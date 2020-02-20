WYOMISSING, Pa., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (“GLPI” or the “Company”) today announced results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. On a year-over-year basis, fourth quarter income from operations grew 52.0%, net income increased 148.8%, Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.0% and funds from operations (“FFO”) and adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) rose 73.3% and 3.9%, respectively. The fourth quarter year-over-year financial growth reflects GLPI’s October 15, 2018 acquisition of the real property assets operated by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“ERI”) and the impact in the fourth quarter of 2018 of a non-cash $59.5 million goodwill impairment charge.

“The fourth quarter concluded what was another strong year for GLPI and our shareholders, as we generated durable income from our best-in-class regional gaming portfolio, strengthened the Company's financial position and increased our return of capital to shareholders,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Peter Carlino. “In 2019, we delivered a total shareholder return of over 42%, as our leading diversified portfolio of regional gaming assets, managed by the top operators in the industry, gains growing attention and appreciation in the capital markets for generating one of the triple-net REIT sector's most stable cash flow streams.  We remain focused on opportunistically identifying and pursuing portfolio enhancing accretive transactions that meet our stringent underwriting requirements while prudently managing our balance sheet and capital structure. The GLPI team remains committed to furthering the Company's long-term record of driving attractive total shareholder returns and maximizing value in 2020 and beyond.”

During the 2019 fourth quarter, GLPI shareholders received a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share, marking a 2.9% increase over the comparable period in 2018. GLPI's full year 2019 dividends of $2.74 represents growth of 6.61% compared with full year 2018 dividends and GLPI's annualized fourth quarter dividend of $2.80 marks a 5.31% compound annual growth rate since the Company's formation. The current annual cash dividend of $2.80 represents a yield of 5.7% based on the $48.92 per share closing price of the Company's stock on February 19, 2020.

Financial Highlights

  Three Months Ended
 December 31,		 Year Ended December 31,
(in millions, except per share data) 2019 Actual 2018 Actual 2019 Actual 2018 Actual
Total Revenue $289.0  $303.3  $1,153.5  $1,055.7 
Income From Operations $188.3  $123.9  $717.4  $593.8 
Net Income $114.3  $45.9  $390.9  $339.5 
FFO (1) $168.8  $97.4  $621.7  $465.4 
AFFO (2) $188.6  $181.6  $743.2  $683.6 
Adjusted EBITDA (3) $260.5  $258.0  $1,040.3  $926.6 
         
Net income, per diluted common share $0.53  $0.21  $1.81  $1.58 
FFO, per diluted common share $0.78  $0.45  $2.88  $2.17 
AFFO, per diluted common share $0.87  $0.84  $3.44  $3.18 


 

(1)   FFO is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from sales of property and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.

(2)   AFFO is FFO, excluding stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, amortization of land rights, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs and goodwill and loan impairment charges, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.

(3)   Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding interest, taxes on income, depreciation, (gains) or losses from sales of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, amortization of land rights, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs and goodwill and loan impairment charges.

Portfolio Update

GLPI's primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. As of December 31, 2019, GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in 44 gaming and related facilities, including wholly-owned and operated Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge and Hollywood Casino Perryville, which are referred to as the "TRS Properties", the real property associated with 32 gaming and related facilities operated by Penn National Gaming, Inc. (“PENN”), the real property associated with 5 gaming and related facilities operated by ERI, the real property associated with 4 gaming and related facilities operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation (“BYD”) (including one mortgaged facility) and the real property associated with the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois. These facilities are geographically diversified across 16 states and contain approximately 22.1 million square feet.

