New York, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Skin Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865905/?utm_source=GNW





Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer. Even though most types of skin cancers are preventable, its incidence is increasing. People can recognize changes in their skin during the early stages of the disease. The risk factors include sunlight, sunlamps and tanning booths, certain medical conditions, or medicines. The UV radiation changes the genetic material (DNA) in cells and is, therefore, the main cause of skin cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, exposure to the sun is the most preventable risk factor for all skin cancers. The rate of new melanoma cases among both men and women has been increasing at 1.7% and 1.4% per year respectively, as per the data of Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Thus, the increasing prevalence of skin cancer is augmenting the growth of the market studied.



However, a common side effect of radiation therapy is skin irritation in the area of the body that is being treated. The skin reaction can range from mild redness and dryness (similar to a sunburn) to severe peeling (desquamation) of the skin in some patients. The majority of skin reactions to radiation therapy go away a few weeks after the treatment is completed. In some cases, the treated skin will remain slightly darker than it was before and may continue to be more sensitive to sun exposure. About two to three weeks after first radiation treatment, redness is noticed and irritation is similar to a sunburn. The skin may be itchy, dry, red, or sore. There are also long-term side effects, like changes in skin color, lung problems, and others, which act as major restraints for the growth of the market studied.



Scope of the Report

Ultraviolet radiation is a primary carcinogen that results in UV induced mutations, loss of activity in tumor suppressor genes, and the overexpression of oncogenes in keratinocytes, thus boosting the development of skin malignancies. The skin cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market comprise of various diagnostics and therapies related to skin cancer.



Key Market Trends

Non-melanoma is expected to hold a Significant Market Share in the Disease Type



According to the ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology), it is estimated that more than 3 million people in the United States are diagnosed with non-melanoma skin cancer each year. Basal cell carcinoma is far more common than squamous cell carcinoma. About 80% of non-melanoma skin cancer is basal cell carcinoma. Similarly, the CCS (Canadian Cancer Society) states that non-melanoma skin cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among Canadians. It makes up at least 40% of all new cancer cases in Canada.



Furthermore, it has been stated by the National Institute of Health that there were around 948 deaths observed during the year 2017 due to non-melanoma skin cancer in Japan. Similarly, Australia is also facing the burden of non-melanoma skin cancer deaths. Cancer Council has stated that around 679 deaths were noted during the year 2016-2027 due to this cancer in Australia.



Above mentioned statistics indicate that non-melanoma skin cancer is showing considerable mortality across the major countries in the globe which in turn is augmenting the demand for better treatment.



North America dominates the market and expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. As per the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. Most cases of melanoma, the deadliest kind of skin cancer, are caused by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light. It is estimated that approximately 9,500 people in the United States are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. Thus, the increasing incidences of skin cancer in the region is a major factor driving the growth of the market studied. Additionally, the recent advancements of skin cancer therapy, including photodynamic therapy (PDT), have been widely used in treating non-melanoma skin malignancies, thus boosting the growth of the market studied during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The global skin cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others, hold the substantial market share in the skin cancer therapeutics market.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client’s requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865905/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001