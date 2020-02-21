New York, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Footwear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151473/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$204.4 Billion by the year 2025, Casual will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.4 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Casual will reach a market size of US$11.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$17.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151473/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Footwear Industry - A Prelude
Key Market Drivers
Recent Market Activity
Branded Footwear Market - An Overview
Balancing Production and Trade
Economic Recession in Retrospect
Footwear Companies Turn to Economic Production Strategies
Resurgence in Growth Fundamentals Encourages Footwear Market
Outlook
Volume Analysis
Value Analysis
Expanding Population Fuels Demand
Urbanization: A Megatrend with Significant Implications for
Footwear Market
Improvement in Global GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market
Developing Markets on the Radar
Proximity Playing a Key Role for Setting-Up Manufacturing
Operations
Asia Gearing Up to Uphold Position as Largest Production Base
Cross Industry Forays Rife
China Dominates Global Leather Footwear Exports
Innovative Technologies for Novel Shoes with Advanced Functions
Global Competitor Market Shares
Footwear Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Leading Manufacturers
adidas AG (Germany)
Reebok International Limited (USA)
ANTA Sports Products Limited (China)
ASICS Corporation (Japan)
Bata (Switzerland)
Bata India Ltd. (India)
Caleres (USA)
Deckers Brands (USA)
ECCO Sko A/S (Denmark)
Geox s.p.a (Italy)
Gucci Group NV (Italy)
Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc. (USA)
LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. (USA)
Nike, Inc. (USA)
Nine West (USA)
Power Athletics Limited (Canada)
Puma SE (Germany)
RG Barry Corporation (USA)
Timberland LLC (USA)
Vans, Inc. (USA)
Weyco Group Inc. (USA)
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (USA)
Leading Footwear Retailers
Foot Locker, Inc. (USA)
Payless ShoeSource Inc. (USA)
The Athlete’s Foot (USA)
The Finish Line, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Eco-Friendly Footwear - Future Directions
Emergence of New Design Themes
Moving in Line with Changing Fashion Trends
Men’s Shoes - Making a Style Statement
Changing Customer Preferences
Fashion and Comfort - Top on Women?s Shopping List
Multifunctional Shoes Gain Popularity
Innovations in Footwear Components
Affordable Luxury - Not just an Oxymoron in Footwear Space
Luxury Footwear Designers Gain Traction
Increasing Popularity of Private Labels
Outdoor Footwear Gets Diversified
Safety Shoes - A Review
Athletic Footwear - An Overview
Demand for Athletic Shoes Surges
Fashion-Statements Override Brand Aspirations
Supply Factors
Athletic Footwear - A Gift for All Occasions
Riding High on Basketball
Running Shoes - Leader amongst the Athletic Footwear Category
Running Shoes Sprint on Advanced Footwear Technology
Opportunities Rife for New Players in Running Shoes Segment
Shifting Focus from Minimalist to Lightweight Running Shoes
Smaller the Better: Launching Super-lightweight Trainers
Trail Running Footwear Pick Pace
Move towards Natural Motion
Female Footwear - An Aggressive Growth Segment
Tennis Shoes Draw Attention
Trekking Shoes - Going on an Uphill Journey
Cross Trainers - Increasingly Designed for Outdoor Wear
Skating Shoes Market - An Insight
Pricing - A Marketing Tool for Athletic Footwear Chains
Short Lead Times Spell Success in a Dynamic Market
Efforts to Boost Demand
Competition from Designer Brands
Licensing Needs a Shot in the Arm
Growing Sophistication of Manufacturing Technologies
Online Sales Pick up Pace
Shifting Brand Loyalty - A Major Concern!
Technological Innovations in the Footwear Industry
Futuristic Innovative Trends for the Footwear Industry
Real Benefit of Novel Technologies to Users
Advanced 3D Printers and Flexible Materials
Use of Biologically Interactive Materials
Alternatives to Leather
Different Types of Leather
Internet of Things
Shoes as Wearable Data Centers
Smart Footwear
Select Shoe Innovations by Popular Brands
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Footwear Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Footwear Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Footwear Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Casual (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Casual (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Casual (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Athletic (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Athletic (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Athletic (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Outdoor/Rugged (Product Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Outdoor/Rugged (Product Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Outdoor/Rugged (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Dress/Formal (Product Segment) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Dress/Formal (Product Segment) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Dress/Formal (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Footwear Accessories (Product Segment) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Footwear Accessories (Product Segment) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Footwear Accessories (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Men (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Men (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Men (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Women (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Women (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Women (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Children (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Children (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Children (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Retail (Mode of Sale) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Retail (Mode of Sale) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Retail (Mode of Sale) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Online (Mode of Sale) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Online (Mode of Sale) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Online (Mode of Sale) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Companies Eye Other Outsourcing Destinations beyond China
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Footwear Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Footwear Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Footwear Market in the United States by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Footwear Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Footwear Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Footwear Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Footwear Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Footwear Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Sale: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Footwear Market in the United States by Mode of Sale:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Mode
of Sale: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Footwear Historic Market Review by Product
Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Footwear Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Footwear Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Footwear Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Footwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Canadian Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Mode of Sale: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian Footwear Historic Market Review by Mode of
Sale in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Footwear Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Mode of Sale for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Footwear: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Footwear Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Footwear Market Share Analysis by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Footwear
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Footwear Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 57: Footwear Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Market for Footwear: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Sale for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: Footwear Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Mode of Sale for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Footwear Market Share Analysis by Mode of
Sale: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Footwear Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Footwear Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Footwear Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Footwear in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Footwear Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Footwear Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Chinese Footwear Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Mode of Sale for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Footwear Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Mode of Sale: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Footwear Market by Mode of Sale: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Footwear Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Footwear Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 71: Footwear Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: European Footwear Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 74: Footwear Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Footwear Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 77: Footwear Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Footwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Mode of Sale: 2018-2025
Table 80: Footwear Market in Europe in US$ Million by Mode of
Sale: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Mode of
Sale: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 82: Footwear Market in France by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: French Footwear Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Footwear Market Share Analysis by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Footwear Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Footwear Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Footwear Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Footwear Market in France by Mode of Sale: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: French Footwear Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Mode of Sale: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Footwear Market Share Analysis by Mode of
Sale: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 91: Footwear Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Footwear Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Footwear Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 95: German Footwear Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Footwear Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Footwear Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Sale for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: German Footwear Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Mode of Sale: 2009-2017
Table 99: German Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Mode of
Sale: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 100: Italian Footwear Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Footwear Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Footwear Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Demand for Footwear in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Footwear Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Footwear Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Italian Footwear Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Mode of Sale for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Footwear Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Mode of Sale: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Footwear Market by Mode of Sale: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Footwear: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Footwear Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Footwear Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Footwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Footwear Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Footwear Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Footwear: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Sale for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Footwear Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Sale for the Period