Guidance

The table below sets forth current guidance targets for financial results for the 2020 first quarter and full year, based on the following assumptions:

  • Reported range of revenue from real estate of approximately $1,065.6 to $1,067.7 million for the year and $259.4 million for the first quarter (no additional escalators during the first quarter) consisting of:
(in millions) Three Months Ending
March 31, 2020		 Full Year Ending December 31, 2020
  First Quarter Full Year Range
Cash Revenue from Real Estate      
PENN $205.5  $819.7  $820.8 
ERI 27.9  111.2  111.2 
BYD 26.3  104.6  105.6 
Casino Queen 3.6  14.5  14.5 
PENN non-assigned land lease (0.7) (2.8) (2.8)
Total Cash Revenue from Real Estate $262.6  $1,047.2  $1,049.3 
       
Non-Cash Adjustments      
Straight-line rent $(8.6) $(2.6) $(2.6)
Land leases paid by tenants 5.4  21.0  21.0 
Total Revenue from Real Estate as Reported $259.4  $1,065.6  $1,067.7 
  • High range includes 2020 escalators for PENN, Meadows, ERI and BYD whereas low range includes only ERI;

  • Assumes free cash flow after dividends and borrowings on the revolver are used to pay the $215.2 million balance of the Senior Unsecured Notes Due November 2020 and no other refinancing transactions;

  • Adjusted EBITDA from the TRS Properties of approximately $29.1 million for the year and $8.0 million for the first quarter;

  • Blended income tax rate at the TRS Properties of 26%;

  • LIBOR is based on the forward yield curve; and

  • The basic share count is approximately 215.1 million shares for the year and the first quarter and the fully diluted share count is approximately 215.6 million shares for the year and 215.5 million shares for the first quarter.
  Three Months Ended March 31, Full Year Ended December 31,
(in millions, except per share data) 2020 Guidance 2019 
Actual		 2020 Guidance Range 2019
Actual
Total Revenue $292.8  $287.9  $1,193.9  $1,196.1  $1,153.5 
           
Net Income $113.9  $93.0  $489.4  $495.5  $390.9 
Losses from dispositions of property         0.1 
Real estate depreciation 54.3  55.7  216.7  216.7  230.7 
Funds From Operations (1) $168.2  $148.7  $706.1  $712.2  $621.7 
Straight-line rent adjustments 8.6  8.6  2.6  2.6  34.6 
Other depreciation 2.3  2.9  8.5  8.5  9.7 
Amortization of land rights 3.0  3.1  12.0  12.0  18.5 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 2.9  2.9  11.0  11.0  11.5 
Stock based compensation 4.4  4.3  17.0  17.0  16.2 
Losses on debt extinguishment         21.0 
Loan impairment charges   13.0      13.0 
Capital maintenance expenditures (1.1) (0.5) (3.8) (3.8) (3.0)
Adjusted Funds From Operations (2) $188.3  $183.0  $753.4  $759.5  $743.2 
Interest, net 74.0  76.7  293.3  293.3  300.8 
Income tax expense 1.3  1.1  4.5  4.5  4.8 
Capital maintenance expenditures 1.1  0.5  3.8  3.8  3.0 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (2.9) (2.9) (11.0) (11.0) (11.5)
Adjusted EBITDA (3) $261.8  $258.4  $1,044.0  $1,050.1  $1,040.3 
           
Net income, per diluted common share $0.53  $0.43  $2.27  $2.30  $1.81 
FFO, per diluted common share $0.78  $0.69  $3.27  $3.30  $2.88 
AFFO, per diluted common share $0.87  $0.85  $3.49  $3.52  $3.44 


 

(1)         FFO is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from sales of property and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.

(2)         AFFO is FFO, excluding stock based compensation expense, amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, amortization of land rights, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs, and goodwill impairment charges and loan impairment charges, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.

(3)         Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding interest, taxes on income, depreciation, (gains) or losses from sales of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, amortization of land rights, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs, and goodwill impairment charges and loan impairment charges.

