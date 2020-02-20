Solvent-free Reinol Original Hand Cleaner does an excellent job using hot or cold, hard or soft, water, and removes odors, stains, dirt, oil, tar and bitumen marks, epoxies, inks, grease, and paint that has not yet dried. Reinol is particularly effective in the removal of stubborn rope grease. For more information, visit Reinol’s website at www.reinol.co.za.

Solvent-free Reinol Original Hand Cleaner is coming to America. Reinol Original Hand Cleaner, which uses natural ingredients and no harsh solvents, is a unique heavy-duty hand cleaner.

BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solvent-free Reinol Original Hand Cleaner is coming to America.

Reinol Original Hand Cleaner, which uses natural ingredients, is a unique heavy-duty solvent-free hand cleaner.

“Our formula was developed a century ago to clean the hands of rope wire-pullers,” said Trevor Kempster, one of the owners of Reinol, which dates back to Germany in the early 20th Century. “The formula is a well-guarded secret, but it has been an industry standard for 100 years. Although many have tried, no one has been able to duplicate our natural, solvent-free hand cleaner.”

Reinol, which is popular overseas in Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, plans to introduce Reinol to American industries and consumers. The solvent-free hand cleaner is a perfect choice for industries, such as automotive, mining, electrical, textiles, agriculture, transportation, workshops, and maintenance departments.

Plus, Reinol Original Hand Cleaner is just as cost-effective as it is efficient in cleaning grease off hands. A one-liter tub will wash 300 hands. To use Reinol, you first must rub a small teaspoon of the Reinol paste into your hands before adding a few drops of water.

“Since Reinol does not use any solvents, it is soft on your skin. It will not leave your skin dry,” Kempster said. “You will be amazed at how well Reinol cleans industrial-grade dirt and grease. It is the finest hand cleaner in the world. It belongs in every workshop. You will feel the difference.”

Reinol does an excellent job using hot or cold, hard or soft, water, and removes odors, stains, dirt, oil, tar and bitumen marks, epoxies, inks, grease, and paint that has not yet dried. Reinol is particularly effective in the removal of stubborn rope grease.

At Reinol, the company likes to remind its customers that they only have one pair of hands.

“Take care of them,” Kempster added.

For more information, visit Reinol’s website at www.reinol.co.za.

