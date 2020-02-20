TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: HFC) (TSXV: HFC.PR.A) is pleased to announce the results from the Corporation’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held February 20, 2020. All matters put forth in the management information circular dated January 21, 2020 were passed, including the election of incumbent directors, Messrs. Peter M. Deeb, John H. Sununu, Dan Mathieson and William E. Thomson. Two new directors, Mr. Ralph Lean, Q.C. and Ms. Sharon Castelino, were also elected. Messrs. Robert Sherman and Steven Small did not stand for re-election and the Corporation would like to thank them for their dedicated service as directors.



Mr. Ralph Lean, Q.C. is a highly regarded business lawyer and a trusted adviser to clients that range from start-ups to global corporations. A corporate director certified by the Institute of Corporate Directors, Mr. Lean has held many leadership positions. Mr. Lean currently serves on several public, private and not-for-profit corporations, including: Score Media and Gaming (director); QMX Gold Corporation (director); Dream Maker Developments (chair); B'nai Brith Canada (board of governors); Justin Eves Foundation (board of trustees); and Portage Program for Drug Dependencies Inc. (governor). Mr. Lean is also the honorary consul to the Kingdom of Morocco and a distinguished counsel in residence at Ryerson University, where he teaches an MBA and fourth year undergraduate class at the Ted Rogers School of Management. In 2013, Mr. Lean was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. He was also awarded an honorary doctor of laws from Ryerson University in 2015. He has, arguably, one of the most extensive network of contacts in the country, prompting the National Post to call him one of Canada's "most influential" business people.

Ms. Sharon Castelino joined Hampton as President and Chief Operating Officer in 2019. She has built an impressive track record of strategic, operational and multi-faceted leadership within the financial services industry. She was most recently Vice President, Home Financing Solutions, Scotiabank and has held executive roles at TD Bank, Real Matters and CIBC. Ms. Castelino earned her MBA with Distinction, Ivey Scholar from the Richard Ivey School of Business, completed her undergraduate degree from York University and McGill University and received her ICD.D certification from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Hampton Financial Corporation is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on a recognized securities exchange in Canada.