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 December 31,		 Year Ended
 December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Revenues       
Rental income$251,136  $238,108  $996,166  $747,654 
Income from direct financing lease  4,671    81,119 
Interest income from real estate loans7,316  6,943  28,916  6,943 
Real estate taxes paid by tenants  23,435    87,466 
Total income from real estate258,452  273,157  1,025,082  923,182 
Gaming, food, beverage and other30,532  30,160  128,391  132,545 
Total revenues288,984  303,317  1,153,473  1,055,727 
Operating expenses       
Gaming, food, beverage and other17,961  18,100  74,700  77,127 
Real estate taxes  23,776    88,757 
Land rights and ground lease expense8,866  8,898  42,438  28,358 
General and administrative17,211  14,856  65,477  71,128 
Depreciation56,690  54,349  240,435  137,093 
  Loan impairment charges    13,000   
  Goodwill impairment charges  59,454    59,454 
Total operating expenses100,728  179,433  436,050  461,917 
Income from operations188,256  123,884  717,423  593,810 
        
Other income (expenses)       
Interest expense(73,158) (76,220) (301,520) (247,684)
Interest income184  (963) 756  1,827 
  Losses on debt extinguishment    (21,014) (3,473)
Total other expenses(72,974) (77,183) (321,778) (249,330)
        
Income from operations before income taxes115,282  46,701  395,645  344,480 
  Income tax expense991  770  4,764  4,964 
Net income$114,291  $45,931  $390,881  $339,516 
        
Earnings per common share:       
Basic earnings per common share$0.53  $0.21  $1.82  $1.59 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.53  $0.21  $1.81  $1.58 



GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Operations
(in thousands) (unaudited)

 TOTAL REVENUES ADJUSTED EBITDA
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,		 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Real estate$258,452  $273,157  $253,762  $251,694 
GLP Holdings, LLC (TRS)30,532  30,160  6,735  6,268 
Total$288,984  $303,317  $260,497  $257,962 
        
 TOTAL REVENUES ADJUSTED EBITDA
 Year Ended
 December 31,		 Year Ended
 December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Real Estate$1,025,082  $923,182  $1,009,239  $893,814 
GLP Holdings, LLC (TRS)128,391  132,545  31,019  32,772 
Total$1,153,473  $1,055,727  $1,040,258  $926,586 



GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Current Year Revenue Detail
(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 PENN Master Lease PENN Amended Pinnacle Master Lease ERI Master Lease and Loan BYD Master Lease and Mortgage PENN - Meadows Lease Casino Queen  Lease Total
Building base rent $69,395  $57,209  $15,534  $18,911  $3,953  $2,275  $167,277 
Land base rent 23,492  17,814  3,340  2,946      47,592 
Percentage rent 21,423  7,942  3,340  2,808  2,792  1,356  39,661 
Total cash rental income $114,310  $82,965  $22,214  $24,665  $6,745  $3,631  $254,530 
Straight-line rent adjustments 2,231  (6,318) (2,895) (2,234) 572    (8,644)
Ground rent in revenue 823  1,879  2,122  366      5,190 
Other rental revenue         60    60 
Total rental income $117,364  $78,526  $21,441  $22,797  $7,377  $3,631  $251,136 
Interest income from real estate loans     5,700  1,616      7,316 
Total income from real estate $117,364  $78,526  $27,141  $24,413  $7,377  $3,631  $258,452 


Year Ended December 31, 2019 PENN Master Lease PENN Amended Pinnacle Master Lease ERI Master Lease and Loan BYD Master Lease and Mortgage PENN - Meadows Lease Casino Queen  Lease Total
Building base rent $274,841  $225,842  $61,223  $74,810  $13,803  $9,101  $659,620 
Land base rent 93,969  71,108  13,360  11,731      190,168 
Percentage rent 86,351  31,622  13,360  11,182  11,168  5,424  159,107 
Total cash rental income $455,161  $328,572  $87,943  $97,723  $24,971  $14,525  $1,008,895 
Straight-line rent adjustments 8,926  (25,273) (11,579) (8,937) 2,289    (34,574)
Ground rent in revenue 3,661  7,217  8,868  1,601      21,347 
Other rental revenue         498    498 
Total rental income $467,748  $310,516  $85,232  $90,387  $27,758  $14,525  $996,166 
Interest income from real estate loans     22,471  6,445      28,916 
Total income from real estate $467,748  $310,516  $107,703  $96,832  $27,758  $14,525  $1,025,082 


GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
General and Administrative Expense
(in thousands) (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 December 31,		 Year Ended
 December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Real estate general and administrative expenses$11,333  $9,347  $42,721  $49,424 
GLP Holdings, LLC (TRS) general and administrative expenses5,878  5,509  22,756  21,704 
Total reported general and administrative expenses (1)$17,211  $14,856  $65,477  $71,128 


 

(1)  General and administrative expenses include payroll related expenses, insurance, utilities, professional fees and other administrative costs.


Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED
(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 December 31,		 Year Ended
 December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Net income$114,291  $45,931  $390,881  $339,516 
(Gains) losses from dispositions of property42  (45) 92  309 
Real estate depreciation54,426  51,475  230,716  125,630 
Funds from operations$168,759  $97,361  $621,689  $465,455 
Straight-line rent adjustments8,644  12,738  34,574  61,888 
Direct financing lease adjustments  1,218    38,459 
Other depreciation (1)2,264  2,874  9,719  11,463 
Amortization of land rights3,020  3,090  18,536  11,272 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts2,858  2,889  11,455  12,167 
Stock based compensation3,845  3,274  16,198  11,152 
Losses on debt extinguishment    21,014  3,473 
Retirement costs      13,149 
Loan impairment charges    13,000   
Goodwill impairment charges  59,454    59,454 
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)(761) (1,330) (3,017) (4,284)
Adjusted funds from operations$188,629  $181,568  $743,168  $683,648 
Interest, net72,974  77,183  300,764  245,857 
Income tax expense991  770  4,764  4,964 
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)761  1,330  3,017  4,284 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts(2,858) (2,889) (11,455) (12,167)
Adjusted EBITDA$260,497  $257,962  $1,040,258  $926,586 
        
Net income, per diluted common share$0.53  $0.21  $1.81  $1.58 
FFO, per diluted common share$0.78  $0.45  $2.88  $2.17 
AFFO, per diluted common share$0.87  $0.84  $3.44  $3.18 
        
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding       
  Diluted215,962,065  215,066,907  215,786,023  214,779,296 


 

(1)  Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.

(2)  Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.


Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA to Cash Net Operating Income
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
REAL ESTATE and CORPORATE (REIT)
(in thousands) (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 December 31,		 Year Ended
 December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Net income$112,763  $104,629  $382,184  $390,341 
(Gains) losses from dispositions of property  (44) 8  76 
Real estate depreciation54,426  51,475  230,716  125,630 
Funds from operations$167,189  $156,060  $612,908  $516,047 
Straight-line rent adjustments8,644  12,738  34,574  61,888 
Direct financing lease adjustments  1,218    38,459 
Other depreciation (1)496  506  1,992  2,066 
Amortization of land rights3,020  3,090  18,536  11,272 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts2,858  2,889  11,455  12,167 
Stock based compensation3,845  3,274  16,198  11,152 
Losses on debt extinguishment    21,014  3,473 
Retirement costs      13,149 
Loan impairment charges    13,000   
Goodwill impairment charges       
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)(18) (4) (22) (55)
Adjusted funds from operations$186,034  $179,771  $729,655  $669,618 
Interest, net (3)70,372  74,581  290,360  235,453 
Income tax expense196  227  657  855 
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)18  4  22  55 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts(2,858) (2,889) (11,455) (12,167)
Adjusted EBITDA$253,762  $251,694  $1,009,239  $893,814 

                                                                                                                                                                                        

 Three Months
Ended
 December 31,		 Year
Ended
 December 31,
 2019 2019
Adjusted EBITDA$253,762  $1,009,239 
Real estate general and administrative expenses11,333  42,721 
Stock based compensation(3,845) (16,198)
Losses from dispositions of property  (8)
Cash net operating income (4)$261,250  $1,035,754 


 

(1)  Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.

(2)  Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.

(3)   Interest, net is net of intercompany interest eliminations of $2.6 million and $10.4 million for the years ended months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(4)     Cash net operating income is rental and other property income less cash property level expenses.


Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
GLP HOLDINGS, LLC (TRS)
(in thousands) (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 December 31,		 Year Ended
 December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Net income$1,528  $(58,698) $8,697  $(50,825)
(Gains) losses from dispositions of property42  (1) 84  233 
Real estate depreciation       
Funds from operations$1,570  $(58,699) $8,781  $(50,592)
Straight-line rent adjustments       
Direct financing lease adjustments       
Other depreciation (1)1,768  2,368  7,727  9,397 
Amortization of land rights       
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts       
Stock based compensation       
Losses on debt extinguishment       
Retirement costs       
Loan impairment charges       
Goodwill impairment charges  59,454    59,454 
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)(743) (1,326) (2,995) (4,229)
Adjusted funds from operations$2,595  $1,797  $13,513  $14,030 
Interest, net2,602  2,602  10,404  10,404 
Income tax expense795  543  4,107  4,109 
Capital maintenance expenditures (2)743  1,326  2,995  4,229 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts       
Adjusted EBITDA$6,735  $6,268  $31,019  $32,772 


 

(1)  Other depreciation includes both real estate and equipment depreciation from the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries, as well as equipment depreciation from the REIT subsidiaries.

(2)  Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.


Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
    
Assets   
Real estate investments, net$7,100,555  $7,331,460 
Property and equipment, used in operations, net94,080  100,884 
Real estate loans303,684  303,684 
Right-of-use assets and land rights, net838,734  673,207 
Cash and cash equivalents26,823  25,783 
Prepaid expenses4,228  30,967 
Goodwill16,067  16,067 
Other intangible assets9,577  9,577 
Loan receivable  13,000 
Deferred tax assets6,056  5,178 
Other assets34,494  67,486 
Total assets$8,434,298  $8,577,293 
    
Liabilities   
Accounts payable$1,006  $2,511 
Accrued expenses6,239  30,297 
Accrued interest60,695  45,261 
Accrued salaries and wages13,821  17,010 
Gaming, property, and other taxes944  42,879 
Lease liabilities183,971   
Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts5,737,962  5,853,497 
Deferred rental revenue328,485  293,911 
Deferred tax liabilities279  261 
Other liabilities26,651  26,059 
Total liabilities6,360,053  6,311,686 
    
Shareholders’ equity   
Preferred stock ($.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018)   
Common stock ($.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 214,694,165 and 214,211,932 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)2,147  2,142 
Additional paid-in capital3,959,383  3,952,503 
Accumulated deficit(1,887,285) (1,689,038)
Total shareholders’ equity2,074,245  2,265,607 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$8,434,298  $8,577,293 

Debt Capitalization

The Company had $26.8 million of unrestricted cash and $5.7 billion in total debt at December 31, 2019.  The Company’s debt structure as of December 31, 2019 was as follows:

   As of December 31, 2019
  Years to MaturityInterest Rate Balance
     (in thousands)
Unsecured $1,175 Million Revolver Due May 2023 (1) 3.43.280% $46,000 
Unsecured Term Loan A-1 Due April 2021 (1) 1.33.191% 449,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due November 2020 0.84.875% 215,174 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 2021 1.34.375% 400,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due November 2023 3.85.375% 500,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2024 4.73.350% 400,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2025 5.45.250% 850,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 2026 6.35.375% 975,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2028 8.45.750% 500,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2029 9.05.300% 750,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2030 10.04.000% 700,000 
Finance lease liability 6.74.780% 989 
Total long-term debt    $5,786,163 
Less: unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts    (48,201)
Total long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts    $5,737,962 
Weighted average 5.94.799%  


 

(1)   The rate on the term loan facility and revolver is LIBOR plus 1.50%.

