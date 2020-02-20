LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC”) (NASDAQ: CCAP) announced today plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after the close of trading on the NASDAQ on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.



An investor presentation of financial information will be available by visiting the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC’s website at www.crescentbdc.com under Events & Presentations after the market close on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

In light of the January 2020 acquisition of Alcentra Capital Corporation, Crescent BDC will not be hosting an earnings conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. Following the release of its first quarter 2020 results, Crescent BDC intends to host an earnings call to discuss its first quarter of combined results inclusive of the Alcentra Capital Corporation acquisition.

About Crescent BDC

Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to middle market companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects. Crescent BDC utilizes the extensive experience, origination capabilities and disciplined investment process of Crescent Capital Group LP. Crescent BDC is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, a subsidiary of Crescent Capital. Crescent BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. For more information about Crescent BDC, visit www.crescentbdc.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

About Crescent Capital Group

Crescent Capital is a global credit investment manager with approximately $28 billion of assets under management. For over 25 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately-originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche, and junior debt securities. Crescent Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, and London and more than 175 employees globally. For more information about Crescent Capital, visit www.crescentcap.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

Contact:

Daniel McMahon

daniel.mcmahon@crescentcap.com

212-364-0149



Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Crescent BDC undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.