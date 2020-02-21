Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 21 February 2020 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces that it has signed a contract to install a Proteus®ONE* compact proton therapy solution at the RSPAD Gatot Soebroto Presidential Hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia. IBA’s proton therapy system will be part of the hospital’s new “Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiation Therapy”, which will mainly be equipped by Austrian VAMED Engineering GmbH, as the principle contractor. The contract includes a short-term maintenance contract and is fully financed. IBA has begun to recognize revenue on the contract in the 2019 financial year and, including this order, sold nine proton therapy rooms in 2019.

This will be IBA’s 24th Proteus®ONE contract, further reinforcing the Company’s position as the clear market leader in compact proton therapy systems, with more than 40% market share.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “We are delighted to install the first proton therapy center in Indonesia and to further increase the reach of proton therapy globally. With 24 compact systems sold to date, of which 11 are already in operation, IBA’s Proteus®ONE solution stands out as the most advanced technology available in the market. In addition, our current research projects aimed at delivering Spot Scanning Proton Arc therapy as well as FLASH irradiation will help to maintain this technological leadership. We look forward to working closely with the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiation Therapy in Jakarta to provide greater access to proton therapy for cancer patients in Indonesia.”

About Proteus®ONE

The Proteus®ONE solution is a unique, truly compact Intensity Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT) system and, alongside its open treatment enclosure and track record of short installation time, it is the solution of choice for an increasing number of hospitals worldwide. The open gantry facilitates patient care and comfort and improves positioning procedures.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,400 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

* Proteus®ONE is the brand name of Proteus®235.

About RSPAD Gatot Soebroto Hospital

Since 1819 RSPAD Gatot Soebroto Hospital, also commonly known as the Presidential Hospital, has been a reference medical institution serving not only Jakarta, but all of Indonesia where it plays a prominent role in the country’s health care provision. It has become one of the largest hospitals in Indonesia covering more than 115.000 m2 area in the center of Jakarta and housing more than 845 hospital beds.

It is well known for its excellent diagnostic facilities and therapy centers and its main clinics and centers of excellence are in Cardiovascular, Neuroscience, Oncology, Arthroscopy, Ophthalmology and Women and children's care.

