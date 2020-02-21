New York, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carpets and Rugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112919/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$30.1 Billion by the year 2025, Tufted will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$328.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$261.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Tufted will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company

Axminster Carpets Limited

Balta Group NV

Beaulieu International Group

Brintons Carpets Limited

Cormar Carpet Company

Engineered Floors LLC

Dream Weaver Carpet

J&J Flooring Group LLC

Heckmondwike FB

ICE International

Interface, Inc.

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Milliken Floor Coverings

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Oriental Weavers Group

Scott Group Studio

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Societe Ateliers Pinton SARL

Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.

Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd.

Tarkett S. A.

The Dixie Group

Victoria PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112919/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Carpets: The Age-Old Visually Appealing and Long-Lasting Floor

Covering Option

Recent Market Activity

The US and China Dominate Global Carpet Production

Machine Made Carpets: A Threat to Hand Made Ones?

Other Important Carpet Producing Countries Worldwide

Hand-Woven Carpets Dominate Production in Asia and the Middle East

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Floor

Coverings Market

Global Market Outlook

Developing Markets Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Global Competitor Market Shares

Carpets and Rugs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company (Saudi Arabia)

Axminster Carpets Limited (UK)

Balta Group NV (Belgium)

Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)

Brintons Carpets Limited (UK)

Cormar Carpet Company (UK)

Engineered Floors LLC (USA)

Dream Weaver Carpet (USA)

J&J Flooring Group LLC (USA)

Heckmondwike FB (UK)

ICE International (The Netherlands)

Interface, Inc. (USA)

Mannington Mills, Inc. (USA)

Merida Meridian, Inc. (USA)

Milliken Floor Coverings (USA)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA)

Oriental Weavers Group (Egypt)

Saif Carpets Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Scott Group Studio (USA)

Scott Group Custom Carpets (SGCC)

Hokanson Carpets (USA)

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (USA)

Anderson Tuftex (USA)

Societe Ateliers Pinton SARL (France)

Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Tarkett S. A. (France)

DESSO Holding BV (The Netherlands)

Tandus Centiva Inc. (USA)

The Dixie Group, Inc. (USA)

Atlas Carpet Mills (USA)

Victoria PLC (UK)

Thomas Witter Carpets (UK)

Victoria Carpets Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

Hugh Mackay Carpets (UK)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Despite Health Concerns and Competition from Hard Surface

Flooring, Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Market Growth

for Carpets and Rugs

Carpet Manufacturers Continue to Offer the Best Performance

Attributes in their Products

Carpets for Cleaner Homes

Growing Sales of Higher End Carpets in the Residential Segment

Benefit Market Expansion

Premium Luxury Rugs Sales Continue to Grow

Unique Features to Drive Sales in the Residential Segment

Recent Décor Trends and Benefits Offered by Area Rugs for

Different Rooms Spur Demand

Key Demographics

Steady Penetration of Custom Area-Rugs to Benefit Sales

Carpet Runners & Area Rugs

Digitization of the Marketplace Improve Connectivity with the

Consumers, Bodes Well for the Market

Area Rug Suppliers & Retailers Focus on both Physical and

Digital Presence

Online Presence Essential for Survival in the Marketplace

Focus on Environmentally Safe and Sustainable Carpets Boost Demand

Carpets on the ?Green? Path

Carpet Recycling Gains Significant Attention

Growing Demand from the Commercial Sector Drive Healthy Market

Growth

Recovery in the Global New Construction and Renovation Activity

Lends Traction to Market Growth

Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot

Rising Energy Costs and Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency

Drive Demand for Carpets

Ease and Speed of Installation along with Other Benefits Drive

Consumer Interest in Carpet Tiles

Expanding Hospitality Industry Benefits Carpet Tiles Sales

Nylon Steadily Lose Ground to Polyester, Polypropylene, and

Eco-Friendly Fibers

Polyester Fibers Experience an Upward Momentum

Soft Handed Fibers Witness Growing Demand

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Rising Standards of Living

Self-Cleaning Carpets

Magnetic Underlayment

Airo Carpets: Fully Recyclable Carpets

Stain Resistance

Pet Friendly and Waterproof Carpets

Carpet Cleaning Technologies

Latest Style, Pattern and Color Trends for Carpets: 2018

Carpet Trends in High, Middle and Entry Level Segments

Recent Design, Style, and Color Innovations in Rugs

Innovations in Carpet Designs: 2016 & 2017

Carpets with 2D Surfaces based on Optical Illusions

Mohawk Develops Continuum PET BCF Technology

Nanotechnology Based Molecular Carpet Weaving: A Promising

Development

CAD Systems Improve Carpet Design and Production Efficiencies





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Carpets and Rugs Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Carpets and Rugs Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Carpets and Rugs Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Tufted (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Tufted (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Tufted (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Woven (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Woven (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Woven (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Carpets and Rugs Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Carpets and Rugs Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Carpets and Rugs Market in the United States by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 15: United States Carpets and Rugs Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Carpets and Rugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Carpets and Rugs Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 18: Carpets and Rugs Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Carpets and Rugs: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Carpets and Rugs Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Carpets and Rugs Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Carpets and Rugs Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Carpets and Rugs Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Carpets and Rugs Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Carpets and Rugs Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Carpets and Rugs Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Carpets and Rugs Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 27: European Carpets and Rugs Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Carpets and Rugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 29: Carpets and Rugs Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Carpets and Rugs Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Carpets and Rugs Market in France by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: French Carpets and Rugs Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Carpets and Rugs Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Carpets and Rugs Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Carpets and Rugs Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Carpets and Rugs Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Carpets and Rugs Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Carpets and Rugs Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Carpets and Rugs Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Carpets and Rugs: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Carpets and Rugs Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Carpets and Rugs Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Carpets and Rugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Spanish Carpets and Rugs Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Carpets and Rugs Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Carpets and Rugs Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Carpets and Rugs Market in Russia by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Carpets and Rugs Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Carpets and Rugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 50: Carpets and Rugs Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Carpets and Rugs Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Carpets and Rugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Carpets and Rugs Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Carpets and Rugs Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Carpets and Rugs Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Carpets and Rugs Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Carpets and Rugs Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Carpets and Rugs Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Carpets and Rugs Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Carpets and Rugs Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Carpets and Rugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Indian Carpets and Rugs Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 63: Carpets and Rugs Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Carpets and Rugs Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Carpets and Rugs Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 66: Carpets and Rugs Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Carpets and Rugs:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Carpets and Rugs Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Carpets and Rugs Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Carpets and Rugs Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 71: Carpets and Rugs Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Carpets and Rugs Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Carpets and Rugs Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: Carpets and Rugs Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Carpets and Rugs Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Carpets and Rugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 77: Carpets and Rugs Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Carpets and Rugs Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Carpets and Rugs Market in Brazil by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Carpets and Rugs Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Carpets and Rugs Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Carpets and Rugs Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Carpets and Rugs Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Carpets and Rugs Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Carpets and Rugs Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 86: Carpets and Rugs Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Carpets and Rugs Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Carpets and Rugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Carpets and Rugs Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Carpets and Rugs Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Carpets and Rugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: The Middle East Carpets and Rugs Historic Market by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Carpets and Rugs Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Carpets and Rugs: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Carpets and Rugs Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Carpets and Rugs Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Carpets and Rugs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 98: Carpets and Rugs Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Carpets and Rugs Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Carpets and Rugs Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Carpets and Rugs Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Carpets and Rugs Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Carpets and Rugs Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Carpets and Rugs Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Carpets and Rugs Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Carpets and Rugs Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Carpets and Rugs Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Carpets and Rugs Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Carpets and Rugs Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Carpets and Rugs Market in Africa by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 111: African Carpets and Rugs Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 116

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112919/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001