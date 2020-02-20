SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN), a medical aesthetics company, announced today that members of management are scheduled to present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.



Event:

Date:

Time:

9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

11:30am ET

An audio webcast of the Company’s presentation will be made available on the investor relations section of Sientra’s website at http://www.sientra.com . A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days.



About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a diversified global medical aesthetics company and a leading partner to aesthetic physicians. The Company offers a suite of products designed to make a difference in patients' lives by enhancing their body image, growing their self-esteem, and restoring their confidence. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s Breast Products Segment includes its OPUS™ breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM® the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*). The Company’s miraDry Segment, comprises its miraDry® system, which is approved for sale in over 40 international markets, and is the only non-invasive FDA-cleared device for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat, odor and hair of all colors.

____________________

(*) Data on file