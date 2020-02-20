FALLS CHURCH, Virginia, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azzad Asset Management today announced that it has been awarded a PSN Top Guns distinction by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers. This is a highly anticipated quarterly ranking that is widely used by asset managers and investors.

Achieving the Top Guns distinction means that Azzad's investment strategies are among the top 10 performers within one or more peer groups reporting to Informa.

The following Azzad portfolios--a record seven in total--were singled out for recognition:

Large-Cap Growth

Mid-Cap Growth

Small-Cap Growth

Small-Cap Value

Mid-Cap Value

Dividend

International

Through a combination of Informa Financial Intelligence's proprietary performance screens, PSN Top Guns ranks products in six categories in over 50 universes. Informa Financial Intelligence is part of Informa plc, a leading provider of critical decision-making solutions and custom services to financial institutions.

Azzad oversees nine model portfolios and two mutual funds. All potential investments are screened in accordance with the firm’s socially responsible investing guidelines, which exclude companies whose business practices are deemed harmful to society.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

PSN and Informa Investment Solutions have no affiliation with Azzad Asset Management, but rather evaluate investment managers’ performance on an objective basis.

The content of the Investment Manager Top Guns is intended for use by qualified investment professionals. Please consult with an investment professional before making any investment using content or implied content from any Investment Manager Top Guns. For the complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology behind the PSN Top Guns Rankings, please click here.

About Azzad

Azzad is committed to providing investment services designed to help people enjoy optimum performance without compromising their values. Azzad is affiliated with the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment, the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, and the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions.

Joshua Brockwell Azzad Asset Management 7032077005 joshua@azzad.net