RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) reported net income of $17.9 million, $0.79 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $4.4 million, $0.20 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income was $63.3 million, $2.86 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $33.8 million, $1.56 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. For the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, net income included after-tax catastrophe losses of $1.2 million and $2.4 million, respectively. For the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, net income included after-tax catastrophe losses of $4.1 million and $4.5 million, respectively.

Net operating earnings(1) were $14.3 million, $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $10.1 million, $0.46 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net operating earnings(1) were $53.2 million, $2.41 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $38.7 million, $1.79 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2019 included:

  • Net income increased by 301.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Net operating earnings(1) of $14.3 million increased by 42.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018
  • 55.4% growth in gross written premiums to $112.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018
  • 20.8% increase in net investment income to $5.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018
  • 49.5% increase in underwriting income(1) to $11.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, resulting in a combined ratio of 86.1%

Highlights for the full year of 2019 included:

  • Net income increased by 87.4% compared to the full year of 2018
  • Net operating earnings(1) of $53.2 million increased by 37.4% compared to the full year of 2018
  • 41.4% growth in gross written premiums to $389.7 million compared to the full year of 2018
  • 28.3% increase in net investment income to $20.1 million compared to the full year of 2018
  • 38.4% increase in underwriting income(1) to $43.2 million compared to the full year of 2018, resulting in a combined ratio of 84.7%
  • 15.9% operating return on equity(1) for the year ended December 31, 2019

(1)  See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

"It has been a remarkable year of growth and opportunity for our company. Our results reflect our ability to capitalize on favorable market conditions and to increase premiums by over 55% for the quarter and over 40% for the full year compared 2018. Additionally, through disciplined underwriting and cost control we achieved a combined ratio of under 85% for 2019 consistent with our long-term expectations.

"As we look to the year ahead, we expect to further grow our business and to continue to invest in our technology-driven business model to ensure we are well positioned to generate best-in-class returns for our investors across all points in the business cycle," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael P. Kehoe.

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums were $112.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $72.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 55.4%. Gross written premiums were $389.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $275.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 41.4%. The increase in gross written premiums during the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 over the same periods last year was due to higher submission activity from brokers across most lines of business and better pricing on bound accounts, resulting from favorable market conditions.

Underwriting income(2) was $11.5 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 86.1%, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $7.7 million, and a combined ratio of 87.1% for the same period last year. Loss and expense ratios were 62.1% and 24.0%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 62.4% and 24.7% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The loss ratios included current accident year catastrophe losses of $1.5 million, or 1.8 points, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $5.2 million, or 8.7 points, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Favorable development on reserves from prior accident years was $1.1 million, or 1.3 points, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $1.3 million, or 2.2 points, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Underwriting income(2) was $43.2 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 84.7%, for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $31.2 million, and a combined ratio of 85.3% for the prior year. Loss and expense ratios were 59.9% and 24.8%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 60.2% and 25.1%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2018. The loss ratios included current accident year catastrophe losses of $3.0 million, or 1.1 points, for the year ended December 31, 2019 and $5.7 million, or 2.7 points, for the year ended December 31, 2018. Favorable development on reserves from prior accident years was $9.4 million, or 3.3 points, for the year ended December 31, 2019 and $7.0 million, or 3.3 points, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Summary of Operating Results

The Company’s operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 are summarized as follows:

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
 December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
  
 ($ in thousands)
Gross written premiums$112,137  $72,164  $389,694  $275,538 
Ceded written premiums(12,582) (10,476) (47,633) (39,924)
Net written premiums$99,555  $61,688  $342,061  $235,614 
        
Net earned premiums$82,782  $59,438  $282,981  $212,688 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses51,442  37,090  169,563  128,041 
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses19,840  14,658  70,217  53,425 
Underwriting income(2)$11,500  $7,690  $43,201  $31,222 
        
Loss ratio62.1% 62.4% 59.9% 60.2%
Expense ratio24.0% 24.7% 24.8% 25.1%
Combined ratio86.1% 87.1% 84.7% 85.3%
        
Annualized return on equity(3)17.9% 6.8% 18.9% 13.5%
Annualized operating return on equity(4)14.4% 15.5% 15.9% 15.4%

(2)  Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
(3)  Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending total stockholders’ equity during the period.
(4)  Annualized operating return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define operating return on equity as net operating earnings expressed as a percentage of average beginning and ending total stockholders’ equity during the period. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.


