7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.7 Billion by the year 2025, Viscosupplements will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$48.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$39.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Viscosupplements will reach a market size of US$140.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$403 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alcon Laboratories Inc.

Allergan plc

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Inc.

Collagen Solutions Plc

Galderma S.A.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Inc.

Lifecore Biomedical LLC

Sanofi US

Seikagaku Corporation

Teijin Pharma Limited







Biomaterials Transform Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry

Recent Market Activity

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials: The Natural Biomaterials

Collagen-Based Biomaterials

Hyaluronic Acid-based Biomaterials

Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

Competitive Landscape

A Glance at Select HA-Based Products

Global Competitor Market Shares

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Tissue Engineered Collagen Biomaterials Market: Important Role

in Joint Reconstruction & Wound Healing

Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation - A Non Surgical Therapy

Option for Osteoarthritis

Single Injection Cycles Gain Momentum

Concerns over Side Effects of NSAIDs and Corticosteroids

Treatments to Continue Fueling Demand for Viscosupplementation

Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market for HA Viscosupplementation

Competitive Scenario

Orthobiologics - A Thriving Market

Stable Growth in Wound Care Space Augurs Well for Market Growth

Chronic Wounds and Healthcare Burden

Wound Care Biologics Gain Prominence with Bioactive Products

Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics

Increasing Preference for Shorter and Convenient Treatment Options

Injectables Market on a High Growth Curve

Collagen-based Bioengineered Alternatives to Bone Grafts

Skincare Products Continue to Dominate Cosmeceuticals

Hyaluronic-Acid Based Products Replace Other Facial Implant

Products

Biomaterial Research Develops New Applications

Hyaluronic Acid Applications in Medical Aesthetics

Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects

Burgeoning Global Population Offers Significant Growth

Opportunities

Aging Global Population

Increasing Life Expectancy

Issues and Threats

Shortage of Biomaterials

Lack of Adequate Reimbursements





