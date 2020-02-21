New York, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market to 2027- Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Component ; Application ; End User and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862068/?utm_source=GNW

However, after effects of high flow nasal cannula is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

COPD cases in India has increased from 28.1 million (27.0–29.2) in 1990 to 55.3 million (53.1–57.6) in 2016. Also, an increase in prevalence was observed from 3.3% to 4.2%. The age-standardized COPD prevalence and DALY rates in 2016 were highest in the less developed low epidemiological transition level (ETL) state group. According to the University of Washington’s Global Burden of Disease study, 2018, after heart disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) was the second - highest cause of death in India in 2017, killing approximately 1 million (958,000) Indians. Moreover, as per the IndiaSpend reported in January 2018, COPD led to 13% of all deaths in India, and 7.5 million were at risk of the disease in 2016. Thus, the demand for high flow nasal cannula market is expected to increase in the forecast period.

In 2018, the India high-flow nasal cannula market held the largest share of the APAC high-flow nasal cannula market.India has largest share and fastest growing because various research institutes focus on improving the standard of the treatment for COPD.



For instance, Chest Research Foundation (CRF) in Pune, India, conducts research on airways diseases such as asthma and COPD in India, especially with the focus on regional variations and etiological factors and clinical evaluation of drugs for the treatment of these diseases.

The hospital segment expected to dominate the APAC high-flow nasal cannula market.Additionally, this segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.



Similarly, in 2018 the active humidifier segment held the major market share among the component segments.

By Component, the active humidifier segment held a largest market share of the high-flow nasal cannula market, in 2018.The active humidifier is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 because presence of many market players who are providing heated circuits and systems to deliver humidification.



The active humidifier segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease segment a largest market share of the high-flow nasal cannula market, by application in 2018. However, bronchiectasis segment expected to have largest market in 2027 because patients with bronchiectasis are growing consistently since 2001 and its prevalence is more in elder population.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for drug delivery systems included in the report are the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), NCD Alliance, etc.

