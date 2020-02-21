VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bearclaw Capital Corp. (TSX-V: BRL.H) (the “Company”) announces that effective February 13, 2020 the listing of the Company’s shares was transferred from the TSX-V, to the NEX, a separate board of the TSX-V for not maintaining the requirements of a Venture Tier 2 company in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5. With the transition to the NEX, the Company’s trading symbol will change from BRL to BRL.H. There is no change in the Company’s name, its CUSIP number and there is no consolidation of Capital.