The following tables summarize losses incurred for the current accident year and the development of prior accident years for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

 Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019		 Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
 Losses and
Loss
Adjustment
Expenses		 % of Earned
Premiums		 Losses and
Loss
Adjustment
Expenses		 % of Earned
Premiums
  
Loss ratio:($ in thousands)
Current accident year$51,022  61.6% $33,231  55.9%
Current accident year - catastrophe losses1,493  1.8% 5,174  8.7%
Effect of prior accident year development(1,073) (1.3)% (1,315) (2.2)%
Total$51,442  62.1% $37,090  62.4%


 Year Ended
 December 31, 2019		 Year Ended
 December 31, 2018
 Losses and
Loss
Adjustment
Expenses		 % of Earned
Premiums		 Losses and
Loss
Adjustment
Expenses		 % of Earned
Premiums
Loss ratio:($ in thousands)
Current accident year$175,939  62.1% $129,346  60.8%
Current accident year - catastrophe losses3,047  1.1% 5,732  2.7%
Effect of prior accident year development(9,423) (3.3)% (7,037) (3.3)%
Total$169,563  59.9% $128,041  60.2%
              

Investment Results

The Company’s net investment income was $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 20.8%. Net investment income was $20.1 million for the full year of 2019 compared to $15.7 million for the full year of 2018. The Company’s investment portfolio, excluding cash and cash equivalents, had a gross investment return(5) of 3.1% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 3.0% for the year ended December 31, 2018. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, mortgage-backed, municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "AA." The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.3 years at December 31, 2019 and 3.9 years at December 31, 2018. Cash and invested assets totaled $908.2 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $643.1 million at December 31, 2018.

(5)  Gross investment return is investment income from fixed-maturity and equity securities, before any deductions for fees and expenses, expressed as a percentage of average beginning and ending balances of those investments during the period.

Other

Total comprehensive income, which includes net income and the change in after-tax unrealized gains and losses from the Company’s available-for-sale investments, was $78.1 million for the full year of 2019 compared to $28.3 million for the full year of 2018. The improvement in unrealized gains during 2019 related to higher fair values of the Company's fixed-maturity investments, which was mostly attributable to a lower interest rate environment.

The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 16.7%. The effective tax rate was lower than the federal statutory rate principally due to the tax benefits from the exercise of stock options and from interest income generated by certain tax-advantaged investments.

Stockholders' equity was $405.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $264.0 million at December 31, 2018. Operating return on equity was 15.9% for the full year of 2019, an increase from 15.4% for the full year of 2018, which was attributable to growth in the business year over year, offset in part by the proceeds received from the Company's equity offering in the third quarter of 2019 of $65.9 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Operating Earnings

Net operating earnings is defined as net income excluding the effects of net unrealized gains and losses on equity securities, after taxes, and net realized gains and losses on investments, after taxes. Management believes the exclusion of these items provides a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance from period to period. Net operating earnings and percentages or calculations using net operating earnings (e.g., diluted operating earnings per share and annualized operating return on equity) are non-GAAP financial measures. Net operating earnings should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define net operating earnings differently.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, net income and diluted earnings per share reconcile to net operating earnings and diluted operating earnings per share as follows:

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
 December 31,
  2019 2018 2019 2018
   
  ($ in thousands, except per share data)
Net operating earnings:        
Net income $17,853  $4,448  $63,316  $33,787 
Change in fair value of equity securities, after taxes (3,428) 5,633  (9,787) 5,178 
Net realized gains on investments, after taxes (102) (1) (284) (222)
Net operating earnings $14,323  $10,080  $53,245  $38,743 
         
Diluted operating earnings per share:        
Diluted earnings per share $0.79  $0.20  $2.86  $1.56 
Change in fair value of equity securities, after taxes, per share (0.15) 0.26  (0.44) 0.24 
Net realized gains on investments, after taxes, per share     (0.01) (0.01)
Diluted operating earnings per share(1) $0.63  $0.46  $2.41  $1.79 
         
Operating return on equity:        
Average equity(2) $397,958  $260,946  $334,933  $251,088 
Annualized return on equity(3) 17.9% 6.8% 18.9% 13.5%
Annualized operating return on equity(4) 14.4% 15.5% 15.9% 15.4%

(1)  Diluted operating earnings per share may not add due to rounding.
(2)  Computed by adding the total stockholders' equity as of the date indicated to the prior quarter-end or year-end total, as applicable, and dividing by two.
(3)  Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average total stockholders’ equity during the period.
(4)  Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average total stockholders’ equity during the period.


