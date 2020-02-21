SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , a leading provider of cloud-based sales performance management (SPM) software, today announced that it has been named a Leader by Gartner Inc. in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management (SPM). This is the seventh consecutive time that Xactly has been recognized. Gartner recognized Xactly for completeness of vision and ability to execute.



Xactly improved its position on the ability to execute and completeness of vision axes in the Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management (SPM) compared to the previous time.

The Gartner report evaluates Sales Performance Management platforms based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. Gartner views SPM as a “suite of operational and analytical functions that automate and unite back-office operational sales processes.” The report indicates that “There are enough use cases, and proven ROI, to justify the purchase of an SPM solution based on cost savings and operational efficiency alone. This market is characterized by continued innovation, growth and adoption. SPM provides value from an end-user (sellers/agents/payees) and internal (back-office) perspective, improving sales execution and operational efficiency.”

“Xactly’s platform has revolutionized our company’s approach to sales performance management and empowered us to incentivize sales behavior that drives incredible value,” said Justin Ritchie, AVP of Enablement and Execution at Cox Automotive, Inc. “Xactly’s extensive and adaptable platform enables us to leverage real-world insights to uncover millions of dollars in sales capacity gaps, set the highest standards for performance in our industry and consistently motivate our sales teams.”

As the industry pioneer in sales performance management, Xactly provides a comprehensive suite that empowers teams to build data-driven compensation programs and optimize effective sales programs. The world’s leading brands, including Salesforce, DocuSign, Hyatt Hotels, LinkedIn, Louis Vuitton, Vodafone, Global Radio, and Workday rely on Xactly’s platform to reveal patterns in employee performance and sales activity for sales leaders.

“We think Gartner's recognition of our product strategy and customer success underscores our central mission to build the most comprehensive Sales Performance Management platform for companies large and small,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly. “We've built a product that is far and above the easiest to integrate into your existing business, and we deliver insight into business outcomes. We are proud to be leading the charge in leveraging automation, data, and AI planning tools to transform operations across our customer’s entire sales pipeline.”

Learn more about the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management, Melissa Hilbert, 18 February 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Xactly

Xactly delivers a scalable, cloud-based enterprise platform for planning and incentivizing sales organizations, including sales quota and territory planning, incentive compensation management, and predictive analytics. Using this powerful Sales Performance Management (SPM) portfolio, customers mitigate risk, accelerate sales performance, and increase business agility. Combined with Xactly Insights™ - the industry’s only empirical big data platform, Xactly empowers companies with real-time compensation insights and benchmarking data that maximize the bottom line. With an open, standards-based architecture, Xactly seamlessly integrates within an enterprise’s existing infrastructure, with the ability to work with any ERP, CRM, or HCM application, while meeting the highest enterprise standards in security, reliability, and privacy.

To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in SPM software, follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and subscribe to the Xactly blog .

©2020 Xactly Corporation. All rights reserved. Xactly, the Xactly logo, and “Inspire Performance” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xactly Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PR Contact

LaunchSquad

Xactly@launchsquad.com

Matt Calderone

415-625-8555