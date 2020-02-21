New York, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751657/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the forecast period from 2018-2024. The study on industrial gearbox and gear motors market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on industrial gearbox and gear motors market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global industrial gearbox and gear motors market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global industrial gearbox and gear motors market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Growing demand for industrial gearbox and gear motors from various end-user industries

• Adoption of automation across all industrial sector across the globe

• Increasing shift towards the renewable resources of energy

2) Opportunities

• Advancement in technology



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global industrial gearbox and gear motors market is segmented on the basis of product type, gear type, power, and end-user industry.



The Global Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors Market by Product Type

• Gear Motor

• Gearbox



The Global Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors Market by Gear Type

• Worm

• Bevel

• Helical

• Planetary

• Others



The Global Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors Market by Power

• up to 7.5 Kw

• 7.5 Kw to 75 Kw

• Above 75 Kw



The Global Industrial Gearbox and Gear Motors Market by End-User Industry

• Wind Power

• Metals and Mining

• Food and Beverage

• Automotive

• Material Handling

• Cement and Aggregates

• Chemicals

• Construction

• Power Generation

• Metals & Mining

• Others



Company Profiles

• Siemens AG

• Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A

• SEW-Eurodrive GmbH & Co. KG

• China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd.

• Winergy

• Bauer Gear Motor GmbH

• ABB Ltd.

• Eaton Corporation PLC



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the industrial gearbox and gear motors market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the industrial gearbox and gear motors market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global industrial gearbox and gear motors market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751657/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001