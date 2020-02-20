HOUSTON, TEXAS, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿ Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release its first quarter 2020 results on Thursday, March 5, 2020 after trading closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. Investors may participate in the conference call via telephone by dialing (877) 388-2139 for domestic callers or (541) 797-2983 for international callers, in both cases using conference passcode 2790569, and asking for the Quanex call a few minutes prior to the start time.

A link to the live audio webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

A telephonic replay will be available through March 13, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers, in both cases referencing conference passcode 2790569. A webcast archive will also be available at http://www.quanex.com shortly after the call.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.





Scott Zuehlke SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer 713-877-5327 scott.zuehlke@quanex.com