0.30  $1.20  $1.20 
         
Ratios:        
Loss ratio 77.4% 75.2% 81.6% 73.6%
Expense ratio (c) 16.4% 21.3% 19.6% 23.0%
Combined ratio 93.8% 96.5% 101.2% 96.6%
Accident year loss ratio 73.4% 72.3% 73.2% 71.5%
(a) Includes losses of $2.4 million and gains of $6.3 million for the change in net unrealized gains/losses on equity securities in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, in accordance with ASU 2016-01 (losses of $5.3 million and $6.0 million for the respective prior year periods).
(b) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures".
(c) Calculated with a numerator comprising other operating expenses less gross fee income of the Excess and Surplus Lines segment and a denominator of net earned premiums.
 
 


James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Segment Results
 
EXCESS AND SURPLUS LINES       
        
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		  
 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change
                      
 ($ in thousands)
Gross written premiums$234,449  $166,417  40.9% $922,320  $656,538  40.5%
Net written premiums$163,614  $138,791  17.9% $685,814  $571,098  20.1%
            
Net earned premiums$168,176  $145,057  15.9% $625,528  $555,684  12.6%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses(128,137) (116,386) 10.1% (528,133) (437,904) 20.6%
Underwriting expenses(20,443) (18,555) 10.2% (78,238) (74,946) 4.4%
Underwriting profit (a), (b)$19,596  $10,116    $19,157  $42,834   
            
Ratios:           
Loss ratio76.2% 80.2%   84.4% 78.8%  
Expense ratio12.1% 12.8%   12.5% 13.5%  
Combined ratio88.3% 93.0%   96.9% 92.3%  
Accident year loss ratio76.2% 76.2%   76.2% 76.1%  
            
(a) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures".          
(b) Underwriting results include fee income of $1.9 million and $9.1 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively ($2.4 million and $13.9 million for the respective prior year periods). These amounts are included in “Other income” in our Condensed Consolidated Income Statements.
 


SPECIALTY ADMITTED INSURANCE
        
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		  
 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change
                      
 ($ in thousands)
Gross written premiums$94,758  $91,238  3.9% $387,642  $374,346  3.6%
Net written premiums$15,012  $13,513  11.1% $58,637  $55,840  5.0%
            
Net earned premiums$14,650  $13,642  7.4% $54,338  $55,146  (1.5)%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses(9,775) (7,340) 33.2% (34,860) (32,623) 6.9%
Underwriting expenses(2,720) (3,710) (26.7)% (13,565) (15,551) (12.8)%
Underwriting profit (a), (b)$2,155  $2,592  (16.9)% $5,913  $6,972  (15.2)%
            
Ratios:           
Loss ratio66.7% 53.8%   64.2% 59.2%  
Expense ratio18.6% 27.2%   24.9% 28.2%  
Combined ratio85.3% 81.0%   89.1% 87.4%  
Accident year loss ratio73.5% 77.5%   73.8% 69.2%  
            
(a) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures".          
(b) Underwriting results include fee income of $4.2 million and $15.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively ($3.9 million and $14.8 million for the respective prior year periods).


CASUALTY REINSURANCE       
        
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		  
 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change
                      
 ($ in thousands)
Gross written premiums$45,963  $37,655  22.1% $160,773  $135,889  18.3%
Net written premiums$46,004  $37,343  23.2% $151,699  $135,734  11.8%
            
Net earned premiums$38,280  $42,857  (10.7)% $143,880  $204,568  (29.7)%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses(33,126) (27,796) 19.2% (109,109) (129,749) (15.9)%
Underwriting expenses(8,254) (15,007) (45.0)% (41,932) (69,716) (39.9)%
Underwriting (loss) profit (a)$(3,100) $54    $(7,161) $5,103   
            
Ratios:           
Loss ratio86.5% 64.9%   75.8% 63.4%  
Expense ratio21.6% 35.0%   29.2% 34.1%  
Combined ratio108.1% 99.9%   105.0% 97.5%  
Accident year loss ratio60.9% 57.2%   59.8% 59.4%  
            
(a) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures".          
           

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Underwriting Profit

The following table reconciles the underwriting profit (loss) by individual operating segment and for the entire Company to consolidated income before taxes. We believe that these measures are useful to investors in evaluating the performance of our Company and its operating segments because our objective is to consistently earn underwriting profits.  We evaluate the performance of our operating segments and allocate resources based primarily on underwriting profit of operating segments.  Our definition of underwriting profit of operating segments and underwriting profit may not be comparable to that of other companies.

