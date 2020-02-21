New York, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Outdoor Advertising Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151466/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$39.7 Billion by the year 2025, Traditional will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$541.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$438.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Traditional will reach a market size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Advertising: An Essential Requisite for Corporate/Brand

Survival & Existence

Recent Market Activity

World Advertising Market - Key Statistics

Outdoor Advertising: A Small yet Significant Contributor to

Overall Advertising Market

Evolution of Outdoor Advertising

Developing Markets More Than a Blip on the Radar

Expansion of End-User Markets Perk Up Growth

Competitive Landscape

Global Competitor Market Shares

Outdoor Advertising Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Adams Outdoor Advertising (USA)

Adspace Networks, Inc. (USA)

APG|SGA SA (Switzerland)

APN Outdoor Group Ltd. (Australia)

Bell Media (Canada)

Burkhart Advertising, Inc. (USA)

Captivate Network (USA)

Clear Channel Outdoor, Inc. (USA)

Clear Media Limited (China)

Daktronics, Inc. (USA)

EPAMEDIA (Austria)

Euro Media Group S.A. (Romania)

Fairway Outdoor Advertising (USA)

Focus Media Holding Limited (China)

JCDecaux SA (France)

Lamar Advertising Company (USA)

Outfront Media, Inc. (USA)

Pattison Outdoor Advertising (Canada)

Primedia Outdoor (South Africa)

Ströer Media SE (Germany)

TOM Outdoor Media Group (China)

Zoom Media, Inc. (Canada)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



’Safer’ and ’Effective’ Tags to Work in Favor of Outdoor

Advertising

Cost Reductions Push Up Demand for Outdoor Advertising

The ?Dominion Effect? Drives Demand for Large Oversized Billboards

Transit Media Provides Traction to Outdoor Advertising Market

Digital Fever Grips Outdoor Advertising Industry

DOOH Advertising: A Key Driver of Future Growth

Digital Signage in the 21st Century: A Peek into its Evolving

Landscape

LED Based Digital Building Wraps to Drive Adoption of Digital

Media Facades

Technological Confluence Sparks Innovative Approaches to

Outdoor Advertising

Technology Developments Sharpen Growth

?Smartboards? to Enhance Viewer Recall of Outdoor Ads

’Gesture’ Adverts Popular at Airports & Retail Outlets

The Rise of Augmented Reality & Nex-Gen ?Glad?vertising

Growing Influence of Programmatic in OOH

Fragmented In-Home Advertising: Outdoor Advertising Market at

an Advantage

Special Entertainment Events Provides Momentum to Outdoor

Advertising

Key Drivers

Out-of-Home Advertising Rides on the Urbanization Wave

Increase in Vehicular Traffic Bodes Well for Roadside Ads & Ad

Infrastructure

Airport Advertising to Benefit from the Growth in Air Passenger

Traffic

Increasing Mobile Device Penetration: Opportunity for Outdoor

Advertisers

Favorable Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Ad Spend

Issues & Challenges

Competition from Alternative Forms of Advertising: A Challenge

to Reckon With

Unfavorable Regulations May Hamper Business Prospects

Lack of Measurement - A Challenge to Reckon With

Safety Issues Being Taken to Higher Levels!

Municipal Contracts - Inducing Uncertainty into Business





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 192

