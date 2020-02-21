Bigben Interactive

Nacon

VANQUISH THE FORCES OF GOOD IN ROGUE LORDS

Lesquin, 21 February 2020 – NACON is pleased to announce Rogue Lords, a new rogue-like game co-developed by Cyanide and Leikir Studio. Rogue Lords takes place in a gloomy 17th Century New England where mortals and diabolical entities walk side by side.

The game inverses the usual tropes, with the player taking on the role of the Devil who, weakened following a terrible defeat, is seeking to regain his powers. His goal is to once again spread corruption throughout a world left destabilised by his absence. To achieve his dark designs, he directs a team comprised of illustrious Disciples of Evil, such as Bloody Mary, Dracula, the White Lady and Baron Samedi.

In Rogue Lords, the player explores a 3D map and chooses how he will sow chaos during numerous interactions with other characters. He also launches his Disciples of Evil into difficult turn-based combat and uses their skills as best he can to overcome adversaries. If he loses, it’s game over. The player then loses all character progress and has to start a new run. He will have to choose wisely in order to find a balance that will enable him to avoid defeat. As a last resort, the player can call upon the Devil's special powers and cheat via the game interface in order to turn the situation on its head in a brand-new way!

"Rogue Lords is a game we came up with several years ago with Jérémie Monedero, the Game Director", said Camille Lisoir, Artistic Director at Cyanide. "We are delighted to see the project become reality. We have fantastic synergy with the talented team at Leikir Studio and we can't wait to reveal our diabolical world."

The equally macabre and poetic Rogue Lords will be released this autumn

on PC, PlayStation®4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch™.

* * *

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 8 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages and achieve its ambition to become one of the world's leading players in gaming. https://www.nacongaming.com/

About Cyanide

Cyanide is a French video game development studio created in 2000 and based in Nanterre. It has two subsidiaries located in Montreal and Bordeaux. The studio is known for its sports games, such as the popular PC series Cycling Manager and its console version, Tour de France. Cyanide is also the author of Blood Bowl (Sport/Fantasy, 2009), the adaptation of the famous Games Workshop board game; Game of Thrones (RPG, 2012); Styx: Master of Shadows and the sequel Styx: Shards of Darkness (Infiltration, 2014/2017); and Call of Cthulhu, a game adapted from the tormented world of HP Lovecraft (investigative RPG, 2018). More information can be found at www.cyanide-studio.com

About Leikir Studio

Leikir is a studio specialized in PC and consoles game development. Creating video games for core and hardcore gamers, the team values systemic games and stylized art direction.

