RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrusion Inc. (OTCQB: INTZ), (“Intrusion”) will announce fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, February 24, 2020. The press release will be published over the wire services after the market closes. The release will also be available on the company’s web site at www.intrusion.com. Intrusion management will review the Company’s financial and operational progress for the fourth quarter 2019 during a conference call later that day at 4:00 P.M., CST.



Interested investors can access the call at 1-877-258-4925 (outside the United States, please dial 1-973-500-2152) at 4:00 P.M., CST. For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be accessible beginning February 24, 2020 at approximately 7:00 P.M., CST until March 2, 2020 by calling 1-855-859-2056 (if outside the United States, 1-404-537-3406). At the replay prompt, enter conference identification number 2281388. In addition, a live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.intrusion.com.

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. Intrusion’s product families include TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. Intrusion’s products help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

Contact Michael L. Paxton 972.301.3658, mpaxton@intrusion.com