EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (NASDAQ: SHEN) today announced that Jim Volk, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes Hotel on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:25 a.m. ET. Investors may access a live webcast of the presentation at the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/rj119/shen/ or on Shentel’s website at www.investor.shentel.com . The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Shentel’s website following the presentation.



About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable and fiber optic networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: wireless voice and data; broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; and tower colocation leasing. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