Rating Agency Update - Issue Rating

Rating Agency Rating
Standard & Poor's BBB-
Fitch BBB-
Moody's Ba1


Properties

DescriptionLocationDate AcquiredTenant/Operator
PENN Master Lease (19 Properties) (1)   
Hollywood Casino LawrenceburgLawrenceburg, IN11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino AuroraAurora, IL11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino JolietJoliet, IL11/1/2013PENN
Argosy Casino AltonAlton, IL11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino ToledoToledo, OH11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino ColumbusColumbus, OH11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino at Charles Town RacesCharles Town, WV11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race CourseGrantville, PA11/1/2013PENN
M ResortHenderson, NV11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino BangorBangor, ME11/1/2013PENN
Zia Park CasinoHobbs, NM11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino Gulf CoastBay St. Louis, MS11/1/2013PENN
Argosy Casino RiversideRiverside, MO11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino TunicaTunica, MS11/1/2013PENN
Boomtown BiloxiBiloxi, MS11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino St. LouisMaryland Heights, MO11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Gaming Casino at Dayton RacewayDayton, OH11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Gaming Casino at Mahoning Valley Race TrackYoungstown, OH11/1/2013PENN
1st Jackpot CasinoTunica, MS5/1/2017PENN
Amended Pinnacle Master Lease (12 Properties)   
Ameristar Black HawkBlack Hawk, CO4/28/2016PENN
Ameristar East ChicagoEast Chicago, IN4/28/2016PENN
Ameristar Council BluffsCouncil Bluffs, IA4/28/2016PENN
L'Auberge Baton RougeBaton Rouge, LA4/28/2016PENN
Boomtown Bossier CityBossier City, LA4/28/2016PENN
L'Auberge Lake CharlesLake Charles, LA4/28/2016PENN
Boomtown New OrleansNew Orleans, LA4/28/2016PENN
Ameristar VicksburgVicksburg, MS4/28/2016PENN
River City Casino & HotelSt. Louis, MO4/28/2016PENN
Jackpot Properties (Cactus Petes and Horseshu)Jackpot, NV4/28/2016PENN
Plainridge Park CasinoPlainridge, MA10/15/2018PENN
ERI Master Lease (5 Properties)   
Tropicana Atlantic CityAtlantic City, NJ10/1/2018ERI
Tropicana EvansvilleEvansville, IN10/1/2018ERI
Tropicana LaughlinLaughlin, NV10/1/2018ERI
Trop Casino GreenvilleGreenville, MS10/1/2018ERI
Belle of Baton RougeBaton Rouge, LA10/1/2018ERI
BYD Master Lease (3 Properties)   
Belterra Casino ResortFlorence, IN4/28/2016BYD
Ameristar Kansas CityKansas City, MO4/28/2016BYD
Ameristar St. CharlesSt. Charles, MO4/28/2016BYD
Single Asset Leases   
The Meadows Racetrack and CasinoWashington, PA9/9/2016PENN
Casino QueenEast St. Louis, IL1/23/2014Casino Queen
Financed Property   
Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment CenterCincinnati, OHN/ABYD
TRS Properties   
Hollywood Casino Baton RougeBaton Rouge, LA11/1/2013GLPI
Hollywood Casino PerryvillePerryville, MD11/1/2013GLPI

(1) We currently lease 86.6 acres in Tunica, Mississippi, where the Resorts Casino Tunica is located, which has been excluded from this table. This property is leased to PENN as part of the PENN Master Lease, however, the casino and hotel were closed by PENN in June 2019. As a result of the property closure, the Company entered into an agreement to terminate the long-term ground lease for this property, which will be effective in February 2020, at which time such ground lease will be removed from the PENN Master Lease.

Dividends

On November 26, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared the fourth quarter 2019 dividend.  Shareholders of record on December 13, 2019 received $0.70 per common share, which was paid on December 27, 2019.  The Company anticipates the following schedule regarding 2020 dividend payments:

Payment Dates
March 20, 2020 
June 26, 2020 
September 18, 2020 
December 24, 2020 


