New York, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MEMS Sensor Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865908/?utm_source=GNW





- Growing demand for MEMS sensors across industry verticals such as Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Automotive among others is driving the market’s growth positively.

- MEMS sensors are playing a significant role in automotive infotainment and safety applications. Growing safety concerns and regularity requirements are anticipated to increase the adoption of the MEMS sensor in the automotive sector.

- The MEMS sensor market is expected to witness popularity as the consumer electronics industry is shifting its focus from traditional sensors to MEMS technology. The high adoption of Smartphones is expected to boost the market’s growth over the forecast period. Additionally, technological enhancements in the product such as size reduction, high accuracy, and the new application are expected to augment the market over the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

MEMS sensors are devices that gather information by analyzing environmental parameters by measuring thermal, magnetic, mechanical, and optical phenomenon. These sensors have a wide variety of applications in numerous sectors such as electronics, automotive, healthcare, etc.



Key Market Trends

Automotive Sector is Expected to Hold a Significant Share



- The increasing demand for safety & security in the automobiles is one of the major factors, which is impacting the market’s growth positively. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, more than 1.55 million people are killed in road accidents every year, and about 50 million people get injured. The MEMS sensors play a critical role in improving the safety features of the vehicles and act as the catalyst for the growth of the market. Detection of the possibility of a car accident for controlling the airbags makes up the most extensive use of MEMS sensors in the automotive industry.

- Most automotive Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems now use MEMS sensors, which over the last two decades have been able to drastically improve the ESC system in terms of size, cost, and reliability, with the MEMS replacing the conventional high- precision mechanical sensors.

- The emergence of electric vehicles in the industry has impacted the demand and distribution of pressure and magnetic sensors, which is expected to be a demand driver in the long term. Furthermore, With the advent of autonomous vehicles, vendors in the market are now including high-performance Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs) aiming at opportunity emerging owing to self-driving vehicles.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold a Major Share



- Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for MEMS sensors owing to the presence of economies such as India and China along with increasing the growth of the consumer electronics and automobile segments.

- Significant demand for smartphones and other consumer electronics devices from countries, such as India, China, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore are encouraging many vendors to set up production establishments in the region. The abundant availability of raw materials and the low establishment and labor costs have also helped companies launch their production centers in the region.

- Furthermore, China, Japan, and South Korea’s aging population are expected to increase the need for healthcare services over the forecast period, thus providing scope for devices, such as ventilators, inhalers, dialysis, and blood pressure monitoring devices, which constitute MEMS pressure sensors. The growing concept of connected cars, electric vehicles and China’s regulations regarding automotive safety are anticipated to drive the adoption of MEMS sensors, thereby impacting the market’s growth positively over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The MEMS sensors market is highly competitive and consists of numerous major players. In terms of market share, few major players currently dominate the market. These major players with the prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across international countries. Additionally, these companies are continuously innovating their products to increase their market share and increase their profitability.



- Dec 2019 - ROHM Group company, Kionix, launched accelerometers, KX132-1211 and KX134-1211. They are a 3-axis accelerometer optimized for machine condition monitoring. They contribute to reducing MCU load and power consumption together with improved application performance.

- Jun 2019 - Infineon Technologies announced new environmental sensor technology that operates on photoacoustic spectroscopy (AS), miniaturizes carbon dioxide sensor. The sensors series is XENSIV PAS210. the company also announced its new AMR based angle sensors for angle accuracy at low magnetic fields. Infineon is expanding its sensor portfolio with the addition of this product. XENSIV TLE109A16 will address the need for precise, fast and cost-efficient angle measurement.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client’s requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865908/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001