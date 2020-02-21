New York, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Forensic Technologies and Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151487/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$29.1 Billion by the year 2025, Chemical Analysis will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Chemical Analysis will reach a market size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151487/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Primer
Recent Market Activity
Ever Present Threat of Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor
DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime
Government Intervention to Help Perk-Up Demand
Expanding Criminal DNA Database Extends a Fillip to DNA Analysis
DNA Analysis Aids in Post-Conviction Testing
Privacy Issues Plague DNA Forensics
Rising DNA Sample Analysis Backlogs Saddle Crime Labs
Federal Funds to Ease the Backlog Burden
Testing Quality in Laboratories Raises Eyebrows
Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics
Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer
Forensics
Digital Forensics Continue to Gain Acceptance in the Corporate
Sector
Global Competitor Market Shares
Forensic Technologies and Services Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Agilent Technologies (USA)
BAE Systems Plc (United Kingdom)
Capsicum Group, LLC (USA)
Cellmark Forensics (USA)
Computer Forensics, Inc. (Canada)
Creative Forensic Services (USA)
Cyber Agents, Inc. (USA)
Data Recovery Services (USA)
Forensics Consulting Solutions, LLC (USA)
Forensic Pathways Ltd. (UK)
Foster + Freeman Ltd. (United Kingdom)
Global Digital Forensics, Inc. (USA)
Horiba, Ltd. (Japan)
KrollOntrack (UK)
Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland)
MicroForensics, Inc. (USA)
MorphoTrust USA, Inc. (USA)
Neogen Corporation (USA)
PAPILLON ZAO (Russia)
Pyramidal Technologies Ltd. (Barbados)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Challenges Continue to Bedevil Digital Forensics
Smartphone Forensics Garners Momentum
Law Enforcement Slow in Adoption of Mobile Forensics
Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity
Forensics as a Service (FaaS) to Witness Robust Growth
Constant Threat of Terrorist Bombings Sharpens the Focus On
Explosives Forensics...
All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services
The Era of Slow Growth Invites Financial Fraud & Strengthens
the Business Case for Forensic Accounting Services
Demand Swells for Miniaturized, Hand-Held Forensics Devices
Miniaturization of DNA based Diagnostics: Still an Uphill Task
Innovations in Forensic Technologies: Key to Growth
Targeted Collection - The Next Generation Forensic Tool
Image Enhancement Technology: A Shot in the Arm for Criminal
Investigation
Fingerprint Detection on Metals Now a Possibility
Universities Emerge As Forensic R&D Hubs
Structure of Forensic Labs in the United States
Operational Structure
Spotlight on Accreditation
Challenges Confronted by Forensic Labs
Practice of Forensic Science Attracts Widespread Criticism
Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs
A Review of Select Technologies Applied in Forensic Investigation
High-Speed Cameras for Ballistics Photography
Panoramic 3D Cameras
Alternative Light Photography
Laser Ablation Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry
(LA-ICP-MS)
Video Spectral Comparator
3D Forensic Facial Reconstruction
DNA Sequencer
Forensic Carbon-14 Dating
XFT Device - Digital Surveillance for Xbox
Link Analysis Software for Forensic Accountants
Magnetic Fingerprinting & Automated Fingerprint Identification
System (AIFS)
Notable Recent R&D Initiatives
Human Microbiome
Innovative Spectroscopy Technique Promises Effective Cloth
Fiber Identification
Use of Raman Spectroscopy for Effective Evidence Processing
Nanoparticles: Treasure Trove of Forensic Information
New Technique for Human Hair Identification Promises Faster
Processing
Sequence Specific Label Free Cost Effective DNA Sensors Promise
to Lower Costs of DNA Analysis
Innovative New Device Drastically Speeds Up Human DNA Extraction
Fluorescent Fingerprint Tag to Enhance Latent Print Collection &
Identification
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Forensic Technologies and Services Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Forensic Technologies and Services Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Chemical Analysis (Service) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Chemical Analysis (Service) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Chemical Analysis (Service) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: DNA Profiling (Service) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: DNA Profiling (Service) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: DNA Profiling (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Biometric or Fingerprint Analysis (Service)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Biometric or Fingerprint Analysis (Service) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 12: Biometric or Fingerprint Analysis (Service) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Firearm Analysis (Service) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Firearm Analysis (Service) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Firearm Analysis (Service) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Computer Forensics (Service) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Computer Forensics (Service) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Computer Forensics (Service) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Network Forensics (Service) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Network Forensics (Service) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Network Forensics (Service) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Cloud Forensics (Service) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Cloud Forensics (Service) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Cloud Forensics (Service) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Laboratory Forensics (Location) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Laboratory Forensics (Location) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Laboratory Forensics (Location) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 28: Portable Forensics (Location) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Portable Forensics (Location) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Portable Forensics (Location) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Forensic Technologies and Services Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Forensic Technologies and Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in the
United States by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 33: United States Forensic Technologies and Services
Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Forensic Technologies and Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location:
2018 to 2025
Table 35: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in the
United States by Location: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 36: United States Forensic Technologies and Services
Market Share Breakdown by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Forensic Technologies and Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Forensic Technologies and Services Historic
Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Forensic Technologies and Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to
2025
Table 41: Canadian Forensic Technologies and Services Historic
Market Review by Location in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Forensic Technologies and
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Forensic Technologies and Services Market
Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Market for Forensic Technologies and
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Location for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Forensic Technologies and Services Market
Share Analysis by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Forensic Technologies and Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Forensic Technologies and Services Market by
Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Forensic Technologies and Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Location for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Forensic Technologies and Services Market by
Location: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Forensic Technologies and Services Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025
Table 59: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market
Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2018-2025
Table 62: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Location: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Forensic Technologies and Services Market
Share Breakdown by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in France
by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: French Forensic Technologies and Services Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Forensic Technologies and Services Market
Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in France
by Location: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: French Forensic Technologies and Services Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Forensic Technologies and Services Market
Share Analysis by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Forensic Technologies and Services Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Forensic Technologies and Services Market
Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Location for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Forensic Technologies and Services Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Forensic Technologies and Services Market
Share Breakdown by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Forensic Technologies and Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Forensic Technologies and Services Market by
Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Forensic Technologies and Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Location for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Forensic Technologies and Services Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Forensic Technologies and Services Market by
Location: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Forensic Technologies and
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Service for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Forensic Technologies and Services
Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Forensic Technologies and
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Location for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Location for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Forensic Technologies and Services
Market Share Analysis by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Forensic Technologies and Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service:
2018-2025
Table 89: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Forensic Technologies and Services
Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Forensic Technologies and Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location:
2018-2025
Table 92: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Location: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Forensic Technologies and Services
Market Share Breakdown by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in
Asia-Pacific by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Forensic Technologies and Services
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Forensic Technologies and Services
Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in
Asia-Pacific by Location: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Forensic Technologies and Services
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Forensic Technologies and Services
Market Share Analysis by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 100: Rest of World Forensic Technologies and Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018
to 2025
Table 101: Rest of World Forensic Technologies and Services
Historic Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 102: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 103: Rest of World Forensic Technologies and Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2018
to 2025
Table 104: Rest of World Forensic Technologies and Services
Historic Market Review by Location in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 105: Forensic Technologies and Services Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 125
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151487/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: