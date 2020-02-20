WYOMISSING, Pa., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (“GLPI” or the “Company”) today announced results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. On a year-over-year basis, fourth quarter income from operations grew 52.0%, net income increased 148.8%, Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.0% and funds from operations (“FFO”) and adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) rose 73.3% and 3.9%, respectively. The fourth quarter year-over-year financial growth reflects GLPI’s October 15, 2018 acquisition of the real property assets operated by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“ERI”) and the impact in the fourth quarter of 2018 of a non-cash $59.5 million goodwill impairment charge.



“The fourth quarter concluded what was another strong year for GLPI and our shareholders, as we generated durable income from our best-in-class regional gaming portfolio, strengthened the Company's financial position and increased our return of capital to shareholders,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Peter Carlino. “In 2019, we delivered a total shareholder return of over 42%, as our leading diversified portfolio of regional gaming assets, managed by the top operators in the industry, gains growing attention and appreciation in the capital markets for generating one of the triple-net REIT sector's most stable cash flow streams. We remain focused on opportunistically identifying and pursuing portfolio enhancing accretive transactions that meet our stringent underwriting requirements while prudently managing our balance sheet and capital structure. The GLPI team remains committed to furthering the Company's long-term record of driving attractive total shareholder returns and maximizing value in 2020 and beyond.”

During the 2019 fourth quarter, GLPI shareholders received a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share, marking a 2.9% increase over the comparable period in 2018. GLPI's full year 2019 dividends of $2.74 represents growth of 6.61% compared with full year 2018 dividends and GLPI's annualized fourth quarter dividend of $2.80 marks a 5.31% compound annual growth rate since the Company's formation. The current annual cash dividend of $2.80 represents a yield of 5.7% based on the $48.92 per share closing price of the Company's stock on February 19, 2020.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2019 Actual 2018 Actual 2019 Actual 2018 Actual Total Revenue $ 289.0 $ 303.3 $ 1,153.5 $ 1,055.7 Income From Operations $ 188.3 $ 123.9 $ 717.4 $ 593.8 Net Income $ 114.3 $ 45.9 $ 390.9 $ 339.5 FFO (1) $ 168.8 $ 97.4 $ 621.7 $ 465.4 AFFO (2) $ 188.6 $ 181.6 $ 743.2 $ 683.6 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 260.5 $ 258.0 $ 1,040.3 $ 926.6 Net income, per diluted common share $ 0.53 $ 0.21 $ 1.81 $ 1.58 FFO, per diluted common share $ 0.78 $ 0.45 $ 2.88 $ 2.17 AFFO, per diluted common share $ 0.87 $ 0.84 $ 3.44 $ 3.18





(1) FFO is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from sales of property and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.

(2) AFFO is FFO, excluding stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, amortization of land rights, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs and goodwill and loan impairment charges, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding interest, taxes on income, depreciation, (gains) or losses from sales of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, amortization of land rights, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs and goodwill and loan impairment charges.

Portfolio Update

GLPI's primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. As of December 31, 2019, GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in 44 gaming and related facilities, including wholly-owned and operated Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge and Hollywood Casino Perryville, which are referred to as the "TRS Properties", the real property associated with 32 gaming and related facilities operated by Penn National Gaming, Inc. (“PENN”), the real property associated with 5 gaming and related facilities operated by ERI, the real property associated with 4 gaming and related facilities operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation (“BYD”) (including one mortgaged facility) and the real property associated with the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois. These facilities are geographically diversified across 16 states and contain approximately 22.1 million square feet.

Guidance

The table below sets forth current guidance targets for financial results for the 2020 first quarter and full year, based on the following assumptions:

Reported range of revenue from real estate of approximately $1,065.6 to $1,067.7 million for the year and $259.4 million for the first quarter (no additional escalators during the first quarter) consisting of:

(in millions) Three Months Ending

March 31, 2020 Full Year Ending December 31, 2020 First Quarter Full Year Range Cash Revenue from Real Estate PENN $ 205.5 $ 819.7 $ 820.8 ERI 27.9 111.2 111.2 BYD 26.3 104.6 105.6 Casino Queen 3.6 14.5 14.5 PENN non-assigned land lease (0.7 ) (2.8 ) (2.8 ) Total Cash Revenue from Real Estate $ 262.6 $ 1,047.2 $ 1,049.3 Non-Cash Adjustments Straight-line rent $ (8.6 ) $ (2.6 ) $ (2.6 ) Land leases paid by tenants 5.4 21.0 21.0 Total Revenue from Real Estate as Reported $ 259.4 $ 1,065.6 $ 1,067.7

High range includes 2020 escalators for PENN, Meadows, ERI and BYD whereas low range includes only ERI;





Assumes free cash flow after dividends and borrowings on the revolver are used to pay the $215.2 million balance of the Senior Unsecured Notes Due November 2020 and no other refinancing transactions;





Adjusted EBITDA from the TRS Properties of approximately $29.1 million for the year and $8.0 million for the first quarter;





Blended income tax rate at the TRS Properties of 26%;





LIBOR is based on the forward yield curve; and





The basic share count is approximately 215.1 million shares for the year and the first quarter and the fully diluted share count is approximately 215.6 million shares for the year and 215.5 million shares for the first quarter.

Three Months Ended March 31, Full Year Ended December 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2020 Guidance 2019

Actual 2020 Guidance Range 2019

Actual Total Revenue $ 292.8 $ 287.9 $ 1,193.9 $ 1,196.1 $ 1,153.5 Net Income $ 113.9 $ 93.0 $ 489.4 $ 495.5 $ 390.9 Losses from dispositions of property — — — — 0.1 Real estate depreciation 54.3 55.7 216.7 216.7 230.7 Funds From Operations (1) $ 168.2 $ 148.7 $ 706.1 $ 712.2 $ 621.7 Straight-line rent adjustments 8.6 8.6 2.6 2.6 34.6 Other depreciation 2.3 2.9 8.5 8.5 9.7 Amortization of land rights 3.0 3.1 12.0 12.0 18.5 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 2.9 2.9 11.0 11.0 11.5 Stock based compensation 4.4 4.3 17.0 17.0 16.2 Losses on debt extinguishment — — — — 21.0 Loan impairment charges — 13.0 — — 13.0 Capital maintenance expenditures (1.1 ) (0.5 ) (3.8 ) (3.8 ) (3.0 ) Adjusted Funds From Operations (2) $ 188.3 $ 183.0 $ 753.4 $ 759.5 $ 743.2 Interest, net 74.0 76.7 293.3 293.3 300.8 Income tax expense 1.3 1.1 4.5 4.5 4.8 Capital maintenance expenditures 1.1 0.5 3.8 3.8 3.0 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (2.9 ) (2.9 ) (11.0 ) (11.0 ) (11.5 ) Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 261.8 $ 258.4 $ 1,044.0 $ 1,050.1 $ 1,040.3 Net income, per diluted common share $ 0.53 $ 0.43 $ 2.27 $ 2.30 $ 1.81 FFO, per diluted common share $ 0.78 $ 0.69 $ 3.27 $ 3.30 $ 2.88 AFFO, per diluted common share $ 0.87 $ 0.85 $ 3.49 $ 3.52 $ 3.44





(1) FFO is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from sales of property and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.

(2) AFFO is FFO, excluding stock based compensation expense, amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, amortization of land rights, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs, and goodwill impairment charges and loan impairment charges, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding interest, taxes on income, depreciation, (gains) or losses from sales of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, amortization of land rights, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs, and goodwill impairment charges and loan impairment charges.

