Growth in the digitalization of factories would result in a generation on enormous data; thus, creating a demand for micro mobile data centers. Moreover, technological advancements and rapid urbanization are encouraging companies to implement advanced data centers systems to have access to real-time information.



The micro mobile data centers assist in utilizing sunk costs involved in switchgear, chillers, and core & shell construction, which makes it less capital intensive in comparison to building a new data center. However, the market is still experiencing a high preference for the traditional way of creating new data centers in comparison to new data centers.

On the basis of rack unit, up to 25 RU, Huawei and Panduit are some of the providers of micro data centers with rack unit up to 25RU.Up to 25 RU held a significant share of the Asia-Pacific micro mobile data center market. These centers aim to give more adjunct to legacy facilities to cater to different data needs of the connected world rather than replacing cloud-based infrastructure. The IT companies, utilities, and cities throughout the globe are installing a large number of additional data centers. Few initiatives are undertaken to widen the scope of micro data centers. For instance, in April 2019, Swiss cabling specialist Reichle & De-Massari has introduced a new micro data center for edge deployments. The new 42U EdgeGo Basic is developed to be comparatively sound-proof, lowering IT noise by 31 dBA. It would also be able to offer infrastructures for edge computing.

