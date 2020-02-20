New York, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Super Abrasives Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865907/?utm_source=GNW





- Based on the end-user industry, the electronics segment dominated the market, followed by automotive and aerospace.

- Asia-Pacific dominated the market, holding a share of almost 50%. This is primarily due to the rising demand from the electronics and automotive industries.

- The diamond segment dominated the market, holding a share of almost 70%.



Key Market Trends

Electronics Industry to Dominate the Market



- Super abrasives find various applications in the electronics industry. This is because of the type of materials that the super abrasive tools are capable of processing. The tools can be used to process semiconductor materials, ceramics, carbide alloys, copper and copper alloys, aluminum, resin, and rubber, all of which are majorly used in electronic component manufacturing.

- Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) are the key elements for many electronic devices, like desktop computers and home theater systems, among others. Super abrasive grinding tools are largely used for the creation of PCB’s in the electronics industry.

- Super abrasives in the electronics industry provide consistent slicing performance, uniform diamond counts, uniform wire diameter, and even diamond distribution, and no diamond clustering.

- Asia-Pacific and European regions are expected to be the key driving regions for the consumption of super abrasives during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- The Asia-Pacific region dominated the super abrasives market. Owing to the demand for electronics in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the demand for super abrasives in the manufacturing processes is also increasing in the region.

- China has the world’s largest electronics production base. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, wires, and cables, recorded the highest growth in the electronics segment. The country not only serves the domestic demand for electronics but also exports electronic output to other countries.

- In India, the consumer durables, like electronics appliances, have witnessed a tremendous increase in the production and sales, owing to the growing middle-class income, rapid urbanization, and change in lifestyle of the working class. Government initiatives have supported the expansion of consumer electronics production.

- Many global manufacturers have expanded their production facilities in the country, and many manufacturing projects are underway in the next 10 years.

- Such aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to boost the market studied during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The super abrasives market is fragmented in nature, with top four players accounting for about 40% of the market. These include Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd, Saint-Gobain Abrasives Inc., 3M, and Noritake Co. Limited, among others.