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Rental income $ 251,136 $ 238,108 $ 996,166 $ 747,654 Income from direct financing lease — 4,671 — 81,119 Interest income from real estate loans 7,316 6,943 28,916 6,943 Real estate taxes paid by tenants — 23,435 — 87,466 Total income from real estate 258,452 273,157 1,025,082 923,182 Gaming, food, beverage and other 30,532 30,160 128,391 132,545 Total revenues 288,984 303,317 1,153,473 1,055,727 Operating expenses Gaming, food, beverage and other 17,961 18,100 74,700 77,127 Real estate taxes — 23,776 — 88,757 Land rights and ground lease expense 8,866 8,898 42,438 28,358 General and administrative 17,211 14,856 65,477 71,128 Depreciation 56,690 54,349 240,435 137,093 Loan impairment charges — — 13,000 — Goodwill impairment charges — 59,454 — 59,454 Total operating expenses 100,728 179,433 436,050 461,917 Income from operations 188,256 123,884 717,423 593,810 Other income (expenses) Interest expense (73,158 ) (76,220 ) (301,520 ) (247,684 ) Interest income 184 (963 ) 756 1,827 Losses on debt extinguishment — — (21,014 ) (3,473 ) Total other expenses (72,974 ) (77,183 ) (321,778 ) (249,330 ) Income from operations before income taxes 115,282 46,701 395,645 344,480 Income tax expense 991 770 4,764 4,964 Net income $ 114,291 $ 45,931 $ 390,881 $ 339,516 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.53 $ 0.21 $ 1.82 $ 1.59 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.53 $ 0.21 $ 1.81 $ 1.58







GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Operations

(in thousands) (unaudited)

TOTAL REVENUES ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Real estate $ 258,452 $ 273,157 $ 253,762 $ 251,694 GLP Holdings, LLC (TRS) 30,532 30,160 6,735 6,268 Total $ 288,984 $ 303,317 $ 260,497 $ 257,962 TOTAL REVENUES ADJUSTED EBITDA Year Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Real Estate $ 1,025,082 $ 923,182 $ 1,009,239 $ 893,814 GLP Holdings, LLC (TRS) 128,391 132,545 31,019 32,772 Total $ 1,153,473 $ 1,055,727 $ 1,040,258 $ 926,586







GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Current Year Revenue Detail

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 PENN Master Lease PENN Amended Pinnacle Master Lease ERI Master Lease and Loan BYD Master Lease and Mortgage PENN - Meadows Lease Casino Queen Lease Total Building base rent $ 69,395 $ 57,209 $ 15,534 $ 18,911 $ 3,953 $ 2,275 $ 167,277 Land base rent 23,492 17,814 3,340 2,946 — — 47,592 Percentage rent 21,423 7,942 3,340 2,808 2,792 1,356 39,661 Total cash rental income $ 114,310 $ 82,965 $ 22,214 $ 24,665 $ 6,745 $ 3,631 $ 254,530 Straight-line rent adjustments 2,231 (6,318 ) (2,895 ) (2,234 ) 572 — (8,644 ) Ground rent in revenue 823 1,879 2,122 366 — — 5,190 Other rental revenue — — — — 60 — 60 Total rental income $ 117,364 $ 78,526 $ 21,441 $ 22,797 $ 7,377 $ 3,631 $ 251,136 Interest income from real estate loans — — 5,700 1,616 — — 7,316 Total income from real estate $ 117,364 $ 78,526 $ 27,141 $ 24,413 $ 7,377 $ 3,631 $ 258,452





Year Ended December 31, 2019 PENN Master Lease PENN Amended Pinnacle Master Lease ERI Master Lease and Loan BYD Master Lease and Mortgage PENN - Meadows Lease Casino Queen Lease Total Building base rent $ 274,841 $ 225,842 $ 61,223 $ 74,810 $ 13,803 $ 9,101 $ 659,620 Land base rent 93,969 71,108 13,360 11,731 — — 190,168 Percentage rent 86,351 31,622 13,360 11,182 11,168 5,424 159,107 Total cash rental income $ 455,161 $ 328,572 $ 87,943 $ 97,723 $ 24,971 $ 14,525 $ 1,008,895 Straight-line rent adjustments 8,926 (25,273 ) (11,579 ) (8,937 ) 2,289 — (34,574 ) Ground rent in revenue 3,661 7,217 8,868 1,601 — — 21,347 Other rental revenue — — — — 498 — 498 Total rental income $ 467,748 $ 310,516 $ 85,232 $ 90,387 $ 27,758 $ 14,525 $ 996,166 Interest income from real estate loans — — 22,471 6,445 — — 28,916 Total income from real estate $ 467,748 $ 310,516 $ 107,703 $ 96,832 $ 27,758 $ 14,525 $ 1,025,082





GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

General and Administrative Expense

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Real estate general and administrative expenses $ 11,333 $ 9,347 $ 42,721 $ 49,424 GLP Holdings, LLC (TRS) general and administrative expenses 5,878 5,509 22,756 21,704 Total reported general and administrative expenses (1) $ 17,211 $ 14,856 $ 65,477 $ 71,128





(1) General and administrative expenses include payroll related expenses, insurance, utilities, professional fees and other administrative costs.





Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED

(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 114,291 $ 45,931 $ 390,881 $ 339,516 (Gains) losses from dispositions of property 42 (45 ) 92 309 Real estate depreciation 54,426 51,475 230,716 125,630 Funds from operations $ 168,759 $ 97,361 $ 621,689 $ 465,455 Straight-line rent adjustments 8,644 12,738 34,574 61,888 Direct financing lease adjustments — 1,218 — 38,459 Other depreciation (1) 2,264 2,874 9,719 11,463 Amortization of land rights 3,020 3,090 18,536 11,272 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 2,858 2,889 11,455 12,167 Stock based compensation 3,845 3,274 16,198 11,152 Losses on debt extinguishment — — 21,014 3,473 Retirement costs — — — 13,149 Loan impairment charges — — 13,000 — Goodwill impairment charges — 59,454 — 59,454 Capital maintenance expenditures (2) (761 ) (1,330 ) (3,017 ) (4,284 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 188,629 $ 181,568 $ 743,168 $ 683,648 Interest, net 72,974 77,183 300,764 245,857 Income tax expense 991 770 4,764 4,964 Capital maintenance expenditures (2) 761 1,330 3,017 4,284 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (2,858 ) (2,889 ) (11,455 ) (12,167 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 260,497 $ 257,962 $ 1,040,258 $ 926,586 Net income, per diluted common share $ 0.53 $ 0.21 $ 1.81 $ 1.58 FFO, per diluted common share $ 0.78 $ 0.45 $ 2.88 $ 2.17 AFFO, per diluted common share $ 0.87 $ 0.84 $ 3.44 $ 3.18 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Diluted 215,962,065 215,066,907 215,786,023 214,779,296





(1) Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.

(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.





Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA and

Adjusted EBITDA to Cash Net Operating Income

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

REAL ESTATE and CORPORATE (REIT)

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 112,763 $ 104,629 $ 382,184 $ 390,341 (Gains) losses from dispositions of property — (44 ) 8 76 Real estate depreciation 54,426 51,475 230,716 125,630 Funds from operations $ 167,189 $ 156,060 $ 612,908 $ 516,047 Straight-line rent adjustments 8,644 12,738 34,574 61,888 Direct financing lease adjustments — 1,218 — 38,459 Other depreciation (1) 496 506 1,992 2,066 Amortization of land rights 3,020 3,090 18,536 11,272 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 2,858 2,889 11,455 12,167 Stock based compensation 3,845 3,274 16,198 11,152 Losses on debt extinguishment — — 21,014 3,473 Retirement costs — — — 13,149 Loan impairment charges — — 13,000 — Goodwill impairment charges — — — — Capital maintenance expenditures (2) (18 ) (4 ) (22 ) (55 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 186,034 $ 179,771 $ 729,655 $ 669,618 Interest, net (3) 70,372 74,581 290,360 235,453 Income tax expense 196 227 657 855 Capital maintenance expenditures (2) 18 4 22 55 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (2,858 ) (2,889 ) (11,455 ) (12,167 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 253,762 $ 251,694 $ 1,009,239 $ 893,814

Three Months

Ended

December 31, Year

Ended

December 31, 2019 2019 Adjusted EBITDA $ 253,762 $ 1,009,239 Real estate general and administrative expenses 11,333 42,721 Stock based compensation (3,845 ) (16,198 ) Losses from dispositions of property — (8 ) Cash net operating income (4) $ 261,250 $ 1,035,754





(1) Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.

(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.

(3) Interest, net is net of intercompany interest eliminations of $2.6 million and $10.4 million for the years ended months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(4) Cash net operating income is rental and other property income less cash property level expenses.





Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

GLP HOLDINGS, LLC (TRS)

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 1,528 $ (58,698 ) $ 8,697 $ (50,825 ) (Gains) losses from dispositions of property 42 (1 ) 84 233 Real estate depreciation — — — — Funds from operations $ 1,570 $ (58,699 ) $ 8,781 $ (50,592 ) Straight-line rent adjustments — — — — Direct financing lease adjustments — — — — Other depreciation (1) 1,768 2,368 7,727 9,397 Amortization of land rights — — — — Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts — — — — Stock based compensation — — — — Losses on debt extinguishment — — — — Retirement costs — — — — Loan impairment charges — — — — Goodwill impairment charges — 59,454 — 59,454 Capital maintenance expenditures (2) (743 ) (1,326 ) (2,995 ) (4,229 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 2,595 $ 1,797 $ 13,513 $ 14,030 Interest, net 2,602 2,602 10,404 10,404 Income tax expense 795 543 4,107 4,109 Capital maintenance expenditures (2) 743 1,326 2,995 4,229 Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,735 $ 6,268 $ 31,019 $ 32,772





(1) Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.

(2) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.





Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Real estate investments, net $ 7,100,555 $ 7,331,460 Property and equipment, used in operations, net 94,080 100,884 Real estate loans 303,684 303,684 Right-of-use assets and land rights, net 838,734 673,207 Cash and cash equivalents 26,823 25,783 Prepaid expenses 4,228 30,967 Goodwill 16,067 16,067 Other intangible assets 9,577 9,577 Loan receivable — 13,000 Deferred tax assets 6,056 5,178 Other assets 34,494 67,486 Total assets $ 8,434,298 $ 8,577,293 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,006 $ 2,511 Accrued expenses 6,239 30,297 Accrued interest 60,695 45,261 Accrued salaries and wages 13,821 17,010 Gaming, property, and other taxes 944 42,879 Lease liabilities 183,971 — Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 5,737,962 5,853,497 Deferred rental revenue 328,485 293,911 Deferred tax liabilities 279 261 Other liabilities 26,651 26,059 Total liabilities 6,360,053 6,311,686 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock ($.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018) — — Common stock ($.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 214,694,165 and 214,211,932 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 2,147 2,142 Additional paid-in capital 3,959,383 3,952,503 Accumulated deficit (1,887,285 ) (1,689,038 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,074,245 2,265,607 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,434,298 $ 8,577,293

Debt Capitalization



The Company had $26.8 million of unrestricted cash and $5.7 billion in total debt at December 31, 2019. The Company’s debt structure as of December 31, 2019 was as follows:

As of December 31, 2019 Years to Maturity Interest Rate Balance (in thousands) Unsecured $1,175 Million Revolver Due May 2023 (1) 3.4 3.280 % $ 46,000 Unsecured Term Loan A-1 Due April 2021 (1) 1.3 3.191 % 449,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due November 2020 0.8 4.875 % 215,174 Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 2021 1.3 4.375 % 400,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due November 2023 3.8 5.375 % 500,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2024 4.7 3.350 % 400,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2025 5.4 5.250 % 850,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 2026 6.3 5.375 % 975,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2028 8.4 5.750 % 500,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2029 9.0 5.300 % 750,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2030 10.0 4.000 % 700,000 Finance lease liability 6.7 4.780 % 989 Total long-term debt $ 5,786,163 Less: unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (48,201 ) Total long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts $ 5,737,962 Weighted average 5.9 4.799 %





(1) The rate on the term loan facility and revolver is LIBOR plus 1.50%.

Rating Agency Update - Issue Rating

Rating Agency Rating Standard & Poor's BBB- Fitch BBB- Moody's Ba1





Properties

Description Location Date Acquired Tenant/Operator PENN Master Lease (19 Properties) (1) Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg Lawrenceburg, IN 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Aurora Aurora, IL 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Joliet Joliet, IL 11/1/2013 PENN Argosy Casino Alton Alton, IL 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Toledo Toledo, OH 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Columbus Columbus, OH 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races Charles Town, WV 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course Grantville, PA 11/1/2013 PENN M Resort Henderson, NV 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Bangor Bangor, ME 11/1/2013 PENN Zia Park Casino Hobbs, NM 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast Bay St. Louis, MS 11/1/2013 PENN Argosy Casino Riverside Riverside, MO 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino Tunica Tunica, MS 11/1/2013 PENN Boomtown Biloxi Biloxi, MS 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Casino St. Louis Maryland Heights, MO 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Gaming Casino at Dayton Raceway Dayton, OH 11/1/2013 PENN Hollywood Gaming Casino at Mahoning Valley Race Track Youngstown, OH 11/1/2013 PENN 1st Jackpot Casino Tunica, MS 5/1/2017 PENN Amended Pinnacle Master Lease (12 Properties) Ameristar Black Hawk Black Hawk, CO 4/28/2016 PENN Ameristar East Chicago East Chicago, IN 4/28/2016 PENN Ameristar Council Bluffs Council Bluffs, IA 4/28/2016 PENN L'Auberge Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA 4/28/2016 PENN Boomtown Bossier City Bossier City, LA 4/28/2016 PENN L'Auberge Lake Charles Lake Charles, LA 4/28/2016 PENN Boomtown New Orleans New Orleans, LA 4/28/2016 PENN Ameristar Vicksburg Vicksburg, MS 4/28/2016 PENN River City Casino & Hotel St. Louis, MO 4/28/2016 PENN Jackpot Properties (Cactus Petes and Horseshu) Jackpot, NV 4/28/2016 PENN Plainridge Park Casino Plainridge, MA 10/15/2018 PENN ERI Master Lease (5 Properties) Tropicana Atlantic City Atlantic City, NJ 10/1/2018 ERI Tropicana Evansville Evansville, IN 10/1/2018 ERI Tropicana Laughlin Laughlin, NV 10/1/2018 ERI Trop Casino Greenville Greenville, MS 10/1/2018 ERI Belle of Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA 10/1/2018 ERI BYD Master Lease (3 Properties) Belterra Casino Resort Florence, IN 4/28/2016 BYD Ameristar Kansas City Kansas City, MO 4/28/2016 BYD Ameristar St. Charles St. Charles, MO 4/28/2016 BYD Single Asset Leases The Meadows Racetrack and Casino Washington, PA 9/9/2016 PENN Casino Queen East St. Louis, IL 1/23/2014 Casino Queen Financed Property Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment Center Cincinnati, OH N/A BYD TRS Properties Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA 11/1/2013 GLPI Hollywood Casino Perryville Perryville, MD 11/1/2013 GLPI

(1) We currently lease 86.6 acres in Tunica, Mississippi, where the Resorts Casino Tunica is located, which has been excluded from this table. This property is leased to PENN as part of the PENN Master Lease, however, the casino and hotel were closed by PENN in June 2019. As a result of the property closure, the Company entered into an agreement to terminate the long-term ground lease for this property, which will be effective in February 2020, at which time such ground lease will be removed from the PENN Master Lease.

Dividends

On November 26, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared the fourth quarter 2019 dividend. Shareholders of record on December 13, 2019 received $0.70 per common share, which was paid on December 27, 2019. The Company anticipates the following schedule regarding 2020 dividend payments:

Payment Dates March 20, 2020 June 26, 2020 September 18, 2020 December 24, 2020





Lease and Loan Information

Master Leases Single Asset Leases PENN Master Lease PENN Amended Pinnacle Master Lease ERI Master Lease BYD Master Lease PENN-Meadows Lease Casino Queen Lease Property Count 19 12 5 3 1 1 Number of States Represented 10 8 5 2 1 1 Commencement Date 11/1/2013 4/28/2016 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 9/9/2016 1/23/2014 Initial Term 15 10 15 10 10 15 Renewal Terms 20 (4x5 years) 25 (5x5 years) 20 (4x5 years) 25 (5x5 years) 19 (3x5years, 1x4 years) 20 (4x5 years) Corporate Guarantee Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Master Lease with Cross Collateralization Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Technical Default Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Default Adjusted Rent to Revenue Coverage 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.4 1.2 1.4 Competitive Radius Landlord Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Escalator Details Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum 2% 2% 2% 2% 5% (1) 2% Coverage as of Tenants' latest Earnings Report (2) 1.93 1.77 1.96 1.94 1.97 1.29 Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor 1.8 1.8 1.2 (3) 1.8 2.0 1.8 Yearly Anniversary for Realization November 2020 May 2020 October 2020 May 2020 October 2020 February 2020 Percentage Rent Reset Details Reset Frequency 5 years 2 years 2 years 2 years 2 years 5 years Next Reset November 2023 May 2020 October 2020 May 2020 October 2020 February 2024





