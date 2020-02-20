BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (Orocobre or the Company), a dynamic global lithium chemicals producer, provides its financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2019 (H1 FY20).
Highlights:
Orocobre Managing Director and CEO, Mr Martín Pérez de Solay said, “Orocobre has continued to deliver positive operating margins despite weaker market conditions.
“Our operating strategy retains a focus on safety, quality and productivity which is delivering improved operating results and ensuring we remain a profitable, low cost producer of lithium carbonate.
“Cost management is paramount and towards the end of the half we have implemented further cost saving initiatives at Olaroz and across the rest of our business through the elimination of non-essential contractors, travel and similar expenses.
“Construction of our growth projects is progressing in line with expected schedules at the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant and the Stage 2 expansion of Olaroz,” he said.
Outlook, Guidance and Data
Subject to market and operating conditions Orocobre provides the following guidance:
Olaroz Lithium Facility
Borax Argentina
Corporate
Consolidated Profit and Loss
|Group
|Olaroz (100%)
|31 Dec 2019
|31 Dec 2018
|31 Dec 2019
|31 Dec 2018
|US $'000
|US $'000
|US $'000
|US $'000
|Summary of results for the half year ended
31 December 2019
|Revenue
|48,966
|9,285
|39,375
|63,480
|EBITDAIX 1
|2,144
|(3,308
|)
|6,079
|36,571
|Less depreciation & amortisation
|(8,307
|)
|(18
|)
|(7,771
|)
|(4,435
|)
|EBITIX 2
|(6,163
|)
|(3,326
|)
|(1,692
|)
|32,136
|Less interest
|(6,178
|)
|6,902
|(11,944
|)
|(10,878
|)
|EBTIX 3
|(12,341
|)
|3,576
|(13,636
|)
|21,258
|Less impairment
|(5,890
|)
|(188
|)
|(1,063
|)
|-
|Less foreign currency loss
|(7,691
|)
|(3,321
|)
|(5,147
|)
|(6,828
|)
|Less share of associate losses
|(639
|)
|(769
|)
|-
|-
|Add share of profit of joint ventures, net of tax
|-
|24,752
|-
|-
|Segment (loss)/profit for the half year before tax
|(26,561
|)
|24,050
|(19,846
|)
|14,430
|Income tax
|7,618
|-
|7,618
|21,167
|Net (loss)/profit
|(18,943
|)
|24,050
|(12,228
|)
|35,597
This announcement has been approved by the Orocobre Limited Board of Directors
Andrew Barber
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Orocobre Limited
T: +61 7 3871 3985
M: +61 418 783 701
E: abarber@orocobre.com
W: www.orocobre.com
https://twitter.com/OrocobreLimited
https://www.linkedin.com/company/orocobre-limited
https://www.facebook.com/OrocobreLimited/
https://www.instagram.com/orocobre/
https://www.youtube.com/OrocobreLimited
Notes:
Unless otherwise stated, all financial data in this release is quoted in US dollars4.
Orocobre’s results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This report also includes certain non-IFRS financial information, including the following:
About Orocobre Limited
Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium chemical supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSX: ORL). Orocobre’s operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 34.7% interest in Advantage Lithium. The company has commenced an expansion at Olaroz and construction of the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Japan. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.
1 see notes at end of release.
2 Orocobre reports price as FOB (Free on Board) which excludes insurance and freight charges included in CIF (Cost, Insurance, Freight) pricing. Therefore, the Company’s reported prices are net of freight (shipping), insurance and sales commission. FOB prices are reported by the Company to provide clarity on the sales revenue that is recognized by Sales de Jujuy S.A., the joint venture company in Argentina managing the Olaroz Lithium Facility.
3 excluding royalties, export taxes and head office costs.
4Financial data has been translated to US Dollars using average exchange rates for the relevant period in the income statement.