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2019 2018 2019 2018
                 
  (in thousands)
Underwriting profit (loss) of the operating segments:        
Excess and Surplus Lines $19,596  $10,116  $19,157  $42,834 
Specialty Admitted Insurance 2,155  2,592  5,913  6,972 
Casualty Reinsurance (3,100) 54  (7,161) 5,103 
Total underwriting profit of operating segments 18,651  12,762  17,909  54,909 
Other operating expenses of the Corporate and Other segment (5,023) (5,639) (27,664) (26,903)
Underwriting profit (loss) (a) 13,628  7,123  (9,755) 28,006 
Net investment income 20,808  15,455  75,652  61,256 
Net realized and unrealized losses on investments (b) (3,250) (5,072) (2,919) (5,479)
Other income (expenses) 305  (1,161) 82  (795)
Interest expense (2,510) (3,094) (10,596) (11,553)
Amortization of intangible assets (150) (150) (597) (597)
Consolidated income before taxes $28,831  $13,101  $51,867  $70,838 
         
(a)  Included in underwriting results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 is fee income of $6.2 million and $24.9 million, respectively ($6.3 million and $28.7 million for the respective prior year periods).
(b)  Includes losses of $2.4 million and gains of $6.3 million for the change in net unrealized gains/losses on equity securities in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, in accordance with ASU 2016-01 (losses of $5.3 million and $6.0 million for the respective prior year periods).
 

Adjusted Net Operating Income

We define adjusted net operating income as net income excluding net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (net realized investment gains (losses) and the change in unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities per the adoption of ASU 2016-01), as well as non-operating expenses including those that relate to due diligence costs for various merger and acquisition activities, professional fees related to the filing of registration statements for the sale of our securities, costs associated with former employees and interest and other expenses on a leased building that we were previously deemed to own for accounting purposes. We use adjusted net operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance.  Adjusted net operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and our definition of adjusted net operating income may not be comparable to that of other companies.

 
Our income before taxes and net income reconciles to our adjusted net operating income as follows:
 
 Three Months Ended December 31,
 2019 2018
 Income
Before Taxes		 Net Income Income
Before Taxes		 Net Income
                
 (in thousands)
Income as reported$28,831  $20,471  $13,101  $11,632 
Net realized and unrealized losses on investments (a)3,250  2,781  5,072  4,008 
Other expenses    1,134  896 
Impairment of intangible assets    200  200 
Interest expense on leased building the Company is deemed to own for accounting purposes    405  320 
Adjusted net operating income$32,081  $23,252  $19,912  $17,056 
        
 Twelve Months Ended December 31,
 2019 2018
 Income
Before Taxes		 Net Income Income
Before Taxes		 Net Income
                
 (in thousands)
Income as reported$51,867  $38,339  $70,838  $63,830 
Net realized and unrealized losses on investments (a)2,919  3,761  5,479  4,374 
Other expenses1,055  834  1,100  941 
Impairment of intangible assets    200  200 
Interest expense on leased building the Company was previously deemed to own for accounting purposes    1,584  1,251 
Adjusted net operating income$55,841  $42,934  $79,201  $70,596 
        
(a)  Includes losses of $2.4 million and gains of $6.3 million for the change in net unrealized gains/losses on equity securities in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, in accordance with ASU 2016-01 (losses of $5.3 million and $6.0 million for the respective prior year periods).
 

Tangible Equity (per Share) and Pre-Dividend Tangible Equity (per Share)

We define tangible equity as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets (net of amortization).  Our definition of tangible equity may not be comparable to that of other companies, and it should not be viewed as a substitute for shareholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP.  We use tangible equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure.  The following table reconciles shareholders’ equity to tangible equity for December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018 and reconciles tangible equity to tangible equity before dividends for December 31, 2019.

 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018
($ in thousands, except for share data)Equity Equity per
share		 Equity Equity per
share		 Equity Equity per
share
Shareholders' equity$778,581  $25.59  $768,969  $25.29  $709,241  $23.65 
Goodwill and intangible assets218,771  7.19  218,921  7.20  219,368  7.31 
Tangible equity$559,810  $18.40  $550,048  $18.09  $489,873  $16.34 
Dividends to shareholders for the year ended December 31, 201936,786  1.20         
Pre-dividend tangible equity$596,596  $19.60         
                

