7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.7 Billion by the year 2025, Viscosupplements will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$48.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$39.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Viscosupplements will reach a market size of US$140.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$403 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Biomaterials Transform Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry
Recent Market Activity
Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials: The Natural Biomaterials
Collagen-Based Biomaterials
Hyaluronic Acid-based Biomaterials
Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth
Competitive Landscape
A Glance at Select HA-Based Products
Global Competitor Market Shares
Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (US)
Allergan plc (Ireland)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US)
Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (US)
Collagen Solutions Plc (UK)
Galderma S.A. (Switzerland)
Johnson & Johnson Vision, Inc. (US)
Lifecore Biomedical, LLC (US)
Sanofi US (US)
Seikagaku Corporation (Japan)
Teijin Pharma Limited (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Tissue Engineered Collagen Biomaterials Market: Important Role
in Joint Reconstruction & Wound Healing
Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation - A Non Surgical Therapy
Option for Osteoarthritis
Single Injection Cycles Gain Momentum
Concerns over Side Effects of NSAIDs and Corticosteroids
Treatments to Continue Fueling Demand for Viscosupplementation
Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market for HA Viscosupplementation
Competitive Scenario
Orthobiologics - A Thriving Market
Stable Growth in Wound Care Space Augurs Well for Market Growth
Chronic Wounds and Healthcare Burden
Wound Care Biologics Gain Prominence with Bioactive Products
Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics
Increasing Preference for Shorter and Convenient Treatment Options
Injectables Market on a High Growth Curve
Collagen-based Bioengineered Alternatives to Bone Grafts
Skincare Products Continue to Dominate Cosmeceuticals
Hyaluronic-Acid Based Products Replace Other Facial Implant
Products
Biomaterial Research Develops New Applications
Hyaluronic Acid Applications in Medical Aesthetics
Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects
Burgeoning Global Population Offers Significant Growth
Opportunities
Aging Global Population
Increasing Life Expectancy
Issues and Threats
Shortage of Biomaterials
Lack of Adequate Reimbursements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Viscosupplements (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Viscosupplements (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Viscosupplements (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers (Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers (Segment) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers (Segment) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 10: Viscoelastics (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Viscoelastics (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Viscoelastics (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Wound Dressings (Segment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Wound Dressings (Segment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Wound Dressings (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Segments (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Segments (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 20: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in the
United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 21: United States Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Canadian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 24: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Collagen and HA-Based
Biomaterials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 29: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 35: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Europe
in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: European Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in France
by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: French Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 42: German Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Collagen and HA-Based
Biomaterials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: Spanish Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 51: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 53: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Russia
by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 54: Russian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2018-2025
Table 56: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 66: Australian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 68: Indian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 69: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 72: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Collagen and HA-Based
Biomaterials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Collagen and HA-Based
Biomaterials Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 77: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 83: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Brazil
by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 90: Mexican Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Collagen and HA-Based
Biomaterials Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Rest of
Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Collagen and HA-Based
Biomaterials Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018
to 2025
Table 98: The Middle East Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Historic Market by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 99: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Collagen and HA-Based
Biomaterials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Iranian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 104: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Israel
in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials
Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Collagen and HA-Based
Biomaterials Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 111: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Collagen and HA-Based
Biomaterials Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Collagen and HA-Based
Biomaterials Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 116: Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market in Africa
by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 117: African Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 49
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205320/?utm_source=GNW
