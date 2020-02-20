LAKE FOREST, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) is making a big splash with the return of its popular crispy Jumbo Shrimp, now available for a limited time!



Seafood fans who act now and “leap” to download the Del Taco app will receive a coupon on February 28th for a FREE crispy Jumbo Shrimp Taco with any purchase, to redeem during Leap Day weekend.* Additionally, for a limited time, fans will be able to purchase two crunchy Jumbo Shrimp Tacos for just $5.**

“Our guests look forward to the return of our craveable crispy Jumbo Shrimp each year. We decided to reward those fans, and anyone who hasn’t tried these big crunchy shrimp, by offering them a coupon in the Del Taco app for a free crispy Jumbo Shrimp Taco with any purchase,*” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With the addition of crispy Jumbo Shrimp to the menu, Del Taco has a lot of choices during the Lenten season with six seafood options, all with the quality, flavor and value for which Del Taco is known.”

Jumbo Shrimp Taco (2 for $5**) : Crispy Jumbo Shrimp topped with Del Taco’s secret sauce, crunchy shredded cabbage and handmade pico de gallo wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge. Guests can enjoy two crispy Jumbo Shrimp Tacos for just $5!

: Crispy Jumbo Shrimp topped with Del Taco’s secret sauce, crunchy shredded cabbage and handmade pico de gallo wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge. Guests can enjoy two crispy Jumbo Shrimp Tacos for just $5! Jumbo Shrimp Taco Meal : Two Jumbo Shrimp Tacos, Del Taco’s famous crinkle cut fries, and a refreshing beverage

: Two Jumbo Shrimp Tacos, Del Taco’s famous crinkle cut fries, and a refreshing beverage Jumbo Shrimp Burrito : Crispy Jumbo Shrimp, fresca lime rice, crunchy shredded cabbage, Del Taco’s secret sauce and handmade pico de gallo, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

: Crispy Jumbo Shrimp, fresca lime rice, crunchy shredded cabbage, Del Taco’s secret sauce and handmade pico de gallo, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla Jumbo Shrimp Burrito Meal : Jumbo Shrimp Burrito, Del Taco’s famous crinkle cut fries, and a refreshing beverage.

: Jumbo Shrimp Burrito, Del Taco’s famous crinkle cut fries, and a refreshing beverage. Beer Battered Fish Taco (2 for $4**) : Wild caught Alaska Pollock fillet in a crispy beer batter, topped with crunchy cabbage, savory secret sauce, and handmade pico de gallo, wrapped in two warm corn tortillas and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge. Guests can enjoy two crispy Beer Battered Fish Tacos for just $4!

: Wild caught Alaska Pollock fillet in a crispy beer batter, topped with crunchy cabbage, savory secret sauce, and handmade pico de gallo, wrapped in two warm corn tortillas and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge. Guests can enjoy two crispy Beer Battered Fish Tacos for just $4! Beer Battered Fish Taco Meal: Two Beer Battered Fish Tacos, Del Taco’s famous crinkle cut fries, and a refreshing beverage.

*Price and participation may vary. Registration required to access deals in the Del Taco app. Coupon is valid from 2/28 – 3/1.

**Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand's campaign further communicates Del Taco's commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 580 restaurants across 15 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com .

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

DeVries Global

949-981-0757

jlevitt@devriesglobal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cb1cfb9-dbec-448c-bf35-3c892c581e83