Loans Receivable BYD (Belterra) (4) ERI (Lumière Place) (5) Property Count 1 1 Commencement Date 10/15/2018 10/1/2018 Current Interest Rate 11.20% 9.27% Credit Enhancement Guarantee from Master

Lease Entity Corporate Guarantee

(1) Meadows yearly escalator is 5% until a breakpoint when it resets to 2%.

(2) Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage was provided by our tenants. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to the accuracy of such information.

(3) ERI escalator governor is 1.2x for the initial 5 years and then 1.8x in subsequent years.

(4) The Belterra Park mortgage is supported by the BYD Master Lease subsidiaries and its terms are consistent with the BYD Master Lease.

(5) The ERI loan bears interest at a rate equal to (i) 9.09% until October 1, 2019 and (ii) 9.27% until its maturity. On the one-year anniversary of the ERI loan, the mortgage evidenced by a deed of trust on the Lumière Place property terminated and the loan became unsecured and will remain unsecured until its final maturity on the two-year anniversary of the closing. The parties anticipate that the ERI loan will be fully repaid on or prior to maturity by way of substitution of one or more additional ERI properties acceptable to ERI and the Company, which will be transferred to the Company and added to the ERI Master Lease.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company’s peers and as internal measures of business operating performance, which is used for a bonus metric. The Company believes FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI provide a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of the Company’s current business. This is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and we believe that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. Cash NOI is rental and other property income less cash property level expenses. Cash NOI excludes depreciation, the amortization of land rights, real estate general and administrative expenses, other non-routine costs and the impact of certain GAAP adjustments to rental revenue, such as straight-line rent adjustments and non-cash ground lease income and expense. It is management's view that Cash NOI is a performance measure used to evaluate the operating performance of the Company’s real estate operations and provides investors relevant and useful information because it reflects only income and operating expense items that are incurred at the property level and presents them on an unleveraged basis.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are non-GAAP financial measures, that are considered supplemental measures for the real estate industry and a supplement to GAAP measures. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles), excluding (gains) or losses from sales of property and real estate depreciation. We have defined AFFO as FFO excluding stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, the amortization of land rights, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs and goodwill and loan impairment charges, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures. We have defined Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding interest, taxes on income, depreciation, (gains) or losses from sales of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, the amortization of land rights, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs, and goodwill and loan impairment charges. Finally, we have defined Cash NOI as Adjusted EBITDA for the REIT excluding real estate general and administrative expenses and including stock based compensation expense and (gains) or losses from sales of property.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures: (i) do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; and (iii) are not alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. In addition, these measures should not be viewed as an indication of our ability to fund all of our cash needs, including to make cash distributions to our shareholders, to fund capital improvements, or to make interest payments on our indebtedness. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per share, AFFO, AFFO per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other real estate companies, including REITs due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. Our presentation of these measures does not replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI expects to grow its portfolio by pursuing opportunities to acquire additional gaming facilities to lease to gaming operators. GLPI also intends to diversify its portfolio over time, including by acquiring properties outside the gaming industry to lease to third parties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and was the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2020 and the full 2020 fiscal year; our expectations regarding future acquisitions and expected 2020 dividend payments. Forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Such forward looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about GLPI and its subsidiaries, including risks related to the following: the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease those properties on favorable terms; the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the regulatory approvals required to own and/or operate its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing acquisitions or projects; our ability to maintain status as a REIT; our ability to pay dividends in the future; our ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at acceptable rates and costs; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and other factors described in GLPI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward looking events discussed in this press release may not occur. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to GLPI or persons acting on GLPI’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. GLPI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

