- Pico projector systems constitute an evolving technology and are expected to transform the global projector market, by shrinking the size of projectors, down to convenient sizes that fit into a hand. These projectors can also be embedded into small hand-held devices, as accessories to tablets, cameras, personal digital assistants, laptops, and smartphones.

- Pico projectors can produce naked-eye 3D motion pictures with high resolution, where a user can watch movies and games in a glass-free device. Moreover, with the rapid advancements in display technologies, such as 4K and 8K display panels, have also boosted the growth of the market.

- The pico projectors have various applications in various industries. For Instance, in the defense and aerospace industry, a pico projector can assist the armed forces with a 3D projection of real-time location of enemy deployments, bunker locations, and plot charts of sea-or land-based enemies force structure.



Scope of the Report

A pico projector is a small handheld device that has all the characteristics of a traditional projector, capable of displaying content on a flat surface. They are an excellent choice for mobility, low energy consumption and resolution as compared to large and bulky projectors.



Key Market Trends

Increased Adoption of the Digital Light Processing (DLP) Technology to Drive the Market



- DLP type projectors rely primarily on a DLP chip, or digital micromirror device (DMD), which comprises of up to two million tiny mirrors, where each mirror is one-fifth the width of a human hair.

- A DLP projector with three-chip architecture can project up to 35 trillion colors. Being light-source agnostic, DLP technology can effectively use a variety of light sources, which is the primary reason for the growth of this technology.

- With the incorporation of new technologies into the automotive sector, it is expected to pose a positive effect on the pico projector market, as many automotive manufacturers are employing high-quality image projection systems in their vehicles. With pico DLP projector that can produce high-quality images, the advancements in the autonomous car technology are fueling the growth of the overall pico DLP projector systems market.



North America Occupies the Largest Market Share



- The North American region is expected to dominate the pico projector market, during the forecast period. The major factors driving the scale and growth of the North American market are the increasing investments in the consumer electronics market, as well as the strong demand from the automotive, healthcare, and education and research markets.

- Also, a lot of buzz has been created about the new applications of this technology, particularly in the field of life sciences, intelligent traffic systems, and vision-guided robotics. The region with a vast IT infrastructure has also boosted the smart devices market, regarding the enhancement of factors, like mobility and portability.

- The United States is the major market for pico projectors in North America. Moreover, with the improvement in the economy, it is likely to fuel up the investments in the R&D activities for advanced technologies which will further boost the market in this region.



Competitive Landscape

The pico projector market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many large players in the market operating in domestic as well as in the international market. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the major players adopting strategies like product innovation and mergers and acquisitions. Some of the major players in the market are Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc. among others.



- January 2018 - At the Consumer Electronics Show CES, Sony Electronics launched the 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector LSPX-A1. Utilizing 4K SXRD™ projection and HDR technology it produces native 4K resolution (4096 x 2160) with unprecedented detail, color, and contrast. LSPX-A1 is expected to be available in the United States by spring 2018.