2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom Footwear Market Share Analysis by
Mode of Sale: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 118: Spanish Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish Footwear Historic Market Review by Product
Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Footwear Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Spanish Footwear Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Footwear Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 123: Spanish Footwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Spanish Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Mode of Sale: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Spanish Footwear Historic Market Review by Mode of
Sale in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Footwear Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Mode of Sale for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 127: Russian Footwear Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Footwear Market in Russia by Product Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian Footwear Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Footwear Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 132: Footwear Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Russian Footwear Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Mode of Sale: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Footwear Market in Russia by Mode of Sale: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 135: Russian Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Mode of
Sale: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Footwear Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 137: Footwear Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Footwear Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Footwear Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 140: Footwear Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Footwear Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Europe Footwear Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Sale: 2018-2025
Table 143: Footwear Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Mode of Sale: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Footwear Market Share Breakdown by
Mode of Sale: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 146: Footwear Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Footwear Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Footwear Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Footwear Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Footwear Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Footwear Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Footwear Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Footwear Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 154: Footwear Market in Asia-Pacific by Mode of Sale:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Footwear Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Mode of Sale: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Footwear Market Share Analysis by Mode
of Sale: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 157: Footwear Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Footwear Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Footwear Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Footwear Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Footwear Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Footwear Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Footwear Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Sale for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Footwear Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Mode of Sale: 2009-2017
Table 165: Australian Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Mode
of Sale: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 166: Indian Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Indian Footwear Historic Market Review by Product
Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Footwear Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: Indian Footwear Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Footwear Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 171: Indian Footwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Indian Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Mode of Sale: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Indian Footwear Historic Market Review by Mode of
Sale in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Footwear Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Mode of Sale for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 175: Footwear Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Footwear Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 177: Footwear Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Footwear Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Footwear Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 180: Footwear Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Footwear Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Sale for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Footwear Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Mode of Sale: 2009-2017
Table 183: Footwear Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Mode of Sale: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Footwear: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Footwear Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Footwear Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Footwear in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Footwear Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Footwear Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Footwear: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Sale
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Footwear Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Sale for the Period
2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Footwear Market Share Analysis
by Mode of Sale: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Latin American Footwear Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 194: Footwear Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Footwear Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Footwear Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Footwear Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Footwear Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Demand for Footwear in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Footwear Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Footwear Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Latin American Footwear Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Mode of Sale for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Footwear Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Mode of Sale: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Footwear Market by Mode of Sale:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 205: Argentinean Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 206: Footwear Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Footwear Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Argentinean Footwear Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 209: Footwear Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Footwear Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Argentinean Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Mode of Sale: 2018-2025
Table 212: Footwear Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Mode
of Sale: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Mode
of Sale: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 214: Footwear Market in Brazil by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Footwear Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Footwear Market Share Analysis by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Footwear Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Footwear Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Footwear Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 220: Footwear Market in Brazil by Mode of Sale: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Footwear Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Mode of Sale: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Footwear Market Share Analysis by Mode of
Sale: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 223: Footwear Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican Footwear Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 225: Mexican Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Footwear Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican Footwear Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 228: Footwear Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Footwear Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Sale for the Period
2018-2025
Table 230: Mexican Footwear Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Mode of Sale: 2009-2017
Table 231: Mexican Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Mode of
Sale: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Footwear Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: Footwear Market in Rest of Latin America by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Footwear Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Footwear Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: Footwear Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 237: Footwear Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Footwear Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Sale: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: Footwear Market in Rest of Latin America by Mode of
Sale: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Footwear Market Share
Breakdown by Mode of Sale: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 241: The Middle East Footwear Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 242: Footwear Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 243: The Middle East Footwear Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 244: The Middle East Footwear Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: The Middle East Footwear Historic Market by Product
Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 246: Footwear Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 247: The Middle East Footwear Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: Footwear Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 249: The Middle East Footwear Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 250: The Middle East Footwear Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Sale: 2018 to 2025
Table 251: The Middle East Footwear Historic Market by Mode of
Sale in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 252: Footwear Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Sale for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 253: Iranian Market for Footwear: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 254: Footwear Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 255: Iranian Footwear Market Share Analysis by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Footwear
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 257: Iranian Footwear Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 258: Footwear Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Iranian Market for Footwear: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Sale for the Period
2018-2025
Table 260: Footwear Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Mode of Sale for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: Iranian Footwear Market Share Analysis by Mode of
Sale: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 262: Israeli Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 263: Footwear Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 264: Israeli Footwear Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 265: Israeli Footwear Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 266: Footwear Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 267: Israeli Footwear Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Please contact our Customer Support Center to g
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151473/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: