6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 137.7 Million Units by the year 2025, Room Air Conditioner will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.7 Million Units to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 1.4 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Room Air Conditioner will reach a market size of 7.8 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 14.5 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
AC Demand: An Indicator of Economic Health
RACs Continue to Champion the Cause for Global ACs Market
Strong Construction Activity to Drive Steady Growth in Air
Conditioning Systems
Commercial Air Conditioning Market on Growth Path
Recent Market Activity
Market Outlook
Developed Markets Exhibit Modest Growth Prospects
Developing Markets to Turbocharge Future Growth
India and China - Major Growth Drivers
Impact Assessment of Recent Past Economic Upheavals on Air
Conditioning Market
Competition
Key Competitive Factors
Increased Organizational Restructuring
Asian Players Call The Shots
Global Competitor Market Shares
Air Conditioning Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AB Electrolux (Sweden)
Carrier Corporation (USA)
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Daikin Air Conditioning Saudi Arabia LLC (Saudi Arabia)
GE Appliances (USA)
Gree Electric Appliances Inc. (China)
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning (Japan)
LG Electronics (South Korea)
Midea Group (China)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
Toshiba Carrier Corporation (Japan)
Trane Inc. (USA)
Whirlpool Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
GROWTH DRIVERS
Rise in Residential Construction Activity Fuels Market Expansion
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population Pushes Demand
Rapid Urbanization Spurs Demand for Household Appliances
Burgeoning Middle Class Population Stimulates Market Growth
Rising Standards of Living Drive Market Growth
Building Renovations & Home Restructuring Projects Offer Growth
Opportunities
Transition in Family Systems Drive Demand
Online Sales Continue to Grab Market Share
Replacement Demand Presents Sizeable Market Opportunity
MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & CHALLENGES
Split ACs and Mini-Splits Surge in Demand
Windows/Through the Wall ACs Face Competition from Split Models
AC Manufacturer Relocate Production Units to Low Cost Destinations
HVAC Industry - Buffeted by Change
Enhanced Energy Efficiency: The New Mantra in HVAC Systems
GHG Emissions Contribute to Global Warming
Low-GWP A/C Systems - The Answer to Reduced GHG Emissions
Energy Efficient Air Conditioning Systems on the Rise
Deployment of Environment-Friendly Refrigerants Increases in ACs
Green Refrigerants to Replace Hydro Fluorocarbons
Inverter Air Conditioners - The Current Flavor
Solar Powered ACs Grow in Demand
Market Challenges
Soaring Electricity Prices to Dampen Growth Prospects
Uncertain Weather Conditions Upset Market Growth
Rising Production Costs Lower Profit Margins for Manufacturers
TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Technological Advancements Driving A/C System’s Energy
Efficiency, while Minimizing GHG Emissions
Low-GWP Refrigerants - Policy Prospects
Developing Sustainable A/C Systems
Stanford Researchers Showcase New Refrigeration Cooling Method
Hybrid Liquid Desiccant Air Conditioning System for Reducing
Consumption of Electrical Power
HECU Technology for Condensing Units Equipped with DC Compressors
Technology Innovations Spearhead Market Growth
Magnetic Air-Conditioning
Rising Popularity of Radio-Frequency-Based Technologies
HVAC Technologies Making Homes More Convenient
3-D Printed Air Conditioners
Wholly Automated Homes
Smart Homes
Geothermal Heating Pumps
Sensor-Driven Ventilation
Air Conditioning System Powered by Ice
Thermal Powered Air Conditioning System
Motion Activated Air Conditioning System
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Air Conditioning Systems Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Air Conditioning Systems Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Air Conditioning Systems Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Room Air Conditioner (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Room Air Conditioner (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Room Air Conditioner (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Packaged Air Conditioner (Product Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Packaged Air Conditioner (Product Segment) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Packaged Air Conditioner (Product Segment) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Air Conditioning Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Air Conditioning Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 11: Air Conditioning Systems Market in the United States
by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Units for
2009-2017
Table 12: United States Air Conditioning Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Air Conditioning Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 14: Canadian Air Conditioning Systems Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 15: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Air Conditioning Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Air Conditioning Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Air Conditioning Systems Market Growth
Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 20: Air Conditioning Systems Historic Market Analysis in
China in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Air Conditioning Systems Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Air Conditioning Systems Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Air Conditioning Systems Market Demand
Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in Thousand Units by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Air Conditioning Systems Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Air Conditioning Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 26: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Europe in Thousand
Units by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: European Air Conditioning Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Air Conditioning Systems Market in France by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French Air Conditioning Systems Historic Market
Scenario in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Air Conditioning Systems Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Air Conditioning Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Air Conditioning Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Air Conditioning Systems Market Growth
Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: Air Conditioning Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Air Conditioning Systems Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Air Conditioning Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Air Conditioning Systems Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units by Product
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Air Conditioning Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Air Conditioning Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Spanish Air Conditioning Systems Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 42: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Air Conditioning Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Russia by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Units for 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Air Conditioning Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Air Conditioning Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Segment:
2018-2025
Table 47: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Rest of Europe in
Thousand Units by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Air Conditioning Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Air Conditioning Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 50: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Air Conditioning Systems Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Air Conditioning Systems Historic Market
Scenario in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Air Conditioning Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Air Conditioning Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Air Conditioning Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Air Conditioning Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Indian Air Conditioning Systems Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 60: Air Conditioning Systems Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Air Conditioning Systems Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Air Conditioning Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Air Conditioning Systems Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Air Conditioning
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Units by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units by
Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Conditioning Systems Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Air Conditioning Systems Market Trends
by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018-2025
Table 68: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Latin America in
Thousand Units by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Air Conditioning Systems Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Air Conditioning Systems Market Growth
Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: Air Conditioning Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Air Conditioning Systems Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Air Conditioning Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 74: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Argentina in
Thousand Units by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Air Conditioning Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Brazil by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Air Conditioning Systems Historic Market
Scenario in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Air Conditioning Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Air Conditioning Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Air Conditioning Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Air Conditioning Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 83: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Units
for 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Air Conditioning Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Air Conditioning Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 86: Air Conditioning Systems Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Air Conditioning Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Air Conditioning Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East Air Conditioning Systems Historic
Market by Product Segment in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 90: Air Conditioning Systems Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Air Conditioning Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Air Conditioning Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Air Conditioning Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 95: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Israel in Thousand
Units by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Air Conditioning Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Air Conditioning Systems Market Growth
Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Air Conditioning Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Air Conditioning Systems Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Air Conditioning Systems Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Units by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Air Conditioning Systems
Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 102: Air Conditioning Systems Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Units by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Air Conditioning Systems
Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Air Conditioning Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Air Conditioning Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 107: Air Conditioning Systems Market in Africa by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Units for 2009-2017
Table 108: African Air Conditioning Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 110