Underwriting Income

Underwriting income is defined as net income excluding net investment income, net unrealized gains and losses on equity securities, net realized gains and losses on investments, other income, other expenses and income tax expense. The Company uses underwriting income as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives management and users of the Company's financial information useful insight into the Company's results of operations and underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, net income reconciles to underwriting income as follows:

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
 December 31,
  2019 2018 2019 2018
   
  (in thousands)
Net income $17,853  $4,448  $63,316  $33,787 
Income tax expense 3,669  661  12,735  6,693 
Income before income taxes 21,522  5,109  76,051  40,480 
Other expenses   47  57  168 
Net investment income (5,547) (4,592) (20,133) (15,688)
Change in fair value of equity securities (4,339) 7,130  (12,389) 6,555 
Net realized investment gains (129) (1) (359) (281)
Other income (7) (3) (26) (12)
Underwriting income $11,500  $7,690  $43,201  $31,222 
                 

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
     
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2019 2018 2019 2018
   
Revenues (in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums $112,137  $72,164  $389,694  $275,538 
Ceded written premiums (12,582) (10,476) (47,633) (39,924)
Net written premiums 99,555  61,688  342,061  235,614 
Change in unearned premiums (16,773) (2,250) (59,080) (22,926)
Net earned premiums 82,782  59,438  282,981  212,688 
         
Net investment income 5,547  4,592  20,133  15,688 
Change in fair value of equity securities 4,339  (7,130) 12,389  (6,555)
Net realized investment gains 129  1  359  281 
Other income 7  3  26  12 
Total revenues 92,804  56,904  315,888  222,114 
         
Expenses        
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 51,442  37,090  169,563  128,041 
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 19,840  14,658  70,217  53,425 
Other expenses   47  57  168 
Total expenses 71,282  51,795  239,837  181,634 
Income before income taxes 21,522  5,109  76,051  40,480 
Income tax expense 3,669  661  12,735  6,693 
Net income 17,853  4,448  63,316  33,787 
         
Other comprehensive income (loss)        
Change in unrealized (losses) gains on available-for-sale investments, net of taxes (1,803) 2,356  14,774  (5,469)
Total comprehensive income $16,050  $6,804  $78,090  $28,318 
         
Earnings per share:        
Basic $0.81  $0.21  $2.94  $1.60 
Diluted $0.79  $0.20  $2.86  $1.56 
         
Weighted-average shares outstanding:        
Basic 22,060  21,141  21,528  21,090 
Diluted 22,645  21,738  22,136  21,685 


     
KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
     
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
   
  (in thousands)
Assets    
Investments:    
Fixed-maturity securities at fair value $729,532  $510,251 
Equity securities at fair value 78,294  57,711 
Total investments 807,826  567,962 
     
Cash and cash equivalents 100,408  75,089 
Investment income due and accrued 4,743  3,783 
Premiums receivable, net 34,483  24,253 
Reinsurance recoverable 72,574  56,788 
Ceded unearned premiums 16,118  16,072 
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions 23,564  14,801 
Intangible assets 3,538  3,538 
Deferred income tax asset, net 3,374  7,176 
Other assets 23,922  3,601 
Total assets $1,090,550  $773,063 
     
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity    
Liabilities:    
Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $460,058  $369,152 
Unearned premiums 187,374  128,250 
Payable to reinsurers 7,151  4,565 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 12,366  7,090 
Credit facility 16,744   
Other liabilities 977  20 
Total liabilities 684,670  509,077 
     
Stockholders' equity 405,880  263,986 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,090,550  $773,063 

 