Lease and Loan Information

 Master Leases Single Asset Leases
 PENN Master LeasePENN Amended Pinnacle Master LeaseERI Master LeaseBYD Master Lease PENN-Meadows LeaseCasino Queen Lease
Property Count191253 11
Number of States Represented10852 11
Commencement Date11/1/20134/28/201610/1/201810/15/2018 9/9/20161/23/2014
Initial Term15101510 1015
Renewal Terms20 (4x5 years)25 (5x5 years)20 (4x5 years)25 (5x5 years) 19 (3x5years, 1x4 years)20 (4x5 years)
Corporate GuaranteeYesYesYesNo YesNo
Master Lease with Cross CollateralizationYesYesYesYes NoNo
Technical Default Landlord ProtectionYesYesYesYes YesYes
Default Adjusted Rent to Revenue Coverage1.11.21.21.4 1.21.4
Competitive Radius Landlord ProtectionYesYesYesYes YesYes
Escalator Details       
Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum2%2%2%2%  5% (1)2%
Coverage as of Tenants' latest Earnings Report (2)1.931.771.961.94 1.971.29
Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor1.81.81.2 (3)1.8 2.01.8
Yearly Anniversary for RealizationNovember 2020May 2020October 2020May 2020 October 2020February 2020
Percentage Rent Reset Details       
Reset Frequency5 years2 years2 years2 years 2 years5 years
Next ResetNovember 2023May 2020October 2020May 2020 October 2020February 2024


 Loans Receivable
 BYD (Belterra) (4)ERI (Lumière Place) (5)
Property Count11
Commencement Date10/15/201810/1/2018
Current Interest Rate11.20%9.27%
Credit EnhancementGuarantee from Master
Lease Entity		Corporate Guarantee

(1) Meadows yearly escalator is 5% until a breakpoint when it resets to 2%.

(2) Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage was provided by our tenants. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to the accuracy of such information.

(3) ERI escalator governor is 1.2x for the initial 5 years and then 1.8x in subsequent years.

(4) The Belterra Park mortgage is supported by the BYD Master Lease subsidiaries and its terms are consistent with the BYD Master Lease.

(5) The ERI loan bears interest at a rate equal to (i) 9.09% until October 1, 2019 and (ii) 9.27% until its maturity. On the one-year anniversary of the ERI loan, the mortgage evidenced by a deed of trust on the Lumière Place property terminated and the loan became unsecured and will remain unsecured until its final maturity on the two-year anniversary of the closing. The parties anticipate that the ERI loan will be fully repaid on or prior to maturity by way of substitution of one or more additional ERI properties acceptable to ERI and the Company, which will be transferred to the Company and added to the ERI Master Lease.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company’s peers and as internal measures of business operating performance, which is used for a bonus metric. The Company believes FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI provide a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of the Company’s current business.  This is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and we believe that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. Cash NOI is rental and other property income less cash property level expenses. Cash NOI excludes depreciation, the amortization of land rights, real estate general and administrative expenses, other non-routine costs and the impact of certain GAAP adjustments to rental revenue, such as straight-line rent adjustments and non-cash ground lease income and expense. It is management's view that Cash NOI is a performance measure used to evaluate the operating performance of the Company’s real estate operations and provides investors relevant and useful information because it reflects only income and operating expense items that are incurred at the property level and presents them on an unleveraged basis.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are non-GAAP financial measures, that are considered supplemental measures for the real estate industry and a supplement to GAAP measures. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles), excluding (gains) or losses from sales of property and real estate depreciation.  We have defined AFFO as FFO excluding stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, the amortization of land rights, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs and goodwill and loan impairment charges, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures. We have defined Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding interest, taxes on income, depreciation, (gains) or losses from sales of property, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, direct financing lease adjustments, the amortization of land rights, losses on debt extinguishment, retirement costs, and goodwill and loan impairment charges. Finally, we have defined Cash NOI as Adjusted EBITDA for the REIT excluding real estate general and administrative expenses and including stock based compensation expense and (gains) or losses from sales of property.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures: (i) do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; and (iii) are not alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.  In addition, these measures should not be viewed as an indication of our ability to fund all of our cash needs, including to make cash distributions to our shareholders, to fund capital improvements, or to make interest payments on our indebtedness.  Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per share, AFFO, AFFO per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other real estate companies, including REITs due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions.  Our presentation of these measures does not replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI expects to grow its portfolio by pursuing opportunities to acquire additional gaming facilities to lease to gaming operators. GLPI also intends to diversify its portfolio over time, including by acquiring properties outside the gaming industry to lease to third parties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and was the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

