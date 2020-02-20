Columbus, OH, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





COLUMBUS, Ohio – February 20, 2020 – Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) today announced the webcast of its presentation at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11:15 a.m Eastern Time. To hear a live webcast of the presentation, visit the investor relations page on the Company’s Web site at www.mt.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available for seven days.



