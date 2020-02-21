New York, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Business Process Outsourcing: Technology & Market Trends" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866057/?utm_source=GNW

The report outlines the evolution of the BPO technologies, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents view of the revenue opportunities in the BPO market through to 2023, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sectors, and size band. Moreover, following in-depth ICT decision maker surveys, the report outlines enterprises’ investment priorities in the BPO segment.



Scope

The Global Outlook Report provides in-depth analysis of the following -

- BPO market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of global revenues from BPO services.

- Market trends, drivers & inhibitors: an analysis of key current trends in the BPO market, factors driving growth in the Business Process Outsourcing market, and inhibitors to the Business Process Outsourcing market growth.

- Vendor landscape : a brief overview of the key Business Process Outsourcing vendors.

- Opportunities and recommendations for Business Process Outsourcing vendors



Reasons to buy

- The report helps understand the BPO market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and inhibitors shaping the BPO segment.

- The report provides an assessment of BPO vendors and their relative positions in the BPO market.

- The report provides insight into revenue opportunity forecasts in the BPO market from 2018 to 2023, spanning six regions, 14 verticals, and two size bands.

- The report provides an extensive analysis of technology growth predictions based on adoption indicators, end-user technology demand, in-house ICT survey results, and macroeconomic factors.

- The report provides a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within the BPO segment and its sub categories.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866057/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001